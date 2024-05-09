American rapper Cardi B got her fans to choose which outfit was better between what she wore at the Met Gala and another green one

There was no difference in the styles, just the colour, though she did not sample the green outfit with a headwrap

Her fans were torn between the two stylish outfits and some people stated that in either outfit she rocks, she makes a statement of them

Fans had a tough time as they decided which colour of outfit was better between green and black that American rapper Cardi B wore at the Met Gala on May 6, in the United States.

The musician, whose real name is Belcalis Cephus, wore a magnificent black dress wore and displayed the green replica on her X page.

Cardi B looks exquisite in her Met Gala attire, Image credit: @iamcardib

The mother of two turned heads with her massive dress at the grand event which gave her difficulty in moving freely with it.

Her smile was enchanting as she made gestures at her fans who hailed and took pictures of her. She combined the black dress with a matching long headwrap and her makeup gave her a superstar vibe.

The green version of the outfit looked splendid on her and she left her fans to decide which colour would have been better for the event.

Watch Cardi's green dress in the video.

Fans choose preferred dress colour

Some fans of the US rapper have decided which dress colour they prefer. See the comments below:

@SittinPretty111

"You can see more details with the green one but both of them ate."

@shesbardi:

"Black, let's Bffr."

@sadhotgirI:

"Black was the move. You looked like an opulent mob wife."

@Avenger20o:

"The queen."

@gawdofclapback

"Black hit differently."

