30+ must-see tourist attractions in Nigeria and their locations

Nigeria is one of Africa's most renowned destinations, boasting numerous tourist attractions. This includes vast exotic beaches, richly preserved traditions and culture, verdant mountainous landscapes, and captivating attractions. Discover some of the best tourist attractions in Nigeria today.

Waterfalls on the mountainside. Photo: pexels.com, @TimonCornelissen

Source: UGC

Nigeria offers a diverse array of tourist attractions that cater to a wide range of interests, from the bustling markets of Lagos to the wildlife-rich national parks.

Tourist attractions in Nigeria and their locations

The various tourist attractions in the country offer a captivating blend of culture, nature, and history, making it a compelling destination for travellers seeking unique experiences. Here is a list of the top tourist attractions you can visit today.

1. The Ibeno Beach

Location: Ibeno, Akwa Ibom State

Ibeno Beach, spanning 245 kilometres along a sandy shoreline, is truly a great tourist hotspot. It ranks as the best destination for those seeking leisure and relaxation. With its tumultuous waves, sunbathing spots, refreshing sea breezes, pristine mangrove forest foliage, and luxuriant surroundings, Ibeno Beach holds an irresistible appeal for tourists.

2. The Obudu Mountain Resort

Location: Obudu, Cross River State

The Obudu Mountain Resort sits majestically above sea level on the Oshie Ridge of the famous Sankwala Mountains. The idyllic tranquillity, comfortable climate, beautiful scenery, and breathtaking views have made the Obudu Mountain Resort one of the famous tourist attractions in Nigeria.

3. The Ngwo Pine Forest

Location: Ngwo, Enugu State

The gorgeous and natural forest in Ngwo Pine is very appealing to tourists. It is romantically formed by Mother Nature with sharp turns for escapade seekers. Also, Ngwo Pine Forest has an incredible flowing stream and wonderfully set pine trees.

4. The Awhum Waterfall

The Awhum Waterfall. Photo: @chapter_six01

Source: Facebook

Location: Awhum, Enugu State

The Awhum Waterfall boasts multiple immaculate lakes, a waterfall, and a wonderful view. This waterfall forms a beautiful scenery in which the water carefully cascades over its top, creating a stream. This has become an impressive tourist place to visit in Nigeria. It is also close to the Awhum Monastery.

5. The Arochukwu Long Juju Slave Route

Location: Arochukwu, Abia State

This sacrosanct altar is a 6-foot drain that takes tourists to a waterfall and temple in the Arochukwu-long Juju Slave Route. It encourages its visitors to admire and inspect the monuments of Kamula and Ibn Ukpabi.

6. The Giant Footprint of Ukhuse Oke

Location: Owan, Edo State

The Giant Footprint of Ukhuse Oke is a unique and intriguing historical site located in the region between two Nigerian villages, Ukhuseosi and Ukhuse-oke. This site is known for a remarkable natural phenomenon—an enormous footprint that is permanently embedded in flat granite rocks.

7. The Port Harcourt Tourist Beach

Location: Port Harcourt, Rivers State

If you are searching for a resort where you can run away from bustling city life, you can choose the Port Harcourt Tourist Beach. The beach is renowned for its picturesque natural beauty. Visitors can enjoy stunning views of the Gulf of Guinea, with sandy shores stretching along the coastline.

8. The Gashaka-Gumti National Park

Location: Gashaki-Gumpti, Taraba State

The Gashaka-Gumti National Park provides a charming insight into life in Nigerian medieval times. It is situated on the Mountain of Wind, the Chappal Wadi Mountain, and the Chappal Hendu. It is the largest and most diverse National Park in Nigeria.

9. The Alok Ikom Monoliths

Location: Ikom, Cross River state

This tourist attraction is represented by about 300 awe-inspiring stones standing vertically in circles, facing each other in groups with images and texts inscribed on the monoliths. Each of the Alok Ikom Monoliths is made as a lingam.

10. The Isaac Boro Garden Park

Location: Port Harcourt, Rivers State

The Isaac Boro Garden Park lies in front of the Mile One Bridge along the old GRA in Port Harcourt. It has become a place of interest in Nigeria, where softball and baseball are played. It is also a centre for live entertainment and trade fairs.

It was also disclosed that the tomb of Major Isaac Boro, a warrior murdered during the Nigerian Civil War, lies there.

11. The Tinapa Free Zone & Resort

The Tinapa Free Zone & Resort. Photo: @tinaparesort

Source: Instagram

Location: Calabar, Cross River State

The Calabar charm is mixed with a taste of its wealthy culture, giving the Tinapa Free Zone & Resort that gorgeous scenario that hypnotizes tourists. It offers an entertainment zone with restaurants, a digital cinema, a mini amphitheatre, a children's arcade, a nightclub, and a studio Tinapa for Nollywood.

