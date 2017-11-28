Top 20 best short courses in Canada for international students

Would you like to study in Canada? This country is one of the best options for students who want to study abroad. Here are the best short courses in Canada for international students.

A man in yellow studying. Photo: pexels.com, @Julia M Cameron (modified by author)

Canada is one of the greatest countries for people who want to study abroad. It stands out as a leading global study destination, renowned for its top-tier universities and commitment to welcoming international students, many aspiring to become future immigrants.

Top 20 best short courses in Canada

Canada offers a wide range of short courses for international students. The best course depends on your interests and career goals. Here are some popular short-term courses in Canada for international students.

1. Human Resources Management

This seven-month course is provided at the York University School of Continuing Studies. Human resources management is an essential knowledge that could get you hired in any part of the world. This course focuses on the following:

Recruitment

Labor relations

Health and safety

Finance

Organizational behavior

Human resource management

2. Communication

This is a one-year course provided by the MacEwan University of Continuing Studies. Communication course is one of the best professional courses in Canada; it will provide you with key knowledge about interpersonal communications and interrelations. This course covers the following:

Strategy analysis

Evaluation of solutions

Life cycle management

Business analysis

Business planning

Basics of project management

3. Business Administration

This is an eight-month course provided by the York University School of Continuing Studies. The Business administration course will help you become a leader in today's business world. You will get essential knowledge about how business works from the inside. It covers the following:

Business introduction

Functions of business

Business communication

Accounting and analysis

Marketing

Basics of project management

4. Global Logistics Management

This is a one-year course provided by the MacEwan School of Continuing Studies. It is one of the best professional courses in Canada connected with logistics. You will learn the very basics of logistic procedures all over the world. Global logistics management course covers the following:

Supply chain management

Infrastructure of logistics

International trade

International logistics

Product control

Inventory control

5. Software Construction

A woman using a laptop. Photo: pexels.com, @Andrea Piacquadio

Suppose you do not have much money to study this course abroad. In that case, you still have the opportunity to get the necessary knowledge and certificate by studying it online. Software construction course covers the following:

Java programming

JUnit

How to build software logical system

How to test data abstraction

6. French Language

This is a one-year course provided by the MacEwan School of Continuing Studies. This option is perfect if you need to learn French to secure a job.

Athabasca University allows you to study French online with native speakers and learn the language fast. French language course covers the following:

French language composition

French language - first university year

French language - second university year

French pronunciation

7. Software Engineering

This is one of the best course to study in Canada provided by the EdX. Software Engineering course will help you study the basics of software engineering. The programme of this course includes:

Building a non-trivial software system

Functions and technical specifications of the software system

Designing and testing the software system

Refactoring and building a quality system

8. Digital Marketing and Social Media

If you want a short-term course to enhance your career prospects in this digital age, then digital marketing and social media studies are your best bet. This is a 6-months course offered by Trebas Institute and aims to equip students with skills and strategies such as:

Online advertising

Content creation

SEO

Analytics

Social media marketing

9. Data Science

Woman writing on a notebook beside teacup and tablet computer. Photo: pexels.com, @Tirachard Kumtanom

Canada has emerged as a popular destination for aspiring Data scientists. Data science is a rapidly evolving course that extracts meaningful insights from large quantities of data. This course can last anywhere from 7 months to a year and is offered by Trebas Institute, Montreal. It generally equips learners with skills in:

Data analytics

Machine learning

Visualization

10. Web Development

Most facets of today's world are technologically driven, which explains why web development is perhaps one of Canada's most sought-after short-term courses for international students.

This course enjoys high completion rates at the University of Winnipeg, Douglas College, Toronto Metropolitan University, and York University, among others. The course provides learners with a solid foundation in aspects like:

Coding languages

Website design

User experience (UI)

11. Project Management

Project management skills enable students to become effective managers of resources, which helps them meet deadlines and achieve organizational goals.

Certificate holders can be project management professionals because they possess the necessary tools and techniques to lead projects across different industries.

