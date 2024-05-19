Breaking: Manchester City Make History After Winning Premier League Title
Manchester City have set a new Premier League record after defeating West Ham United 3-1 to win the 2023/2024 English Premium title.
The trophy makes it Manchester City's fourth league title in a row.
The Manchester City became the first side in English football history to win four consecutive top-flight titles.
Pep Guardiola’s side has topped Alex Fergusson’s record of winning the Premier League three times in a row.