12. The Osun-Osogbo Grove

Location: Oshogbo, Osun State

The Osun-Osogbo Grove is the only tourist attraction in Nigeria with sacred shrines, sculptures, sanctuaries, and artworks, which were created in honour of the goddess of fertility, Osun. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site located along the Oshun River.

13. The Emotan Statue

Location: Benin, Edo State

Situated in front of the Oba market in Benin City - the Emotan Statue stands proudly, dressed in the traditional attire and headgear synonymous with majesty in the Benin Kingdom. This statue is dedicated to the memory of a legendary figure in Edo State history, Emotan, who is revered for her role in the history of the Benin Kingdom.

14. The Royal Palace Of Oba Of Benin

Location: Benin, Edo State

The Royal Palace of the Oba of Benin is a UNESCO-listed inheritance space, which is centrally situated and not far from the King's Square. In addition, it has a huge collection of sculptural pieces from many Benin Obas in ivory, bronze, and ancestral shrines.

15. The Sukur Cultural Landscape

The Sukur Cultural Landscape. Photo: @Nedum Eziefule

Source: Facebook

Location: Madageli, Adamawa State

Madageli is the homeland of the Sukur cultural scenery, which consists of ritual terraced areas and traditional cemeteries. It is blissful with lush forest and is located on the top of the Mandara Mountains.

16. The Queen Amina's Wall

Location: Zaria, Kaduna State

In Zazzau city, a well-fortified wall was built to defend the ancient city by Queen Amina of Zaria, famous for her smart military acts and strategies. Interestingly, this wall still stands sublimely in the modern Zaria city and is one of the popular tourist attractions in Nigeria.

17. The Surame Cultural Landscape

Location: Surame, Sokoto State

When it comes to the miracles of human inventiveness, creativity, and development, the Surame Cultural Landscape is a perfect example. This is a UNESCO World Heritage Site with walls made of huge stones and a palace for the village chief, Hidi.

18. The Oban Hills in Cross River State

Location: Oban, Cross River State

The Oban Hills share a border with Korup National Park of Cameroon. It is home to many plants and wildlife. Moreover, it is one of the limited areas in the world where you can see the Crested Guinea fowl, the Cassin's hawk eagle, the bat hawk and the Xavier's green bull. More than 400 species of chimpanzees live there too.

19. The Oke-Idanre Hill

Location: Oke-Idanre, Ondo State

If you visit the Oke-Idanre Hill, you will enjoy tourist access to many exciting valleys interspersed with mountains and high flatlands above sea level. It also showcases the Agbooogun footprint, the Omi Aopara, burial grounds, the thundering water, the Owa's palace and shrines.

20. The Ogbunike Caves, Enugu State

The Ogbunike Caves. Photo: @Ogbunike Caves

Source: Facebook

Location: Ogbunike, Anambra State

The Ogbunike Caves are among the most beautiful places in Nigeria. These caves have a very spiritual and historical significance. If you feel very adventurous, you must make 317 steps to get down to the caves.

21. The Ancient Kano City Walls

Location: Kano, Kano State

You will get a chance to enjoy the atmosphere of the wonderful medieval city of Kano when you see these effective Ancient Kano City Walls. This 14-kilometre radius earth monument has a historical, spiritual, and cultural significance. Also, it is often associated with the Emir's Palace.

22. The Coconut Beach

Location: Badagry, Lagos State

The Coconut Beach in Badagry has beautiful ocean views and is an ideal space for relaxation. It is 20 miles from the Republic of Benin, and numerous coconut trees surround it.

23. The Bar Beach

Location: Victoria Island, Lagos

If you are searching for a beach without coconut trees and a very relaxing scenery, the Bar Beach in Lagos should be your place of interest. It is close to the centre of gorgeous Victoria Island and open to anyone who wants to visit. You will undoubtedly enjoy an ocean sidewalk and the cool breeze from the ocean.

24. The Millennium Park

Location: Maitama, Abuja

The Millennium Park is the biggest public park in the capital city of Abuja. It is located in the Maitama district. This attraction was inaugurated by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom in 2003. This park has become a children's paradise and relaxation area.

25. The Nana Living History Museum

The Nana Living History Museum. Photo: @Ikhuehi Wellington Omonkhua

Source: Facebook

Location: Warri, Delta State

The fantastic national monument of the Nana Living History Museum is located in Koko in Warri. It is a museum built by a powerful 19th-century businessman, Chief Nana Olomu Ebrohimi.

26. The Ancient Nok Settlement

Location: Jaba, Kaduna State

All around the world, antiquities from the Ancient Nok Settlement are seen in museums and galleries. This tiny archaeologists' haven is situated in Jaba Local government. It is the place where the world-famous Terracotta figurine was found.

