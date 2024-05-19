Nigerians will featured in all the finals of the major European football club competitions in the 2023/24 season

Karim-David Adeyemi, born to a Nigerian father and a Romanian mother will feature for Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final

Victor Boniface, Nathan Adewale Tella and Ademola Lookman will represent Bayer Leverkusen and Atalanta in the UEFA Europa League final

While 19-year-old Michael Olabode Kayode plays as a right-back for Serie A club Fiorentina will feature against Olympiacos in the Conference League Final League

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Europe - Nigerian players shone like a million stars in the about-to-conclude 2023/24 football season across the major European leagues.

Not only did they perform brilliantly well in their domestic league, but they extended their outstanding performances to the continent by qualifying their teams for finals of the three major European competitions - the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

Boniface, Lookman and other Nigerian players in the 2024 UEFA Champions League, Europa and Conference League finals Photo credit: Lukas Schulze/Emilio Andreoli

Source: Getty Images

Karim-David Adeyemi

Karim-David Adeyemi plays for Bundesliga side, Borussia Dortmund and they will confront European powerhouse, Real Madrid in the final of the UEFA Champions League at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Adeyemi was born in Munich, Germany to a Nigerian father and a Romanian mother.

The winger represents the country of his birth, the German national team but he is a proud Nigerian.

Victor Okoh Boniface

Nigerian international, Victor Okoh Boniface plays as a striker for Bundesliga club, Bayer Leverkusen

Boniface won the 2023/24 Bundesliga title with Victor Okoh Boniface in an unbeaten run throughout the season.

The 23-year-old has the opportunity to add more medals to his cabinet as his team faces Atalanta FC of Italy in the UEFA Europa League finals at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday, May 22nd, 2024.

Ademola Lookman

Ademola Lookman is another Nigerian who will grace the final of a major European competition.

Lookman plays as a winger for Serie A club Atalanta and will go head-to-head against fellow national teammate Boniface in the UEFA Europa League finals.

Nigerians will be in a fix on who to support in the final as Lookman’s Atalanta faces Boniface’s Leverkusen.

Nathan Adewale Tella

Nathan Adewale Tella is a teammate to Boniface at Bayern 04 Leverkusen in the German Bundesliga.

The Nigerian international plays as an attacking midfielder or right winger and he is part of the winning team.

The 24-year-old alongside Boniface will confront Lookman’s Atalanta in the UEFA Europa League finals.

Michael Olabode Kayode

Little-known Michael Olabode Kayode is another Nigerian who will feature in the final of a major European competition - Conference League.

Kayode plays as a right-back for Serie A club Fiorentina and his Italian U-21 international.

The 19-year-old Serie A club will battle against Olympiacos of Greece at the AEK Arena in Athens, Greece, on Wednesday, May 29 2024.

Nigerians who have won Champions League/Europa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that according to reports, Nigeria has the highest number of football players plying their trade in Europe compared to other nationalities in the world.

Only just of a few of them have won continental trophies with their respective club sides which includes the Champions League and the UEFA Cup, now regarded as the Europa League.

These players have featured for the biggest clubs in the European continent and are known for their dominance in the elite competitions.

Source: Legit.ng