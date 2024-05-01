Nollywood actress Nancy Isime recently created a stirred online with some images of herself she posted on her page

In the viral post, Nancy Isime was seen rocking a man's outfit as she transformed from her usual feminine self disguised in a masculine persona

She was seen on set with veteran actors Yemi Solade, Yinka Quadri, Dele Odule and Moyo Lawal as she showed how dynamic she could be as an actress

Nigerian actress Nancy Isime recently got people talking online with a post of her new look which she shared on her page.

Nancy Isime was seen rocking a new look, which has triggered netizens. The Nollywood star in the viral post was seen disguised as a man, and netizens can't get enough of it.

Nollywood actress Nancy Isime recently stunned many as she debuted her new look as a man. Photo credit: @nancyisime

Source: Instagram

She noted that this is what she's been up to lately, as she takes up the challenge of wearing a masculine look and abandons her natural feministic looks.

However, more clips from the post showed that it was a costume for a movie and not that she had gone under the knife to alter her looks.

Nancy Isime hangs out with veteran actors

Other faces seen in the viral post as the actress spent time with some of her senior colleagues, including Yemi Solade, Yinka Quadri and Dele Odule.

The new images stirred reactions online as it is coming months after it went viral that Nancy Isime had gone under the knife to remove the surgical implants in her backside.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nancy had removed the implants in her backside after it reduced drastically in size.

See Nancy Isime's new post:

Reactions trail Nancy Isime's post

Here are some of the comments that trailed Nancy Isime's new look:

@kie_kie__:

"I’m jealous of this role."

@yemialade:

"Jesu! What's this? Nans-Daddy."

@chroniclesofgrey_:

"Last slide is killing me. From "No sugar Nancy" to "Sugar daddy Nancy."

@tessyigbinigie:

"This make up artist deserve grammy, no oscar."

@amarakanu:

"@nancyisimeofficial I don’t want to know the details but the answer is yes."

@moyolawalofficial:

"Too much of laughter in this fiiim yooo."

BlessingCEO accuses Nancy Isime of doing BBL

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when BlessingCEO fired subtle jabs at Nancy Isime about going under the knife.

During an interview with Nedu Wazobia, Blessing slammed Nancy Isime for hiding behind exercise and workouts as the secret behind her curves.

She accused the TV show host of going under the knife to fix her body while claiming it came from working out.