27. The New Afrika Shrine

Location: Ikeja, Lagos State

When you want to enjoy some great music from the legendary Fela and crew, the New Afrika Shrine is one amazing place you should visit. It was established in 2000 as a revival of the original Afrika Shrine, which was founded by Fela Kuti's family in the 1970s.

28. The Abuja Arts And Crafts Village

Location: Abuja

The Abuja Arts and Crafts Village is situated in the Central Business District in Abuja, near the Silverbird Cinema. There are many handicrafts and artefacts for tourists. It is one spot to enjoy true Nigerian artefacts and culture.

29. The Kainji National Park

Location: Niger State

The Kainji National Park was opened in 1978. It has three distinct sectors: the Zugurma Game Reserve, the Borgu Game Reserve, and the Kainji Lake. It is situated in Kwara, Niger State. If you like to be united with nature and take a break from urban noise and chaos, this place is right for you.

30. The Yankari National Park

Photo of The Yankari National Park. Photo: @Northeast Reporters

Source: Facebook

Location: Bauchi State

The Yankari National Park in Bauchi State is a home for wildlife located in the State's South-Central area. It contains several natural warm water springs, and what is more, it is one of West Africa's eco-destinations.

31. Erin-Ijesha Waterfalls

Location: Erin-Ijesha, Osun State

Erin-Ijesha Waterfalls, also known as Olumirin Waterfalls, is a breathtaking natural wonder located in Erin-Ijesha, Osun State, Nigeria. It is renowned for its natural beauty, featuring a series of cascading waterfalls that flow down rocky cliffs surrounded by lush vegetation. The sight and sound of the rushing water make it a tranquil and picturesque spot.

32. Ikogosi Warm Springs

Location: Ekiti State, southwestern Nigeria

The Ikogosi Warm Springs is distinguished by the convergence of two distinct natural springs within close proximity. One spring is cold, while the other is warm, and they merge to create a warm and cold water pool. This natural occurrence is considered rare and makes Ikogosi unique.

33. Mount Patti

Location: Lokoja

The Mount Patti Hill is famous for being the place where British journalist and writer Flora Louise Shaw (later Flora Lugard) gave Nigeria its name. It has become a popular tourist destination, attracting both domestic and international visitors.

34. Olumo Rock

Location: Abeokuta, Ogun State

Olumo Rock is a massive granite outcrop that rises dramatically from the surrounding flat terrain. It stands approximately 137 meters (450 feet) above sea level and is characterized by its distinctive rock formations, caves, and crevices. Visitors can explore Olumo Rock by climbing a series of steps and pathways that have been carved into the rock.

35. Niger River

The Niger River. Photo: @Dean Brown (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Location: Guinea Highlands (Main source)

The Niger River is approximately 4,180 kilometres (2,600 miles) long, making it the third-longest river in Africa, after the Nile and the Congo. It flows through several West African countries, including Guinea, Mali, Niger, Benin, and Nigeria. The Niger River's source is located in the Fouta Djallon region of Guinea, where it is formed by the confluence of two smaller rivers, the Milo and the Tinkisso.

What are the top 10 tourist attractions in Nigeria?

Some of the best tourist attraction sites in Nigeria include:

The Ibeno Beach

The Obudu Mountain Resort

The Ngwo Pine Forest

The Awhum Waterfall

The Arochukwu Long Juju Slave Route

The Giant Footprint of Ukhuse Oke

The Port Harcourt Tourist Beach

The Gashaki-Gumpti National Park

The Alok Ikom Monoliths

The Isaac Boro Garden Park

What is 1 tourist attraction in Nigeria?

The Ibeno Beach, located in Nigeria's Akwa Ibom State, is a breathtaking coastal gem. Stretching along the Atlantic Ocean, it offers pristine stretches of golden sands and clear blue waters, making it one of the country's most sought-after beach destinations.

What are the top 5 tourist attractions?

Some of the top 5 best places you can visit in Nigeria as a tourist include places like The Ibeno Beach, The Arochukwu Long Juju Slave Route, The Giant Footprint of Ukhuse Oke, The Port Harcourt Tourist Beach and The Gashaki-Gumpti National Park.

Is Nigeria good for tourists?

Nigeria is incredibly diverse, with hundreds of ethnic groups, languages, and traditions. This diversity can provide a rich and immersive cultural experience for tourists.

How many tourist sites are in Nigeria?

There are over 1000 tourist establishments in Nigeria, each offering a rewarding destination for tourists interested in exploring the country's cultural diversity, natural beauty, and historical sites.

What are the tourist attractions in Nigeria?

Nigeria offers many tourist attractions, including beaches, national wildlife parks, historical sites, cultural festivals, music, arts, and conservation centres.

Nigeria is home to numerous captivating destinations awaiting discovery. These incredible tourist attractions in Nigeria are celebrated as some of the most scenic in the country, ensuring a memorable and enchanting experience for all who visit.

