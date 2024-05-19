Students of an Ibadan secondary school may go an extra year without getting into a tertiary institution after their school owner pulled a fast one on them

The school owner relocated abroad after collecting West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and National Examinations Council (NECO) examination fees from the students

Planet 3R founder Adejoke Lasisi says the school is close to her abode and shed more light on the saddening development

An unidentified school owner in Ibadan has travelled out of the country after being paid WAEC and NECO exam fees by his students.

Adejoke Lasisi, the founder of Planet 3R, lamented the development on Facebook, revealing that some parents borrowed to pay the fees only to discover that they had not registered the students for the exams.

The man relocated abroad after collecting WAEC and NECO fees from the students.

Adejoke added that the school owner sold his house and all his properties to fund his relocation move, ruining the students' lives. Her Facebook post read in part:

"Some people don't fear God at all oooooo

"Imagine collecting WAEC/NECO money from all of your students and used it to JAPA.

"An incident happened in my area recently...there's this man that own a school...the school has been in existence for a while now at Amuro, Egbeda LG Ibadan.

"The owner collected money for WAEC and NECO, some parents even went to borrow it only to find out he didn't register the students for exam.

"I heard he sold his house, school and all properties in order to travel abroad.

"He just ruined those students life for his selfish gain, some might not be able to pay for another exam next year..."

When contacted about the name of the school and the school owner, Adejoke promised to provide them as she maintained it happened in a school close to where she resides. She told Legit.ng:

"Yes, it's in my area here in Ibadan. Not far from my workplace. It's a trekking distance. They even took the matter to Agidigbo."

Netizens condemn the school owner

Rasheed Olawale Kareem said:

"I don’t know how we reason here , so he think he has make it in life . Himmmm Boselo losebo loro he will regret this life , I pity the kids he had bcos he has used his wahala kobawon."

Fatimah Oluwatoyin Olokodana said:

"This was me in 2017, person use my money japa and he thinks he will succeed over their. Hmmmmm, I don't need to curse him."

Adewale Lasisi said:

"In fact, the experience was so painful that I had to wait for another form to be out. Me that have read my book from cover to cover. I cried eh.

"People can be selfish and greedy. Hopefully, that experience would not change the course of their lives. And it's not as if money is even easy to come by.

"In this bala blu era."

Ayidu Faith said:

"This is the height of wickedness."

Femi Ige said:

"Similar thing happened to me 23 yrs ago."

Adewole Adigun said:

"He will surely pay for it sooner or later. God judgement is there waiting for him and his children."

Sodiq Snusi said:

"Master Lord's favor niyen kiloun sanu, God saved one of my brother sef."

