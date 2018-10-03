Richest kid in Nigeria: Who is it? Explore the top 10 in 2022
Have you ever wondered what the net worth of the richest kid in Nigeria is? The country has several children with millionaire status, some hard-earned, others inherited. These little boys and girls make impressive amounts for their age! Below are the top 10 wealthiest kids in Nigeria in 2022.
What were you doing before celebrating your 10th birthday? You were probably playing hide and seek and having great dreams for the future. The top richest kid in Nigeria is already living the dream that many adults are yet to achieve.
Who is the richest kid in Nigeria in 2022?
Developing your child’s talent as soon as you notice it will go a long way in helping them fulfil their dreams early. Most of the top 10 richest kids in Nigeria in 2022 have a talent that was discovered early.
The list consists of young musicians, designers, comedians, DJs, and sports personnel. Here is a comprehensive list of the top 10 richest kids in Nigeria and their net worth.
10. Marylove Edwards - ₦15 million
Marylove plays tennis and does it incredibly. She takes part in prestigious tournaments (she has trophies from nearly every Junior Tennis Championship she has taken part in).
In 2017, she ranked #4 on the list of Nigeria Tennis Federation for women singles. Marylove inspires others, wins many trophies and absolutely deserves her place on this list.
9. Destiny Boy - ₦17 million
Afeez Adesina, aka Destiny Boy, became famous after covering the song If (by Davido) and getting noticed. His talents and hardwork helped him get promoted in the music industry in Nigeria.
8. Egypt Ify Ufele - ₦18 million
Can children design your clothes? Can they create outfits for your kids? The answer is ‘yes’, if they are as talented as Ify Ufele. This little girl showed her passion and talent for fashion design when she was 7 years old.
Her exciting works were demonstrated at New York Fashion Week. She resides in the United States of America, but she loves being inspired by African culture, especially Nigerian.
7. Ozzy Bosco - ₦25 million
Ozzy Bosco is a wealthy and famous child in Nigeria. Ozzy composes his own songs, performs on stage and records smashing hits that continue to make him a household name across the country.
6. Amarachi Uyanne - ₦31 million
Amarachi is an extremely talented Nigerian girl who was born in 2004. She won Nigeria’s Got Talent 2012 and was awarded 10 million Naira prize money.
The talented dancer continues to develop her talents, participate in numerous shows as well as runways.
5. Aunty Success - ₦32 million
Aunty Success is a brilliant comedian and YouTube personality. She was born on 19th July 2013 in Port Harcourt, River State, southern Nigeria.
Her net worth has been on the rise since being discovered by Mark Angel Comedy. Aunty Success is known for her wisdom that often puzzles adults.
4. DJ Young Money - ₦61 million
DJ Young Money is one of Nigeria's wealthiest kids. The talented DJ makes a lot of money through different contracts and performances. In 2016, he signed a deal with K-Nation Entertainment as the in-house DJ of the Label.
3. Emmanuella Samuel - ₦62 million
Emmanuella started her YouTube skits several years ago, and her videos became extremely popular. The child comedian is famous across Nigeria, and her net worth is approximately $150,000, which is equivalent to 62,000 Naira today.
2. Ahmed StarBoy - ₦65 million
This talented Nigerian boy received his first earnings from the record label he was signed to by Wizkid. Ahmed StarBoy's contract was impressive, as he received 10 million Naira in cash to begin his career.
1. Mompha Junior - ₦500 million
Who is the youngest rich boy in Nigeria? The title is held by Muhammed Lawal Mustapha. He is the son of famous Nigerian businessman Ismaila Mustapha. His father often shares his photos on Instagram, and it seems that this family lives a luxurious life.
Who is the richest African kid?
Nigeria’s Mompha Junior is the richest kid in Africa in 2022, with a net worth of ₦500 million. The position was previously held by actress Regina Daniels, but she is now 21 years old.
Who is the richest kid in the world?
Prince George Alexander Louis is the richest kid in the world in 2022. The young British royal has a net worth of $1 billion. He was born on 22nd July 2013 to Prince William and Duchess Catherine.
From the above list of the top 10 richest kids in Nigeria in 2022, it is evident that the children capitalized on their potential early. Their parents are partly to thank for their early success. Hopefully, the richest kid in Nigeria will become a great investor and multiply their wealth as they grow up.
