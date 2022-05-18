Youtuber Jinx ASMR’s biography: age, height, real name, career

Jinx ASMR is an American YouTuber and social media personality. She mainly uploads make-up videos, comedy, and ASMR videos. Her consistency in uploading videos on the platform has enabled her to rack up substantial subscribers on YouTube.

The American YouTuber posing for the camera. Photo: @crypticjinx_ (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Jinx ASMR is among the few YouTubers creating Autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) videos. She is also an anime and kawaii enthusiast. In addition, she is a cosplayer.

Profile summary

Birth name: Uknown

Uknown Nickname: Jinx ASMR

Jinx ASMR Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 20 May 1999

20 May 1999 Age: 23 years old (as of 2022)

23 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Florida, United States of America

Florida, United States of America Current residence: Florida, United States of America

Florida, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’ 10”

5’ 10” Height in centimetres: 178

178 Weight in pounds: 110

110 Weight in kilograms: 50

50 Body measurements in inches: 34-24-36

34-24-36 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-60-91

86-60-91 Shoe size: 6.5 (US)

6.5 (US) Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Relationship status: Single

Single Profession : YouTuber

: YouTuber Net worth: $322,000

$322,000 YouTube: Jinx ASMR

Jinx Asmr’s bio

The YouTuber was brought up in a Christian family, and her sexuality is straight. What is her real name? The American social media star is known by many as Jinx ASMR as she has not disclosed any other name to the public.

The American social media personality in blonde dyed hair. Photo: @crypticjinx

Source: Instagram

What is Jinx ASMR’s ethnicity?

Her ethnicity is white, and she is an American national.

What is Jinx’s birthday?

The American YouTube star celebrates her birthday on 20 May every year. While celebrating her 22nd birthday in May 2021, she said,

I’m 22 !! also fun fact...I share my birthday with one of my all-time favourite characters, Zatanna so that’s pretty cool ya know. (also another fun fact the last pic was me halfway done getting ready, randomly thinking about a bat ears reference and stopping everything to recreate it kk bye)

How old is Jinx ASMR?

Her age is 23 years as of 2022 as she was born on 20 May 1999, and her birth sign is Taurus.

Career highlights

Jinx ASMR is a social media personality and YouTuber. She started her career on YouTube in July 2016 but actively began uploading videos on 7 September, 2018. Her first video was ASMR PAPER RIPPING/TEARING. She frequently uploads ASRM and make-up videos.

What is Jinx’s net worth?

According to Stashmash, the American social media personality allegedly has a net worth of approximately $322,000, but this information is not official.

Who is Jinx ASMR dating?

The American YouTuber is currently not dating anyone. She has also not been involved in any romantic relationship before as she keeps her personal affairs behind the curtains.

How tall is Jinx ASMR?

She is 5 feet 10 inches, equivalent to 178 centimetres. She weighs 110 pounds (or 50 kgs), and her shoe size is 6.5 (US). Her body measurements in inches are 34-24-36 (86-60-91), and she has brown hair and eyes.

Online Presence

The YouTuber is active on Instagram, and she has over 108k followers, but her account has not yet been verified. She is also active with over 46k followers, and her account is yet to be verified.

The YouTuber taking a selfie. Photo: @crypticjinx

Source: Instagram

FAQs

Who is Jinx ASMR dating? The American social media star is currently single. Jinx ASMR’s real name? She has not disclosed other names as she prefers to be recognized as Jinx Asmr. What is Jinx ASMR’s ethnicity? Her ethnicity is white. What is Jinx ASMR’s height? She stands at the height of 5 feet 5 inches, equivalent to 165 centimetres. What is Jinx ASMR’s age? She is 23 years old as of 2022. Is Jinx ASMR on social media? The YouTuber is active on Instagram and Twitter, but her accounts are yet to be verified.

Jinx ASMR is an American YouTuber who uploads gifting, whispering, and ASRM make-up videos. She is also a cosplayer and anime/kawaii enthusiast.

