80+ positive new chapter quotes to help you turn over a new leaf

It is important to acknowledge that beginning new chapters sometimes goes differently than expected. However, it is critical to remember that starting a new chapter in your life means having new opportunities and unlocking new doors. It might be a new chapter in your relationship, love life, family, business, job, new year, and more, where you need to act differently to succeed. New chapter quotes will give you an idea of what you need to face and overcome.

Photo: pexels.com, @rpnickson (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You will need time to adjust as you begin a new chapter in your life. It takes time to adjust, just like new routines or relationships. The inspirational quotes listed below will help you find the fulfilment you've been looking for in this new chapter of your life.

Inspirational new chapter quotes

A new chapter in your life allows you to step outside your comfort zone and restart your life. New beginnings may pave the way for your most creative period. Below are the next chapter quotes you can read to get motivated.

You can't start the next chapter of your life if you keep re-reading the last one.

If you're reading this, I hope God opens incredible doors for your life this year. Greatness is upon you. You must believe it, though.

I look at life as an adventure. Each new chapter brings new opportunities.

It's amazing how one ending can lead to a beautiful new beginning.

God will fight your battles if you keep still. He is able to carry you through. Trust Him. Keep standing, keep believing and keep hoping.

There comes a day when you realize turning the page is the best feeling in the world because there is so much more to the book than the page you were stuck on.

Faith in God will elevate you to the next level of blessings.

Convince yourself every day that you are worthy of a good life. Let go of stress, breathe. Stay positive. All is well.

See, life is a journey, and every chapter is very interesting.

The new year stands before us, like a chapter in a book waiting to be written. We can help write that story by setting goals.

Your emotional life is not written in cement during childhood. You write each chapter as you go along.

Every new beginning comes from some other beginning's end.

I hope you realize that every day is a fresh start for you. That every sunrise is a new chapter in your life waiting to be written.

What a terrifyingly beautiful thought that you are the beginning of forever. I love you, and life for me has just begun.

You don't just have a story, you're a story in the making, and you never know what the next chapter will be. That's what makes it exciting.

And suddenly, you know that it's time to start something new and trust the magic of beginnings.

The first step towards getting somewhere is to decide you're not going to stay where you are.

Keep on beginning and failing. Each time you fail, start all over again, and you will grow stronger until you have accomplished a purpose, not the one you began with, perhaps, but one you'll be glad to remember.

Challenges are gifts that force us to search for a new centre of gravity. Don't fight them. Just find a new way to stand.

It's a wise man who understands that every day is a new beginning because, boy, how many mistakes do you make in a day? I don't know about you, but I make plenty. You can't turn the clock back, so you have to look ahead.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Positive new chapter quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @tobiasbjorkli (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You may have been through a lot, but what matters is how you leave the past behind and embark on a new journey. These inspirational new chapter quotes will help you embrace your new adventure.

The first step towards getting somewhere is to decide you will not stay where you are.

A new day: Be open enough to see opportunities. Be wise enough to be grateful. Be courageous enough to be happy. – Dr Steve Maraboli

Every day is a chance to begin again. Don't focus on the failures of yesterday; start today with positive thoughts and expectations. – Catherine Pulsifer

We are meant to keep focused on a new life, new beginnings, for new experiences, and to use our abilities to move beyond all those things that may serve as excuses to confine us to the now. – Byron Pulsifer

The heaviness of being successful was replaced by the lightness of being a beginner again, less sure about everything. It freed me to enter one of the most creative periods of my life. – Steve Jobs

Nothing is predestined. The obstacles of your past can become the gateways that lead to new beginnings. – Ralph Blum

Dreams are renewable. No matter what our age or condition, there are still untapped possibilities within us and new beauty waiting to be born. – Dale Turner

Getting over a painful experience is much like crossing monkey bars. You have to let go at some point to move forward.

The secret to getting ahead is to focus your energy not on fixing and fighting yesterday but on building and growing something new right now.

I've always felt strongly about equal opportunity for women. Girls must be taught early on that they are strong and capable of being anything they want.

No matter how hard the past is, you can always begin again.

Never allow waiting to become a habit. Live your dreams and take risks. Life is happening now. – Paulo Coelho

New beginnings are in order, and you are bound to feel excitement as new chances come your way.

As a prisoner for the Lord, then, I urge you to live a life worthy of the calling you have received.

No one can ever take your memories from you. Each day is a new beginning. Make good memories every day.

What the new year brings you will depend greatly on what you bring to the new year.

Every day you have a new chapter to write about in your life journey. As you write that chapter, do it so well that if others read it, you will still be proud of yourself. – Gift Gugu Mona

When a chapter of your life book is complete, your spirit knows it's time to turn the page so a new chapter can begin. Your spirit knows you are even when you're scared or think you're not ready.

As you reflect upon your passion and where you think God is leading you in this exciting new chapter of your life, remember these words of Jesus: the Kingdom of God is within you.

Grief does so many things to change our perspective and, for many, marks the ending or beginning of a new chapter in our lives. These are the defining moments that index our periods of growth and change from which we can flourish.

When you begin a new relationship, remember this is a new chapter of your life. Sometimes memories of the past are hard to let go of.

