Pero, 2Baba's baby mama has shared a good news about their daughter on social media and fans have rejoiced with her as well

The elated mother said their daughter, Ehi, has gained admission into the University of Connecticut

She showered prayers on her and she also wished her well while thanking God for it has been him all the way

One of Innocent Idibia's baby mama, Pero Adeniyi, has shown how happy she was after her first daughter, Ehi, whom she had with 2Baba bagged admission into a US university.

The mother of two, who has remarried shared the good news on social media as she said that she was proud of her daughter.

According to her, Ehi was admitted into the University of Connecticut. However, she didn't reveal more about her admission like the course of study and when to resume. She only showed her excitement about the good news.

Pero prays for daughter

In the caption of her post, she prayed that Ehi would not derail from the mercies of God.

The excited mother who flaunted her lover last year also prayed that God would go with her daughter.

Pero appreciates God

In her short message about her daughter, Pero revealed that God was the reason her daughter was able to gain admission.

She also appreciated him and linked everything about her life to him.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Pero about her daughter.

2Baba and Pero mark son's birthday

Legit.ng had reported that singer 2Baba and his baby mama, Pero, had celebrated their son, Innocent Idibia Jr, who clocked 11 years last year.

Pero wrote a tribute to her son as she wished him well. She also prayed for him.

The singer also took to his social media page to post his son's picture while showering praises on him.

