A Nigerian man has a particular incident that made him conclude his girlfriend can't end up as his wife and the mother of his future kids

According to the man, his girlfriend did something unexpected after receiving the first salary of her new job

Mixed reactions trailed the man's story, as some people took sides with his girlfriend, while others hailed what he did

A man, @thisis5th, has shared how he knew that he won't marry his girlfriend.

The X user made the revelation on the social media platform in response to another netizen who asked men to share when they realised they can never marry their girlfriends.

According to @thisis5th, his girlfriend handed the first salary of her new job to her pastor. His tweet in part read:

"She got a new job and gave her first salary to pastor..."

Some people criticised the man and took sides with his girlfriend, while others commended him, describing her action as a red flag.

Mixed reactions trail man's confession

@afterbag8965 said:

"I can never.

"I repeat I can never.

"Accept this one."

@ChubiDave said:

"This is enough ground for break up.

"Cause Imagine he financed the first months transportation and feeding, then salary comes in that is suppose to reduce the load on u for the second month.

"Boom she pays all to the pastor, so who go finance the second month."

@QueenPraiseTimi said:

"She's building for the family. Any problem you have at home, the church will always come to your aid to guide you. You bagged a God fearing woman and a pastor Mrs in training."

@Andikan_4 said:

"If she even gave it to an orphanage, I mean people that really need the money, I won't see anything wrong in her act, but giving it to a man that can even pay her that amount times 5, nooo!"

@LuneeOfficial said:

"Watching the movie "Grind" and seeing how mama tarela behaved? It's a valid reason ngl."

@Hakeem_Onitolo said:

"Very valid.

"To think she will genuinely, in her heart, believe she gave that money to god 🥴."

@Nigsupervisor said:

"Asides not marrying her it was enough reason to check her into a mental hospital because no sane person should do that."

@Sby107 said:

"She gave it to God not Pst ibiyeomie! Maybe She would have used it to buy hair??? Or gone to the club with it?! Then that would have made carnal sense to you.

"I’m glad u didn’t wife her! Leave her for the king that gets d spiritual angle of what she did. She dodged U actually!"

Source: Legit.ng