Nyyear Price’s biography: age, height, girlfriend, net worth

Nyyear Price is a content creator and social media personality from the United States of America. He is well known for his entertaining content on YouTube, such as pranks, skits and relationship videos.

Nyyear Price is famous on Instagram with a vast following. He gained the most popularity thanks to the joint channels he runs with his girlfriend Jalyn. However, the channels have been inactive since 2021.

Profile summary

Full name: Nyyear Price

Nyyear Price Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 20 May 1997

20 May 1997 Age: 25 years (as of 2022)

25 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Cincinnati, Ohio, United States of America

Cincinnati, Ohio, United States of America Current residence: Houston, Texas, US

Houston, Texas, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’9’’

5’9’’ Height in centimetres: 175

175 Weight in pounds: 157

157 Weight in kilograms: 71

71 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Black

Black Profession: Social media personality, content creator

Social media personality, content creator Net worth: $1.5 million

$1.5 million Instagram: @nyyear

Nyyear Price’s biography

The social media personality was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States of America. He spent his childhood in Kentucky.

He is of American nationality, and his ethnicity is African-American. He is a Christian.

How old is Nyyear Price?

He was born on 20 May 1997. The American internet sensation is 25 years old as of 2022. Nyyear Price's zodiac sign is Taurus.

Why is Nyyear Price famous?

He is a YouTuber and Instagram star. He has a self-titled YouTube channel which he launched in 2019. The channel consists mostly of prank videos, a large percentage of them being 'gold digger' pranks. Currently, he has over 552 thousand subscribers.

He is also famous for the joint YouTube channel, which he owns with his girlfriend. The two launched the channel in 2017. It consists of diversified content such as pranks, challenges and vlogs. The YouTube channel has grown popular with over 2.65 million subscribers. The channel has been dormant since 2021.

The American internet sensation and his girlfriend also have another YouTube channel called The NJ Family. The YouTube channel consists mostly of food-related content. Presently it has reached over 423 thousand subscribers. It has also been dormant since 2021.

The social media star is famous on Instagram with a vast following. He started posting on the platform in 2018. Currently, he has over 1.1 million followers.

What is Nyyear Price’s net worth?

It is estimated that he has a net worth of $1.5 million. However, this information is not official. He generates his wealth from his social media career. He also earns his income from brand endorsements. Some of the popular brands he has endorsed include Fashion Nova, Armani Exchange and Dolce & Gabbana.

Who is Nyyear Price’s girlfriend?

The Instagram star has dated Jalyn Michelle, an American YouTuber. Nyyear Price’s girlfriend is a YouTuber. The two have collaborated on YouTube and have two YouTube channels which they run together.

Are Jalyn and Nyyear still dating? According to a YouTube video by Jalyn, she found out that Price was linking up with his ex-girlfriend, and since then, they have been having issues.

The social media star admitted that he linked with his ex-girlfriend, and on 1 April 2021, he uploaded a YouTube video titled Asking My Girlfriend To Forgive Me. Since then, the couple has been uploading break-up pranks on their YouTube channel, leaving their fans confused about their relationship status.

The last video they did together was on 20 October 2021. As a result, many people are confused about whether they are still together since the two have not officially announced their break-up on social media.

What is Nyyear Price’s height?

He is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall. He has a body weight of 157 lbs (71 kg).

Nyyear Price’s fast facts

Nyyear Price is a social media personality and content creator best known for his Gold digger pranks on YouTube. The internet sensation has a self-titled YouTube channel and two other YouTube channels which he runs with his girlfriend.

