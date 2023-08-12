A$AP Rocky is an American hip-hop icon, songwriter, record producer, actor and music video director. He is popularly known for his numerous hit songs such as Peso, Goldie, Wild for the Night and Fashion Killa. Despite his life being an open book, many are curious about A$AP Rocky's kids. How many children does the rapper have?

A$AP Rocky was born Rakim Athelaston Mayers in Harlem, Manhattan, New York, USA. Since he became an entertainment bigwig in the US, A$AP has been linked to numerous women but has only one baby mama. Find out who A$AP Rocky's babies are.

Real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers Known as A$AP Rocky Gender Male Date of birth 3 October 1988 Age 34 years old (as of August 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Harlem, Manhattan, New York, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 163 Weight in kilograms 74 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Adrian Mayers Mother Renee Black Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Robyn Rihanna Fenty Children 2 High school Bayard Rustin Educational Complex Profession Rapper, actor, video director, songwriter, singer, record producer Twitter @asvpxrocky Instagram @asaprocky Facebook @asaprocky

A$AP Rocky's kids

How many kids does A$AP Rocky have? The American rapper has two children, a son and an alleged daughter, with a Barbadian singer Robyn Rihanna Fenty.

A$AP and Rihanna started dating in 2019 but kept their relationship private until 2021. The rapper confirmed their relationship status during an interview with GQ.

A$AP is a responsible parent, and despite his busy career, he finds time to be with his son. While speaking to British Vogue, Rihanna revealed that the baby strongly bonds with his father.

I'm just sitting on the sidelines when they're together. I'm literally the girl trying to get into the boys club, waiting for my turn. He is obsessed with his father. And I'm like: Didn't I give birth to you? What is going on? Their connection is undeniable.

In an interview with Complex in December 2022, the rapper disclosed how fatherhood has made him more focused. He said:

It's beautiful. Honestly, I think fatherhood gives me more time to do exactly what I want. I don't have time for anything that isn't priorities. It helps you prioritize, honestly. I love it. Everything is just based around my newfound love for being a dad and a family man. It's lit right now. I can't even describe it.

In January 2023, the rapper expressed his pride in being a dad while appearing on Apple Music 1 radio. He stated:

It's unexplainable. It's just one of those things. I'm a member of our club now, like the dad club. You see a dad, you see me. I'm playing on, I'm a full dad now. You come home to heaven every day. I'm so thankful. God is good, man.

A daughter

A$AP and Rihanna welcomed their alleged daughter on 9 August 2023. According to a popular online gossip site, Media Take Out, Rihanna allegedly gave birth to a baby girl. Not much is known about the baby at the time of writing since the couple has not disclosed information about the kid publicly.

On 12 February 2023, Rihanna disclosed she was pregnant with her second baby. She announced her pregnancy after performing at the Super Bowl 2023 Halftime show.

RZA Athelston Mayers

RZA Athelston is the first child of the Fashion Killa singer and his girlfriend. Here are more exciting details about A$AP Rocky's son.

1. He is named after legendary rapper RZA

RZA Athelston Mayers' parents disclosed his name when he was 11 months old. He was named RZA in a tribute to the legendary rapper, producer, actor and Wu-Tang Clan frontman.

2. He recently turned one year old

Baby RZA Athelston Mayers was born on 13 May 2022. He is one year old as of 2023. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

3. He was kept out of public eye for over six months since the birth

His parents revealed his image to the public when he was over six months old. In December 2022, his mother, Rihanna, first shared a video of him on her TikTok page.

4. He has been featured on the British Vogue cover

RZA was alongside his parents on the cover of British Vogue in February 2023. In the cover photo, he is seen held by his dad while his mother walks barefoot on the beach while holding A$AP's hand.

In a corresponding interview, his mother talks about how they protect his privacy. She narrated how the paparazzi tried to photograph RZA, and she had to stop him. She stated:

Throw me to the wolves. Do what you want with me. But he doesn't have a say in any of this. We've been protecting him thus far and you don't have any consent to be posting photos or selling photos of my child, a minor. Get the hell out of here with that.

FAQs

Who is A$AP Rocky? He is a well-known rapper, songwriter, record producer and actor. How old is A$AP Rocky? The rapper is 34 years old as of July 2023. He was born on 3 October 1988. What is A$AP Rocky's real name? His real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers. Who is A$AP Rocky's daughter? The American rapper allegedly welcomed his daughter on 9 August 2023. How many babies does A$AP Rocky have? The rapper has two children, a son and a daughter. Who does A$AP Rocky have kids with? The mother of A$AP's kids is Rihanna, a famous Barbadian-American singer.

A$AP Rocky's kids are a source of pride for him. He has a son and has recently welcomed a second child. The rapper shares a strong bond with the son, and he is a devoted parent who prioritises his well-being.

