Ukrainian, Oleksandr Usyk, is the first undisputed world heavyweight champion this century after he defeated Britain's Tyson Fury

Usyk added Fury’s WBC title to the IBF, WBA and WBO belts he already held when he was given the verdict 115-112 by the first judge and 114-113 by the third official

Legit.ng reports that the middle scorecard was called 114-113 in favour of Fury – but he had been almost knocked out in the ninth round when he staggered across the ring

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Oleksandr Usyk inflicted a first loss on Tyson Fury in a thrilling fight in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night, May 18.

As reported by SkySports, Usyk (22-0) added Fury’s WBC title to his own WBA, IBF and IBO belts with a spectacular late rally highlighted by a ninth-round knockdown in a back-and-forth bout between two previously unbeaten heavyweight champs. Two judges favoured Usyk, 115-112 and 114-113, while the third gave it to Fury, 114-113.

The Ukrainian now holds all the belts in boxing’s glamour division after winning the ‘Fight of the Century’ in Riyadh, NBC News noted.

Usyk delighted

Speaking after the match, Usyk said:

"Thank you so much for my team. It's a big opportunity for my family, for my country. I'm very happy.

"My people will be very happy I think, it's a big win, not only for me, it's a big win for my country, for soldiers who now defend my country.

"I think my father now is watching over me and is very happy. Dad, I love you. I can, you told me I can."

The highpoint of the match below:

