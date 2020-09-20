Global site navigation

Jessica Ditzel biography: What do we know about Joe Rogan’s wife?
Jessica Ditzel biography: What do we know about Joe Rogan’s wife?

by  Kate Golub Cyprine Apindi

Jessica Ditzel is a pretty private person. She is best known as Joe Rogan’s wife. Joe is a respected comedian, podcaster, UFC colour commentator, and actor. He is also a former television presenter. While he is a public figure who is almost always in front of the cameras, his spouse is the opposite.

is joe rogan married
Joe Rogan anchors the broadcast during the UFC 281 event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC
Source: Getty Images

Jessica Ditzel is also known as Jessica Rogan to many. She is a celebrity wife, mother, and former model. Discover more about her life and career today.

Profile summary

Full nameJessica Ditzel
Other namesJessica Rogan
GenderFemale
Date of birth18th July 1975
Age47 years (as of May 2023)
Place of birthSugar Land, Texas, United States of America
Current residenceAustin, Texas, United States of America
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
Zodiac signCancer
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height5 ft 10 in (178 cm)
Weight143lb (65 kg)
Hair colourBrown
Eye colourBrown
Marital statusMarried
HusbandJoe Rogan
Children3
FatherJeff Conrad Ditzel
MotherDonna Ziemer-Ditzel
Siblings1
Alma materDoherty High School and California State University
ProfessionFormer model and television producer

Who is Jessica Ditzel?

Jessica Ditzel is a celebrity wife, former model, and television producer. She is best known as comedian Joe Rogan’s wife. She seldom appears in front of the cameras.

How old is Jessica Ditzel?

Jessica Ditzel's age is 47 years as of May 2023. She was born on 18th July 1975, and her Zodiac sign is Cancer.

Where is Jessica Ditzel from?

The former model was born in Sugar Land, Texas, United States of America, to father Jeff Conrad and mother Donna Ziemer-Ditzel. Her nationality is American, and her ethnicity is White.

Her dad is a musician in a local band called Ditch Pickles. She has an elder sister named Trinity. Today, Joe Rogan’s wife and kids reside in Austin, Texas, United States of America.

Educational background

The former model went to Doherty High School. She then proceeded to California State University for higher studies.

Career

After graduating from college, she began working as a model for EM Model Management. She later worked for Rent-A-Car Enterprise as an assistant.

She was a brand ambassador for multiple brands in her modelling days. She has also worked for Volvo Motorsports as a product analyst.

Currently, she is a television producer. She has produced many of Joe Rogan's shows. She also contributes to her husband's podcasts. She also worked on the television movie Hollywood and Divine: Beauty Secrets Revealed.

who is joe rogan's wife?
Joe Rogan attends the UFC 277 ceremonial weigh-in at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Is Joe Rogan married?

Yes, the comedian, podcaster, UFC colour commentator, and actor is married. Who is Joe Rogan's wife? Her name is Jessica Ditzel. She and Joe started dating shortly after meeting in a bar in 2001.

The two got married in 2009 in California in a ceremony attended by close friends and family. Together, they are blessed with two daughters born in 2008 and 2010.

The former model is also a mother of an older daughter from a previous relationship. The names of her three daughters are Kayja Rose Connor, Lola Rogan, and Rosy Rogan.

Her eldest daughter, Kayja, is interested in music. She is an upcoming RnB singer. On 28th January 2003, Kevin Connor, the father of her first daughter, died in a car crash.

The family of five lived in Bell Canyon, California, since 2003. In 2020, the family moved into their home in Lake Austin, Austin, Texas.

How tall is Jessica Ditzel?

Joe Rogan's wife is 5' 10" or 178 centimetres tall and weighs about 143 pounds or 65 kilograms. She has brown eyes and hair. She often dyes her hair blonde.

Trivia

  • Jessica Ditzel is a former cocktail waitress.
  • She is often confused with Jessica Schimmel, the daughter of famous comedian Robert Schimmel.
  • Joe Rogan describes her as a dedicated, disciplined person.

Jessica Ditzel is a pretty private person . She is best known as the wife of comedian and actor Joe Rogan and works behind the scenes in her husband's shows..

Legit.ng recently published Elijah Judd's biography. Judd is an American celebrity child and up-and-coming musician.

He is widely recognised as the son of Wynonna Judd, a famous American country music singer and songwriter. Elijah came into the spotlight in 2022 after the demise of his grandmother, Naomi Judd.