The course is highly valued by employers and is offered at Humber College, Northeastern University, and Durham College, among others.

12. Graphic Design

Graphic design is one of the popular short courses for international students in Canada that equips learners with skills and techniques in:

Visual communication

Typography

Digital illustration

Full-time graphic designers in Canada make over CAN$86,000 annually, which is no surprise why this course is so popular. A short-term course can last for ten months.

13. Hospitality and Tourism Management

Canada has a booming tourism industry, which explains why the country has some of the most prestigious universities that offer short courses in hospitality and tourism management. This course is centered around:

Customer service

Event management

Sustainable tourism

14. Film and Television Production

A woman in yellow jacket holding books. Photo: pexels.com, @Andrea Piacquadio

Canada has a booming film and television industry, and its massive international recognition continues to lure filmmakers. As such, the Canadian government has shown immense support for the film industry by investing in matching institutions. A short-term course in film and television production covers practical skills in the following areas:

Film production

Scriptwriting

Editing

Cinematography

This course is offered at the Toronto Metropolitan University, Concordia University, University of Windsor, and Vancouver Film School (VFS).

15. Renewable Energy

Like most other countries, Canada is conscious of climate change and its potential catastrophes. The country's focus on sustainability is growing, which explains why a short-term course in renewable energy is popular. This is one of the 6 months short-term courses in Canada for international students and covers aspects like:

Solar energy

Wind energy logistics

Hydroelectric energy systems

This course equips learners with skills to enable society to transition towards clean energy solutions. The course is an on-campus program offered at the University of Alberta.

16. English Language Studies

A short-term course in the English language can be extremely beneficial for international students looking to enhance their English language skills. The course aims to improve learners' overall language abilities and covers aspects like:

Verbal proficiency

Writing

Comprehension

17. Culinary Arts

The course is primarily offered at the Culinary Institute of Canada but on a degree and diploma level. The school also enrols students in a short-term certificate course in pastry arts, which is ideal for international students. Culinary arts offers hands-on training on aspects like:

Culinary techniques

Food safety

Menu planning

18. Financial Management

A woman in black Long-sleeved shirt reading a yellow covered book. Photo: pexels.com, @Christina Morillo

Another popular short-term course for international students in Canada is financial management. Essentially, the course equips learners with skills and aptitudes in:

Financial analysis

Budgeting

Investment planning

This is a perfect course for international students seeking to enhance their entrepreneurship, finance, and accounting career prospects.

19. Professional Cook

A professional cook course is another that's quite popular. Offered at the prestigious Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops, the course focuses on:

Gastronomy

Baking

Safety and hygiene

Culinary decoration

Kitchen management

20. Metal Fabricator

Canada has a huge steel industry. Metal fabricator equips learners with skills to use metal fabrication power tools such as grinders, sanders, threaders, and drills. Among others, the course covers:

Standard tool operation

Maintenance of tools and equipment

These are some of the best short courses in Canada. When choosing a course, always consider your interests, career goals, and the skills in demand in your field.

What is a short course?

A short course typically refers to a brief and focused educational program that covers a specific subject or skill.

What are some short nursing courses in Canada for international students?

Canada offers several short nursing courses for international students. These courses are Healthcare Assistant Certificate, Emergency Nursing Certificate and Practical Nursing Diploma.

What are the best short courses in Canada for international students without IELTS?

Canadian institutions offer short courses for international students without requiring an IELTS (International English Language Testing System) score. Students can do English as a Second Language (ESL) program, pathway programs and English proficiency waivers.

Which short courses are most in demand in Canada?

Some of the most popular short term courses in Canada include human resources management, business administration, software engineering, marketing, computer networking, and field analytics.

Is there any 6 month courses in Canada?

Six-month certificate courses available in Canadian include French language, digital marketing and social media, project management and culinary arts.

How long should a short course last?

The appropriate duration for a short course can vary significantly based. Majority of the courses last from three months to one year.

There are various institutions that offer short courses in Canada. These courses not only provide practical skills and knowledge but also contribute to personal growth and development.

