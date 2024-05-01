The past few months have been chaotic for Isreal Afeare, Afrobeat singer, Davido's road manager

His comment comes on the tail of the ongoing brouhaha between his boss, Davido, and his colleague, Wizkid

Isreal, through his Instagram page, said he would love for his life to be more peaceful and be able to wear inexpensive clothes without being judged

One of Davido's aides, Isreal Afeare, also known as Isreal DMW, shared that he wished his life was simpler.

First, he and his wife had to go their separate ways, and now, he's caught in a cross-fire between Davido, Wizkid, and their fans.

Isreal DMW speaks on desire for a simpler life Credit: @Israeldmw

Source: Instagram

The road manager disclosed his desire for a simple life on May 1, 2024, and shared more insight through his official Instagram page. Isreal declared that he was done wearing bling and ice and would be contented in wearing a shirt of N10 or 20k.

In the post caption, he additionally noted that he would do without ice and blings in the future, as he does not compete with anyone.

The post reads:

"I just want to live a very simple life and be happy always. An unpreasured life full of contentment. A shirt of 10 or 20k na shirt. I no dey do bling bling. I no dey do Ice. Am never competing with anyone. I want to live a good legacy. Bless you all."

See Isreal's post here:

Isreal, recently in the news for disrespecting Wizkid, revealed that he would not have been quiet, and watched the father-of-three come for his boss, Davido.

Lege Miami warns Isreal DMW

Nollywood actor and Instagram influencer Lege Miami has weighed in on the continued exchange of insults between Afrobeat stars Davido and Wizkid over the last couple of days.

In a viral video, he reported the duo to President Tinubu's son, Seyim, while also sending a strong note of warning to Isreal DMW.

Nigerians react to Israel's post

After he shared his wish for his life to be simple and non-judgemental, Isreal DMW successfully set tongues wagging. Legit.ng captured some comments below:

wealth_xchange2

"This mumu get mind dey insult wizkid… Mumu man."

morgan_dmw

"Yes o my guy."

solkid_starboy

"OBO's house boy , Davido no fit buy AC for you see your fan."

_vickydiamond

"Them no carry am go Jamaica na yu sef rest,na everywhere u wan deh??"

amyxious_bubz

"Why d hate comment on this post.. no be him be Farouk wey dey wrap wetin pass ena popsy head."

orlayinkaa

"You self dey put mouth for ogas matter ehn baby."

iamstepee

"Isreal king of virgi*s in Africa."

Isreal DMW Castigates Wizkid for Attacking Davido

Isreal displayed his loyalty to his boss, Davido by condemning the Diamonds crooner. It will be recalled that Legit.ng reported a now-deleted Tweet by the aide.

In the tweet, he referred to Wizkid as a "daft" and maintained he once liked him and was a fan.

Source: Legit.ng