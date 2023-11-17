Lola Brooke's age, height, ethnicity, parents, net worth

Lola Brooke is an American rapper who began her career in 2016. She is well known for songs such as Don’t Play With It, Back to Business, and Here I Come. She came into the limelight after releasing her single Don’t Play With It, which went viral on social media. Her fame has made fans curious about the rapper, especially how old she is. What is Lola Brooke's age?

American rapper Lola Brooke posing in gorgeous outfits.Photo: @lola.brooke on Instagram (modified by author)

Lola Brooke started writing music at a tender age. She has garnered fame across social media platforms such as Instagram and X (Twitter). She was raised in Brooklyn, New York, United States of America. Read Lola Brooke’s biography and find out about her age.

Profile summary

Birth name Shyniece Thomas Famous as Lola Brooke Gender Female Date of birth 1 February 1994 Age 29 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Brooklyn, New York, United States of America Current residence Brooklyn, New York, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 4'9'' Height in centimetres 145 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 32-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres 81-61-90 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Mother Teesha Father Dennis Relationship status Single Profession Rapper Net worth $1 million Instagram @lola.brooke TikTok @lolabrooke5

What is Lola Brooke’s age?

The rapper is 29 years old as of 2023. When is Lola Brooke’s birthday? She was born Shyniece Thomas on 1 February 1994 in New York, Brooklyn, United States of America. Her stage name is a combination of Lola Bunny and Brooklyn. Her father, Dennis, passed away when she was young. The famous rapper named her debut album, Dennis Daughter, after her father.

On 31 October 2023, she shared a video on Instagram to wish her father a Happy Halloween. She was raised by her mother, Teesha, who has supported her music career since childhood. Lola Brooke’s nationality is American, and her ethnicity is African-American.

How did Lola Brooke get famous?

She started writing music when she was eight years old. Her mother knew she had a passion for rapping and was supportive. Before becoming recognized as a rapper, she worked as a residential aide at a shelter.

She had to quit her job to focus on her music career. Lola Brooke was coming home late, and it was difficult for her to balance work and her rap career, so her mother suggested that she quit and focus on her music career.

In 2016, she signed with Team 80 Productions, a New York City-based record label. She released her first music video, 2017 Flow, in January 2017. The song helped showcase her talent. That same year, she released another song, Never Was Yours.

She came into the limelight after her song Don’t Play With It went viral. She released the song in 2021, which was well-received by a wide audience online. In an interview with 777 Radio, the rapper said that when she made the Don't Play With It song, she didn’t expect it to go viral.

The song has reached over 36 million views on YouTube. She is currently signed to Arista Records. On 25 June 2023, she was invited to the BET Awards and was nominated as The Best Artist Nominee. Her other works include the following:

On My Mind

Here I Come

Just Relax

Pit Stop

You

Life's on the Line

Never Was Yours

Her fame has extended to social media platforms such as TikTok, X (Twitter) and YouTube. She has over 1 million followers on Instagram. Her TikTok account has reached over 806 thousand followers. She is also popular on with 127 thousand followers. She owns a merch store and retails both men's and women's clothes.

Lola Brooke’s height and weight

In the aforementioned interview with 777 Radio, she said she stands at 4 feet 9 inches or 145 centimetres tall. She weighs 55 kilograms or 121 pounds. Her body measurements are 32-24-35 inches or 81-61-90 centimetres.

FAQs

Who is Lola Brooke? She is an American rapper well known for her song Don’t Play With It. Where is Lola Brooke from? She hails from Brooklyn, New York, United States of America. How tall is Lola Brooke? She is 4 feet 9 inches or 145 centimetres tall. How old is Lola Brooke? The New York rapper is 29 years old as of 2023. Who are Lola Brooke’s parents? Her mother is Teesha, and her father was Dennis,. He passed away when she was young. What is Lola Brooke’s ethnicity? She is African-American. What is Lola Brooke’s net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $1 million. Her primary source of income is her music career.

Lola Brooke is a female rapper from the United States of America. She became famous after releasing the song Don’t Play With It. She was born in the United States of America and spent her childhood in New York Brooklyn. She is the only child in her family.