Quotes about the next chapter in life

Photo: pexels.com, @errincasano (modified by author)

Source: UGC

New experiences, breakups, or other significant life events frequently usher in new chapters. Listed below are the next chapter in life quotes to encourage you to keep moving forward.

You can choose to stay down or decide to get up today.

Time to open up a new chapter in life and explore a larger centre.

Be willing to be a beginner every single morning. – Meister Eckhart

Life isn't about finding yourself. Life is about producing yourself.

There will be many chapters of life. Don't get lost in the one you are in now.

A new chapter in life is waiting to be written. New questions to be asked, embraced, and loved.

The secret to living the life of your dreams is to start living the life of your dreams. – Mike Dooley

Life has many chapters. One bad chapter doesn't mean it's the end of the book.

Life is like a book. Some chapters are sad, some are happy, and some are exciting, but you need to turn the page to know what the next chapter has in store for you.

The next chapter of my life is always more interesting than the last one.

Take the first step in faith. You don't have to see the whole staircase; take the first step. – Martin Luther King Jr.

In some ways, all the movies I make have to be the story of my life. There are different chapters in my life.

Today I close the door to the past, open the door to the future, take a deep breath, step on through and start a new chapter in my life.

A time comes when you need to stop waiting for the man you want to become and start being the man you want to be.

You may have a fresh start any moment you choose, for what we call 'failure' is not the falling down but the staying down. – Mary Pickard

Don't close the book when bad things happen in your life! Just turn the page and start a new chapter!

What is age, anyway? I feel young because I'm beginning a new chapter in my life, which is so exciting!

You can learn new things at any time in your life if you're willing to be a beginner. If you learn to like being a beginner, the whole world opens up to you. – Barbara Shur

The chief beauty of time is that you cannot waste it in advance. The next year, the next day, and the next hour are lying ready for you, as perfect, as unspoiled, as if you had never wasted or misapplied a single moment in all your life. You can turn over a new leaf every hour if you choose. – Arnold Bennett

You must learn to stop thinking about beginnings and endings, successes and failures, and begin treating everything in your life as a learning experience instead of a proving one. – Guy Finley

When faced with a challenge, happy families, like happy people, add a new chapter to their life story that shows them overcoming hardship. This skill is particularly important for children, whose identity tends to get locked in during adolescence. – Bruce Feiler

Quotes about starting a new chapter

Photo: pexels.com, @eberhardgross (modified by author)

Source: UGC

New beginnings have the power to erase the past permanently. It could be anything in your life, such as relocating to a new city, surviving a divorce, making a major career change, or losing someone. Below are starting new chapter quotes to inspire you.

Good luck and best wishes on your new journey together. – Stewart R

New beginnings are often disguised as painful endings. – Lao Tzu

The magic in new beginnings is truly the most powerful of them all.

Let's forget the baggage of the past and make a new beginning.

Nothing in the universe can stop you from letting go and starting over.

Every sunset is an opportunity to reset. Every sunrise begins with new eyes. – Richie Norton

Today is not necessarily a new beginning. However, it is a chance to do something new with yesterday's beginning.

You can't be that kid standing at the top of the waterslide, overthinking it. You have to go down the chute.

Your present circumstances need to determine where you can go. They merely determine where you start. – Nido Qubein

Every day I feel, is a blessing from God. And I consider it a new beginning. Yeah, everything is beautiful.

Success is not final. Failure is not fatal. It's the courage to continue that counts. – Winston Churchill

Good luck, my friend; I know you will shine brighter than the north star in your new life. I only wish I could come with you! But this journey is for you alone, and I know you will become something amazing. – Ben Gillison

Nourish beginnings; let us nourish beginnings. Not all things are blest, but the seeds of all things are blest. The blessing is in the seed.

It's never too late to become who you want to be. I hope you live a life you're proud of, and if you find that you're not, I hope you have the strength to start over. – F. Scott Fitzgerald

Each new day is a blank page in the diary of your life. The secret of success is turning that diary into the best story possible. – Douglas Pagels

Your struggles can be over, and a new chapter of your life begins. Life is a journey, but it has many variables. It is perceived differently by all.

We must be willing to get rid of the life we've planned to have the life that is waiting for us. The old skin has to be shed before the new one can come. – Joseph Campbell

Although no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending.

Holding on is believing that there's only a past; letting go is knowing that there's a future. – Daphne Rose Kingma

Each day is a new beginning, the chance to do with it what should be done and not be seen as simply another day to put in the time.

No, this is not the beginning of a new chapter in my life; this is the beginning of a new book! That first book is already closed, ended, and tossed into the seas; this new book is newly opened and has just begun! Look, it is the first page! And it is a beautiful one! – C. JoyBell C

There will be setbacks and low points when starting a new chapter. Allow yourself to face this reality. The new chapter quotes above will motivate you on your journey.

READ ALSO: 67 negativity quotes to help you deal with all that bad energy

Legit.ng recently published an article with negative energy quotes to help you deal with it. Negativity may limit your ability to succeed and live a meaningful life. People who choose to live negatively experience more stress, illness, and fewer opportunities than those who choose to live positively.

Learning how to eliminate negative energy can have a significant impact on your mental health. Negative people take pleasure in making others feel bad. It may appear that they are only interested in doing that at times. Quotes about ignoring negativity help you completely avoid such people in your life.

Source: Legit.ng