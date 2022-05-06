Caroline Gregory’s biography: who is Asher Angel's girlfriend?

Who is Caroline Gregory? She is an up-and-coming Instagram model and social media influencer from the United States. She is best recognised for her entertaining TikTok content, including challenges, pranks, fashion tips, and dancing videos. She is also known for being the girlfriend of Shazam actor Asher Angel.

The social media personality takes a photo of herself. Photo: @caroline.gregory

Caroline Gregory began her social media entertainment journey when she was 15. Occasionally, she collaborates with other famous TikTok bigwigs, such as Zoe LaVerne, Bryce Parker, and Ansley Spinks, to create video content.

Profile summary

Full name : Caroline Gregory

: Caroline Gregory Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 18 May 2004

: 18 May 2004 Age : 18 years old (as of 2022)

: 18 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Taurus

: Taurus Place of birth : Atlanta, Georgia, United States

: Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence : Atlanta, GA, US

: Atlanta, GA, US Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’4”

: 5’4” Height in centimetres : 163

: 163 Weight in pounds : 110

: 110 Weight in kilograms : 50

: 50 Body measurements in inches : 32-24-35

: 32-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres : 81-61-89

: 81-61-89 Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Eye colour : Blue and hazel (Heterochromia)

: Blue and hazel (Heterochromia) Siblings : 2

: 2 Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Partner : Asher Angel

: Asher Angel School : Providence Christian Academy

: Providence Christian Academy Profession : Social media influencer, model

: Social media influencer, model Net worth: $100 thousand - $200 thousand

Caroline Gregory’s biography

The young TikTok star was born on 18 May 2004 in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. She was brought up in the city alongside her brothers, Carter and Carsten.

Which school did Caroline Gregory attend? She went to Providence Christian Academy in Atlanta, Georgia, where she was a cheerleader.

How old is Caroline Gregory?

Caroline Gregory’s age is 18 years as of 2022.

The TikTok star holds a black pet cat. Photo: @caroline.gregory

Why is Caroline Gregory famous?

The Atlanta native is a budding social media influencer. She is known for sharing dance videos, fashion tips and other relatable content on her TikTok account, which has 3.4 million followers. She is also present on Instagram with over 380K followers.

Asher Angel's girlfriend has a YouTube channel created in July 2019. The channel has over 16K subscribers, and it contains short videos and a few travel vlogs.

What is Caroline Gregory’s net worth?

The TikTok sensation’s exact net worth is unknown. However, Celebs Life Reel, an unverified source, alleges that it is between $100 thousand and $200 thousand. It is worth noting that the information is unreliable.

Who is Caroline Gregory dating?

She is dating Asher Dov Angel, a young famous American actor and singer. The couple has been together for more than a year.

How did Asher Angel and Caroline Gregory meet?

It is unknown how Caroline Gregory and Asher Angel met and began their relationship. However, a picture shared by both celebrities on their respective Instagram pages in December 2020 was the first hint that they were dating. Their subsequent social media posts confirmed that they were in a relationship.

The TikTok sensation posing for a picture with her boyfriend Asher Angel. Photo: @caroline.gregory

Who did Caroline Gregory date before Asher?

Before her current relationship, she was with Jakob Cowart, a baseball player. They started dating in May 2019, and after one year, they called it quits.

How tall is Caroline Gregory?

Caroline Gregory’s height is 5 feet and 4 inches (163 cm), and her weight is estimated to be 110 pounds (50 kg). Her measurements are 32-24-35 inches (81-61-89 cm).

Fast facts about Caroline Gregory

When is Caroline Gregory’s birthday? She marks her birthday on 18 May every year. What is Caroline Gregory’s zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Taurus. Does Caroline Gregory have heterochromia? Yes, she has different coloured eyes. Her right eye is blue, while the left one is hazel. Where does the TikTok star live? She presently resides in Atlanta, Georgia, US. What is the young influencer’s nationality? The social media celebrity is an American national of white ethnicity. Who is Caroline Gregory’s boyfriend? She is dating Asher Angel.

Caroline Gregory is a young social media personality who has made a mark in the entertainment industry with her engaging content on TikTok and YouTube. She is also an Instagram model with a massive fan following.

