Taylor Frankie Paul’s biography: age, husband, kids, net worth

Who is Taylor Frankie Paul? She is a TikTok star and social media influencer from the United States of America. She is best recognized for sharing her lip-sync, dance, comedy and parenting content on TikTok, where she has accumulated a significant fan following.

A photo of the TikTok star in a dress. Photo: @taylorfrankiepaul

Source: Instagram

Taylor Franklin Paul is a popular TikTok personality in America. She is married to Tate Paul, a fellow TikTok personality. Together, they share two children, a daughter and a son.

Profile summary

Full name : Taylor Frankie Paul

: Taylor Frankie Paul Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 23 May 1994

: 23 May 1994 Age : 28 years (as of 2022)

: 28 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Gemini

: Gemini Place of birth : Utah, United States of America

: Utah, United States of America Current residence : Utah, US

: Utah, US Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Height in inches: 5’6’’

5’6’’ Height in centimetres : 168

: 168 Weight in pounds : 121

: 121 Weight in kilograms : 55

: 55 Body measurements in inches : 34-26-36

: 34-26-36 Body measurements in centimetres : 86-66-91

: 86-66-91 Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Father : Jeremy May

: Jeremy May Mother : Liann May

: Liann May Siblings: 2

2 Marital status : Married

: Married Husband : Tate Paul

: Tate Paul Children : 2

: 2 Profession : TikTok star, social media influencer

: TikTok star, social media influencer Net worth: $2 million - $3 million

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Taylor Frankie Paul’s biography

The TikTok personality was born in Utah, United States of America, to Jeremy and Liann. She was raised alongside two siblings, a brother and sister named Hunter and Aspen. Her religion is Christianity.

How old is Taylor Frankie Paul?

The famous TikTok star posing for a picture. Photo: @taylorfrankiepaul

Source: Instagram

She was born on 23 May 1994. As of 2022, Taylor Paul's age is 28 years. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

What is Taylor Frankie Paul’s nationality?

The TikTok star is an American national of white ethnicity.

Career highlights

Taylor Paul is a TikTok star and social media influencer. She created her TikTok account in January 2013. She often shares lip-sync, dance, comedy and parenting content. The account has accumulated a vast following with over 3.4 million followers and 116.7 million likes as of May 2022. She has an Instagram account with over 163 thousand followers.

Besides being a TikTok star, she is a business person. She owns an online clothing brand titled Happy Vally, where she mostly sells hoodies and sweatsuits.

What is Taylor Frankie Paul's net worth?

It is alleged that her net worth ranges between $2 million and $3 million. However, there is no official information concerning the TikToker’s net worth.

Who is Taylor Frankie Paul's husband?

The TikTok star and her husband. Photo: @taylorfrankiepaul

Source: Instagram

The TikTok star is married to Tate Paul, a TikTok personality and district manager. The couple got engaged on 27 November 2015 after dating for several years. Later, they exchanged their wedding vows on 17 November 2016.

Who are Taylor Frankie Paul's kids?

The TikTok star welcomed her first child, a daughter named Indy, on 31 August 2017. Later, on 18 June 2020, she gave birth to a son named Ocean.

What is Taylor Frankie Paul’s height?

The TikTok star stands at 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall, and she weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. Her measurements are 34-26-36 inches or 86-66-91 centimetres.

Fast facts about Taylor Frankie Paul

Who is Taylor Frankie Paul? She is a TikTok star and social media influencer from the United States of America. Why is Taylor Frankie Paul famous? She is widely known for sharing lip syncing, comedy, dance and parenting content on her TikTok account. Who is Taylor Paul's husband? The TikTok star is married to Tate Paul. The couple has been together for five years since they got married. What is Taylor Frankie Paul’s age? She is 28 years old as of 2022. Does Taylor Frankie Paul actually have twins? No, she does not. The misconception came from the TikTok where Paul claimed to be 50 years old with twin 25-year-old daughters. What is Taylor Frankie Paul’s height? She is 5 feet 6 inches tall (168 centimetres) tall, and she has brown hair and dark brown eyes.

Taylor Frankie Paul is an American-based TikTok star and social media influencer. She is the owner of an online clothing line, Happy Vally. She is also a wife and a mother of two.

READ ALSO: Pere’s biography: age, state of origin, sister, is he married?

Legit.ng recently published an article about Pere’s biography. He is a Nigerian actor, nurse, model, musician and social media influencer. He resides in Houston, Texas, United States. He is popularly known on Instagram for the modelling photos that he often shares.

Pere is also recognized for his appearances in various TV shows and films such as Gem of the Rainforest (2013), Nikki: A Hip Hop Love Story (2012) and Till There Was You (2021). He has also released a number of songs like Hope featuring Damonica and Thank You.

Source: Legit.ng