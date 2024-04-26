A young man has shared a video of the strange-looking noodles his younger brother prepared for him

A video showed him questioning his younger brother about the kind of noodles he cooked as he had never seen it before

Social media users penned funny comments about the video with many wondering if he finally ate it

A Nigerian man has cried out online after checking out the plate of noodles his younger brother cooked and served him.

He shared a video of the noodles online and massive reactions trailed the funny clip.

Man shows off noodles his brother cooked Photo credit: @callminhelson/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Nigerian man displays strange-looking noodles

The young man identified on TikTok as @callminhelson said his brother served him the kind of food he had never seen before.

In the funny clip, he approached his brother to question him about the kind of noodles he prepared and the ingredients he used.

However, while asking his brother, the young boy immediately took a spoon to eat and show him that it was edible but that act earned him a slap on the head.

He captioned the video:

“POV &I told my lil bro to cook noodles for me. This boy don tire me, Purple indomie. Omo!”

Reactions trail strange-looking noodles

Netizens in the comments section on TikTok stated that his brother might have added something that changed the color of the noodles.

@peeis$€ 800A said:

“What did he put inside the indomie.”

@omoladun98 reacted:

“Shey he added bournvita nii.”

@girlienero reacted:

“U sure say no be milo he put for there.”

@#MAC reacted:

“That's the new chocolate indomie.”

@favy reacted:

“Did he add chocolate abi Milo.”

Oyinkansola said:

“He prepare jajangmyeon for you.”

OYIN_DAMOLA O said:

“He still get mine chop am Sha abi na he buy chocolate put inside nd the noodles go sweet o.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng