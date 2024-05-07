A Nigerian couple has happily welcomed their first baby after 20 years of waiting and praying to God for a child

In a video, the emotional husband sang and praised God almost in tears for blessing his family with a child

Netizens stormed the comments section of the post to send congratulatory messages to the couple

A couple has shared their excitement on social media as they welcome their first baby after 20 years of waiting.

A video showed the emotional husband and father singing and praising God for blessing his family with a child.

Couple welcomes first child after 20 years Photo credit: @damiadenuga/X.

Source: Twitter

Childless couple joyous as first baby arrives

A Facebook user identified as Chinasa Favour revealed that the couple has been married for 20 years without a child.

She wrote:

“Do not Despair, walk with God. After 20 Years of waiting to the Lord, What God can not do does not exist. Congratulation CEO.”

A Twitter user @damiadenuga also shared a touching video of the new father singing at the hospital while carrying his newborn.

Reactions as childless couple welcome baby

The comments section on TikTok was filled with congratulatory messages from netizens.

Woman welcomes baby after 15 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman welcomed a child after many years of waiting for the fruit of the womb.

She took to TikTok to share a video showing her protruding baby bump shortly after she gave birth. She also showed her beautiful bundle of joy as she expressed gratitude to her creator.

Source: Legit.ng