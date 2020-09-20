Jessica Ditzel is a pretty private person. She is best known as Joe Rogan’s wife. Joe is a respected comedian, podcaster, UFC colour commentator, and actor. He is also a former television presenter. While he is a public figure who is almost always in front of the cameras, his spouse is the opposite.

Jessica Ditzel is also known as Jessica Rogan to many. She is a celebrity wife, mother, and former model. Discover more about her life and career today.

Profile summary

Full name Jessica Ditzel Other names Jessica Rogan Gender Female Date of birth 18th July 1975 Age 47 years (as of May 2023) Place of birth Sugar Land, Texas, United States of America Current residence Austin, Texas, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Zodiac sign Cancer Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5 ft 10 in (178 cm) Weight 143lb (65 kg) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Joe Rogan Children 3 Father Jeff Conrad Ditzel Mother Donna Ziemer-Ditzel Siblings 1 Alma mater Doherty High School and California State University Profession Former model and television producer

Who is Jessica Ditzel?

Jessica Ditzel is a celebrity wife, former model, and television producer. She is best known as comedian Joe Rogan’s wife. She seldom appears in front of the cameras.

How old is Jessica Ditzel?

Jessica Ditzel's age is 47 years as of May 2023. She was born on 18th July 1975, and her Zodiac sign is Cancer.

Where is Jessica Ditzel from?

The former model was born in Sugar Land, Texas, United States of America, to father Jeff Conrad and mother Donna Ziemer-Ditzel. Her nationality is American, and her ethnicity is White.

Her dad is a musician in a local band called Ditch Pickles. She has an elder sister named Trinity. Today, Joe Rogan’s wife and kids reside in Austin, Texas, United States of America.

Educational background

The former model went to Doherty High School. She then proceeded to California State University for higher studies.

Career

After graduating from college, she began working as a model for EM Model Management. She later worked for Rent-A-Car Enterprise as an assistant.

She was a brand ambassador for multiple brands in her modelling days. She has also worked for Volvo Motorsports as a product analyst.

Currently, she is a television producer. She has produced many of Joe Rogan's shows. She also contributes to her husband's podcasts. She also worked on the television movie Hollywood and Divine: Beauty Secrets Revealed.

Is Joe Rogan married?

Yes, the comedian, podcaster, UFC colour commentator, and actor is married. Who is Joe Rogan's wife? Her name is Jessica Ditzel. She and Joe started dating shortly after meeting in a bar in 2001.

The two got married in 2009 in California in a ceremony attended by close friends and family. Together, they are blessed with two daughters born in 2008 and 2010.

The former model is also a mother of an older daughter from a previous relationship. The names of her three daughters are Kayja Rose Connor, Lola Rogan, and Rosy Rogan.

Her eldest daughter, Kayja, is interested in music. She is an upcoming RnB singer. On 28th January 2003, Kevin Connor, the father of her first daughter, died in a car crash.

The family of five lived in Bell Canyon, California, since 2003. In 2020, the family moved into their home in Lake Austin, Austin, Texas.

How tall is Jessica Ditzel?

Joe Rogan's wife is 5' 10" or 178 centimetres tall and weighs about 143 pounds or 65 kilograms. She has brown eyes and hair. She often dyes her hair blonde.

Trivia

Jessica Ditzel is a former cocktail waitress.

She is often confused with Jessica Schimmel, the daughter of famous comedian Robert Schimmel.

Joe Rogan describes her as a dedicated, disciplined person.

