A Nigerian boy has made his family proud because of his performance in the 2024 JAMB examination

The boy scored 340 in UTME aggregate, recording his highest mark in physics, where he scored 95 marks

Also, the boy scored 93 in mathematics, 68 in UTME use of English and recorded a whopping 84 marks in chemistry

The JAMB result of a Nigerian boy from Beyelsa state is trending online because of his excellent UTME scores.

The JAMB scores seen on Facebook show that the boy scored 340 marks in UTME aggregates.

The boy scored 340 over 400 in 2024 JAMB. Photo credit: Facebook/Tony Adams and JAMB.

The smart kid, Denning Peremobowei Okorotie, made an impressive outing in all the subjects he sat for in the 2024 JAMB UTME.

Denning, who looks really innocent, made some people ask if he was actually up to 18 years old.

His impressive result, however, proved that he was capable of sitting for the examination as he swept plenty of marks.

Nigerian boy performs excellently in 2024 JAMB

Denning scored 93 in mathematics, 68 in UTME use of English as well as 84 marks in chemistry.

The brilliant boy scored his highest mark in physics, where he got 95 marks.

Denning's JAMB result was shared on Facebook by Tony Adams with the caption:

"Presenting Denning Peremobowei Okorotie, son of Mr. Felix Okorotie, SAN, and his remarkable feat. A stellar 340 score in Nigeria's latest JAMB exam."

The JAMB score was later shared on X by This is Bayelsa.

Reactions as boy scores 340 marks in JAMB

@Emi_bibe said:

"How old is he?"

@BenardAdama39 said:

"Is he up to 18 already?"

@evelynake346 asked:

"Is he up to 16?"

