Where is Renate Blauel now? Meet Sir Elton John's ex-wife

Renate Blauel is a German tape operator and sound technician. She is well-recognised as Sir Elton John's ex-wife. Sir Elton John is a British singer, pianist and composer known for songs such as Skyline Pigeon, Rocket Man and Always Love You. He has received prestigious awards, including the Tony, Grammy, and Academy Awards. Renate Blauel met Elton John when he was working on his Too Low for Zero album.

Renate Blauel married Elton John in 1984, and their wedding was held at St Mark's Anglican church. She has lived a lowkey life since her divorce from the British singer. The two divorced amicably, and Elton John is now married to David Furnish, a Canadian-British filmmaker.

Where is Renate Blauel from?

She was born on 1 March 1953 in Berlin, Germany. How old is Renate Blauel? She is 71 years old as of 24 February 2024, making her a Pisces. She is a German national of white ethnicity.

Career

She is a sound engineer and tape operator. Renate has worked with musicians such as Mike Oldfield, The Human League, Stephen Bishop, Piet Veernam and The Blues Band. She began her career working for Croatia Records.

She released five albums in 1980 while working as a sound engineer. Some albums include Red Cab to Manhattan by Stephen Bishops, Ready by The Blues Bands, and Back To You by Piet Veermans. She rose to fame after marrying Elton John, with whom they collaborated on his album Too Low for Zero.

What is Renate Blauel’s net worth?

According to sources such as Popular Networth and Popularbio, the sound engineer's net worth is alleged to be $5 million. She had generated her wealth from her career as a sound engineer.

She received an estimated payout of between $6 million and 12 million after suing her ex-husband, who broke the deal of their divorce not to discuss their marriage that ended in 1988. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her ex-husband, Elton John's net worth is alleged to be $650 million.

How did Elton John and Renate Blauel meet?

The two met in early 1983 after she was introduced to him while working on his Too Low for Zero album. They became friends, and Elton John proposed to her on 10 February 1983.

They got married on Valentine's Day in 1984. Their wedding took place at St Mark's Anglican church. However, Elton John and Renate Blauel's marriage lasted for four years as the couple divorced in 1988, and they never spoke publicly about their separation. In 1992, Elton John came out as gay.

Renate Blauel’s children

Did Renate Blauel have kids? No, she had no children with her ex-husband, Elton John. Renate Blauel reportedly said the two tried to have children but struggled to conceive. However, in Elton John's memoir, the singer said he didn't want to have children until he met his husband.

What happened to Elton John's wife?

In June 2020, Renate Blauel sued Elton John for breaking the terms of their divorce by not speaking about their marriage, which ended in 1988. She filed a case after the pianist discussed their marriage in his 2019 memoir, Me. She also sued him for sharing details of their marriage in his recent biopic, Rocketman.

The sound engineer began court proceedings against her ex-husband, seeking nearly $4 million. She asked for an injunction to prevent further disclosure. The case was, however, settled amicably, and she received a one-time payout of between $6 million and $12 million.

A joint statement on behalf of the two stated that the parties were happy to have resolved that case and that Renate's privacy was acknowledged.

Who is Elton John’s husband now?

The British pianist is married to David Furnish, a renowned filmmaker and former advertising executive. Elton John came out as gay in 1992.

He has always supported LGBTQ movements, and his advice for the youths is to be who they are and not to let anyone discriminate against them for being themselves. In his interview with Variety, he said;

Just be yourself, and don't let anybody do you down…. I am very privileged to help kids who come from poor backgrounds. Their parents do not understand; religion gives them a hard time. If you are unhappy, leave, don't let anybody torture you for being gay or for your sexuality...try and be as true to yourself as possible. It is wonderful to be gay; I love being gay…and I think I wouldn't have the life I have if I hadn't been gay.

He got married to David Furnish on 21 November 2014, the same week the United Kingdom legalised gay marriage. They have two children, Zachary and Elijah.

Did Renate Blauel remarry?

Renate Blauel chose to live a private life after the divorce from her ex-husband. It is not known whether she remarried or not.

Where is Renate Blauel now?

The sound engineer retreated from the public eye after the divorce divorce from her ex-husband. She now lives with her parents in Germany.

FAQs

Who is Renate Blauel? She is a German sound engineer and tape operator who is well known as Elton John's ex-wife. Where is Renate Blauel from? She hails from Berlin, Germany. What is Renate Blauel’s nationality? She is German. Did Elton John have a child with his wife? They do not have any children. Are Renate Blauel and Elton John still friends? The two are friends despite their divorce. When their split was announced, she claimed they were parting amicably and would remain best friends. How many times has Elton John been married? The famous singer has been married twice in his lifetime. After his divorce from Renate Blauel, he married David Furnish.

Renate Blauel is a German sound engineer and tape operator who rose to fame following her marriage to Elton John. She married the British singer for four years and ended their marriage in 1988. Elton John is married to David Furnish, and they have two sons.

