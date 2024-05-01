JAMB 2024: Investigation Shows 4.8M UTME Candidates Not Admitted In 4 Years, Breakdown Emerges
FCT, Abuja - No fewer than 4.87 million candidates who sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) failed to secure admission between 2019 and 2022.
6.9 million candidates sat for the tertiary entrance examination within the period and only 2.03 million were admitted into tertiary institutions.
This is according to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) policy meeting document.
As reported by The Punch, some UTME candidates with high scores also fall into this category.
Legit.ng recalls that JAMB released the 2024 UTME results on Tuesday, April 29.
According to the JAMB policy meeting document, below is the breakdown of UTME candidates' admission status between 2019 and 2022.
UTME candidates who failed to secure admission
- 2019 – A total of 1,792,719 candidates sat for the 2019 UTME
612,557 candidates were offered admission
1,180,162 denied admission.
- 2020 - A total of 1,949,983 candidates sat for the 2020 UTME
551,553 admission got admission into tertiary institutions
1,398,430 candidates failed to secure admission.
- 2021 – A total of 1,400,000 candidates sat for the 2021 UTME
312,666 secure admission
1,087,333 failed to secure admission.
- 2022 – A total of 1,800,000 reportedly sat for the 2022 UTME
557,625 admitted into tertiary institutions
1,242,375 candidates failed to secure admission.
UTME candidates with 300 and above may not secure admission
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that candidates who scored 300 and above in the 2024 UTME may not secure admission because of six reasons.
According to JAMthe B policy document, the reasons are listed as follows, “Wrong O’Level subject combination; low post-UTME screening score; non-acceptance of admission offer; duplication of application; absence from post-UTME screening and mismatch of catchment.”
