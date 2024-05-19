Global site navigation

Breaking: Manchester City Make History After Winning Premier League Title
Football

Breaking: Manchester City Make History After Winning Premier League Title

by  Adekunle Dada

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Manchester City have set a new Premier League record after defeating West Ham United 3-1 to win the 2023/2024 English Premium title.

The trophy makes it Manchester City's fourth league title in a row.

Manchester City make history, win fourth Premier League title in a row
Manchester City became the first English football club to win four consecutive top-flight titles. Photo credit: @Nonso005
The Manchester City became the first side in English football history to win four consecutive top-flight titles.

Pep Guardiola’s side has topped Alex Fergusson’s record of winning the Premier League three times in a row.

