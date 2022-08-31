Top bloggers in Nigeria: 10 people that are worth following

Who are the top bloggers in Nigeria worth following? If you are passionate about online marketing, entrepreneurship, or content creation, Nigeria's blogging scene should be at the top of your list of places to visit. The Nigerian blogging community has always been one of the most vibrant in Africa. It grows daily with new and creative content creators joining the industry.

Photo: @yomiadegboye on Facebook, @uchepedro, @noble_igwe on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

With so many bloggers in Nigeria, it cannot be easy to sift through and find people worth following. Here are 10 top bloggers in Nigeria that you need to follow with diverse content.

Top bloggers in Nigeria

Blogging is not an easy feat; it requires one to be consistent and diligent. Many people are doing their best to create content for their followers. Below is a list of the top 10 bloggers in Nigeria with incredible content. Note that the list is not arranged in any particular order.

1. Linda Ikeji

Blog: LindaIkeji

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Linda Ikeji was born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria. She is one of the top African influencers on social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and Twitter. She founded Linda Ikeji TV to bring the latest Nigerian news, gossip and entertainment.

Her blog has been ranked among the most visited blogs in Nigeria, with an impressive number of page visits and views.

It covers everything from celebrity news to relationship advice. In addition, she has written two books, It Takes You and You Can. Aside from blogging, she has a personal shopper business which caters for Nigerians living overseas.

2. Uche Eze

Blog: BellaNaija

Photo: @uchepedro on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

She is the founder and CEO of BellaNaija, one of Nigeria's leading digital media platforms. Her blogs are about fashion, weddings, and lifestyle in general, with over 200 million readers per month across the globe.

She has more than a 1.2million followers on Instagram, 500k followers on Twitter, and 400k subscribers on YouTube. Uche is also a writer and has co-authored 3 books. Her love for writing prompted her to start blogging.

3. Tolu Ogunlesi

Blog: Tolu Ogunlesi

Photo: @toluogunlesi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tolu is a blogger, public speaker, and social media influencer. He is passionate about things like creativity, innovation, and people development.

Tolu has lectured extensively on the African success story, the economic development of Nigeria and rural entrepreneurship. His blog posts focus on digital culture, lifelong learning and wellbeing.

His website has been featured by the likes of Forbes, Newsweek and The Guardian. On his site, he promotes 'conscious living' through thoughts on wellness, mindfulness, and healthy living habits.

4. Noble Igwe

Blog: 360nobs

Photo: @noble_igwe on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Noble Igwe is a content creator, thought leader and entrepreneurship evangelist. He publishes insightful articles on Nigerian entertainment, lifestyle, and music. His favourite niches are Nigerian celebrity gossip, fashion trends, and personal style advice.

5. Ladun Liadi

Blog: Ladunliadi

Photo: @ladunliadi on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ladun Liadi is among the best female bloggers in Nigeria. Her blog publishes content on celeb gossip, style, trending topics, and general content about what's happening in her life.

6. Chude Jideonwo

Blog: YNaija

If you are in Lagos, Nigeria, you have most likely read a blog post on YNaija. It is owned by one of the top Nigerian bloggers, Chude Jideonwo.

He describes it as the Smartest Young Nigerians read and debate. His posts cover news articles that are presented in a youth-friendly way. Chude is also a Nigerian lawyer and journalist with more than five years of experience in journalism.

He is the founder of Joy, Inc. and co-founder of RED Media group. As an author, he has written On a Platter of Gold, How to Win Elections in Africa and The One Thing, among others. Besides blogging, Chude does public speaking and consulting for different organizations.

7. Yomi Adegboye

Blog: MobilityArena

Photo: @yomiadegboye on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Yomi Adegboye is an online media entrepreneur and blogger who lives in Lagos, Nigeria. His blog is about mobile phone reviews.

Adegboye founded the tech blog in 2008 to share his experiences with other users of phones. It grew over time to become one of the most visited blogs on all things related to the mobile industry in Africa.

In addition, he is an award-winning digital strategist, a storyteller and a content marketer.

8. Ademola Ogundele

Blog: NotJustOk

Photo: @demolaog on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ademola Ogundele is among the most popular bloggers in Nigeria. He started blogging more than 15 years ago. His blog is primarily about music.

The blogger also has a loyal following on social media like Facebook and Twitter, with over 200k followers on each platform.

Ademola Ogundele was born into an aristocratic family but chose to live life as an average citizen. Even though he was successful in his career, he decided to quit so that he could pursue his love for blogging and start his own business.

To make his story even more inspiring, he started from scratch without any money or support from family members. It has taken him many years to become one of Nigeria's most successful bloggers.

9. Makinde Azeez

Blog: Naijaloaded

Blogger Makinde Azeez started his blog in October 2009 and has grown to become one of the most followed blogs in Nigeria. It started as a forum but was later rebranded as a blog.

The website has helped up-and-coming musicians find recognition for their work by getting them featured on his blog, which is supported by advertising revenue.

10. Japheth Joshua Omojuwa

Blog: Omojuwa

Photo: @omojuwa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Japheth Joshua Omojuwa is a digital marketer, entrepreneur, author, social media expert, public speaker and political commentator. He won the British Council Chevening Fellowship award in 2019, among other awards and recognitions, including being elected as brand influencer One Life/Live Them in 2016.

He is also a columnist with The Punch newspaper, Naij.com and Leadership Newspaper. His work has been featured on CNN, ThisDay, TV Africa In Focus and more.

Who is the best blogger in Nigeria?

It depends on what you are looking for. However, these are the top ten bloggers in Nigeria you should follow on social media. If you want top blogs in Nigeria about fashion and weddings, then follow Uche Eze.

With different people having their niche, there is a blogger out there who will write about anything you are interested in!

There are a lot of great bloggers in Nigeria that you should follow. These are just some of the many that have earned their place on the list of top bloggers in Nigeria. What makes them so special? One thing is their ability to make people feel like they are talking with a friend.

READ ALSO: 50+ best Step Brothers quotes and one-liners from the movie

Legit.ng recently published an article about the best Step Brothers quotes and one-liners from the movie. Step Brothers is a comedy film starring Brennan Huff and Dale Doback as two grown men. Despite their age, the two share a house with their parents.

When their parents announce their divorce, Brennan Huff and Dale Doback finally join forces in an effort to reunite them. The quotes from the film are extremely hilarious.

Source: Legit.ng