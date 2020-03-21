10 highest paid motivational speakers in 2022 (list with photos)

Everyone goes through low moments and needs encouragement to pick the pieces up and not give up. Fortunately, there are well-known public speakers who offer words of wisdom and spread some cheer whenever you feel low. In today's world, the highest-paid motivational speakers have fans drawn from various parts of the world.

A collage of some of the highest-paid public orators. Photo: @JC Olivera, @Taylor Hill/Getty Images, @Taylor Hill/Getty Images, @Angela Weiss / AFP (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Who are the highest-paid motivational speakers in 2022? Read on to discover who they are and their current net worth.

Highest-paid motivational speakers in 2022

The highest-paid speakers in 2022 are eloquent, passionate, authentic, empathetic, and knowledgeable. They are also confident, and their strong speaking voices enthral the audience.

Additionally, they have a great sense of appropriate humour. Below is a list of the top paid public speakers in 2022 and their worth.

10. Robin Sharma - $10 million

Robin Sharma in a black shirt against a yellow and black backdrop. Photo: @robinsharma (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Age: 57 years (as of 2022)

57 years (as of 2022) Country: Canada

Canada Net worth: $10 million

Robin Sharma is a qualified lawyer and author from Hawkesbury, Nova Scotia, Canada. He is also one of the most famous motivational speakers who has authored 15 best-selling books on leadership and personality development. Initially, Robin worked for the Supreme Court. Later, he founded a business training firm called Sharma Leadership International Inc. He is worth $10m in 2022.

9. Brian Tracy - $15 million

Brian Tracy in a suit. Photo: @thebriantracy (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Age: 78 years (as of 2022)

78 years (as of 2022) Country: Canada

Canada Net worth: $15 million

Brian Tracy is an author, public speaker, entrepreneur, business coach, and real estate broker. He is one of the highest-paid public speakers today. The Canada-born author has released inspirational content that has been featured in various magazines and websites. Today, he has a net worth of $15m.

8. Suze Orman - $75 million

Suze Orman visits the SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: @Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Age: 70 years (as of 2022)

70 years (as of 2022) Country: United States of America

United States of America Net worth: $75 million

Suze Orman is a financial guru, author, TV personality, and public speaker with a net worth of $75m. She is the founder of Suze Orman Financial Group, and is passionate about teaching people how to make and handle money. The Chicago, Illinois-born financial guru is a former advisor for Merrill Lynch.

7. Joel Osteen - $100 million

Joel Osteen launches Joel Osteen Radio at SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: @Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Source: Getty Images

Age: 59 years (as of 2022)

59 years (as of 2022) Country: United States of America

United States of America Net worth: $100 million

Joel Osteen is one of the top spiritual motivational speakers in 2022. He is a writer, preacher, televangelist, and author whose inspirational content is based on Christian teachings. He owns a mega-church and has been previously criticised for offering prosperity teachings. Today, the televangelist has a net worth of $100m.

6. Robert Kiyosaki - $100 million

Robert Kiyosaki addressing people. Photo: @therealkiyosaki (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Age: 75 years (as of 2022)

75 years (as of 2022) Country: United States of America

United States of America Net worth: $100 million

Robert Kiyosaki was born in Hawaii. He is an author, pilot, investor, entrepreneur, and public speaker of Japanese descent. People best know him as the author of Rich Dad, Poor Dad. He has authored over 26 books. Besides writing books, his business model focuses on seminars, and today, he is worth $100m.

5. Joe Rogan - $120 million

Joe Rogan using a microphone to address people. Photo: @joerogan (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Age: 54 years (as of 2022)

54 years (as of 2022) Country: United States of America

United States of America Net worth: $120 million

Joe Rogan is a talented actor, commentator, martial artist, TV presenter, film producer, and comedian. He is known for The Joe Rogan Experience, a podcast that inspires numerous people globally. His annual salary is about $60m, and his net worth is $120m.

4. Dave Ramsey - $200 million

Dave Ramsey smiling for a photo and addressing an audience. Photo: @daveramsey (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Age: 61 years (as of 2022)

61 years (as of 2022) Country: United States of America

United States of America Net worth: $200 million

Dave Ramsey is a financial expert, author, entrepreneur and radio host from Antioch, Tennessee. His public speaking career started after he became bankrupt. He started counselling couples at his church and studied consumer financial problems. His experience was the basis of his first book, Financial Peace. He is currently worth about $200m.

3. Daymond John - $350 million

Daymond John attends 'The Bloomberg 50' Celebration at Cipriani 25 Broadway in New York City. Photo: @Angela Weiss / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Age: 53 years (as of 2022)

53 years (as of 2022) Country: United States of America

United States of America Net worth: $350 million

Daymond John is an author, businessman, TV personality, and fashion designer with a net worth of $350m. He was born in Brooklyn, New York, and started his career in a high school work program. He is the founder of FUBU clothing, and many people recognise him from Shark Tank.

2. Tony Robbins - $600 million

Tony Robbins smiles during the DreamForce Conference in San Francisco, California, U.S. Photo: @David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Age: 62 years (as of 2022)

62 years (as of 2022) Country: United States of America

United States of America Net worth: $600 million

Tony Robbins is a success coach, self-help author, and actor with a net worth of $600m. He owns 33 companies in various industries. People know him as the co-founder of Neurolinguistic Programming (NLP), which deals with communication and personal development.

1. Magic Johnson - $620 million

Magic Johnson during a ceremony honouring Judge Greg Mathis​ with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California. Photo: @JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

Age: 62 years (as of 2022)

62 years (as of 2022) Country: United States of America

United States of America Net worth: $620 million

Magic Johnson is the top-paid public speaker in 2022, and his life story is inspirational. The retired professional basketball player's career came to a sudden halt after contracting HIV in 1991. He has been invited to many events and ceremonies as a keynote speaker. His net worth is $620m.

Recap of the highest-paid motivational speakers in 2022

Magic Johnson - $620 million Tony Robbins - $600 million Daymond John - $350 million Dave Ramsey - $200 million Joe Rogan - $120 million Robert Kiyosaki - $100 million Joel Osteen - $100 million Suze Orman - $75 million Brian Tracy - $15 million Robin Sharma - $10 million

Who are the highest-paid speakers in the world?

The top paid speakers include Magic Johnson, Tony Robbins, Daymond John, Dave Ramsey, Joe Rogan, Robert Kiyosaki, and Joel Osteen.

Who is the #1 motivational speaker in the world?

The top public speaker in the world in 2022 is Magic Johnson.

How much do motivational speakers make?

A motivational speaker's salary is not constant. Instead, each has a rate card. Some public speakers cost an arm and leg, while others charge much less.

The highest-paid motivational speakers in 2022 are worth millions of dollars. Besides public speaking, they also have other income-generating ventures running.

