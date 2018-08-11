Top 20 countries with the most beautiful women in 2022 (photos)
Beauty is often said to be in he eyes of the beholder. The saying implies that the standards of beauty vary from one person to another, and what might look great to one person might not necessarily be so to another. Still, this has not prevented beauty magazines, shows, websites, and media from publishing lists of the countries with the most beautiful women. While beauty standards vary across the globe, the truth is that physical beauty appeals to a considerable portion of people today.
What country has the most beautiful women today? One of the most common ways of answering this question is largely based on the beauty pageants held in different places worldwide.
Countries with the most beautiful women
Where are the most beautiful women in the world today? Here is a look at the 2o countries with the most attractive women.
20. India
For several years now, Indian women have appeared in top ranks in beauty contests across the world. Women from this country are renowned for their long silky hair, feminine curves, slender waists, and deep eyes.
19. Denmark
Danish women are widely considered quite beautiful. They have characteristic subtle facial features, light, smooth skin, slightly wavy hair, and often wide eyes. A typical Danish woman will have grey or blue eyes and be relatively tall.
18. Venezuela
Venezuela holds an impressive record when it comes to the history of the global beauty pageant. The country’s beautiful women have represented it in runways across the world. Top models, the likes of Gabriela Isler and Alexandra Braun are testament to the stunning beauty synonymous with Venezuelan women.
17. France
French women are renowned for their beauty, style, and sophistication. With Paris being one of the fashion centres of the world, one would expect no less. Women from this European country are known for their ‘irresistible’ charm, coupled with definitive facial features, and the unmistakable French sense of fashion.
16. Philippines
Filipina ladies are world-famous for their warm and caring personalities. Their characteristic beauty, jovial disposition and charm adds to their physical attractiveness and gracefulness. Women of full Filipino descent typically have fair skin, dark hair, and flat noses. Those of mixed ethnic origin generally have lighter skin and hair, as well as narrow noses.
15. Ukraine
Ukrainian women are renowned for their definitive facial features, like those of women from other Eastern European countries. They are also known for their warm hospitality, charisma, and sophistication. Ukraine is the home country of renowned actresses Mila Kunis, and Olga Kurylenko.
14. Argentina
Argentina is a remarkably beautiful country with some of the hottest women in the world today. Argentinian women are typically tall, slim, and stunningly beautiful. The country’s women also happen to be passionate sports lovers and can often be seen in stadiums during their country’s football and rugby matches.
13. South Africa
South Africa is home to some of the most beautiful women in Africa. In 2019, Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe. The country’s ethnic and racial diversity have contributed significantly to the remarkable beauty associated with its women.
12. Pakistan
Pakistan has some of the most beautiful girls in the world. Like other multi-cultural countries, Pakistan’s diversity is an essential contributor to its people’s appearances. Pakistani women are naturally gorgeous with sculpted facial features, big, beautiful eyes, and long silky hair.
11. Russia
Traditionally, Russian beauty standards favor girls who are tall, with long blonde hair and a svelte figure. Russian women are renowned for their powerful, sexy, and confident disposition. Some of the renowned models from Russia include Natalia Vodianova, Irina Shayk, and Natasha Poly.
10. Turkey
Turkey is home to many beautiful women, easily recognizable by their slender bodies and rich brunette hair. They also have distinctive facial features and charming smiles that complement their other gorgeous physical features.
9. South Korea
Korean girls typically have beautiful eyes, soft facial features, semi-round faces, and fair skin. Besides the stunning natural beauty, South Korean women are renown for their use of remarkable skincare products including everything from scrubs, lotions, creams, and oils.
8. Sweden
If you often imagine Swedish girls being blonde and tall beauties with blue or grey eyes and beautiful well-sculpted facial features, then you are pretty close to reality. A lot of Swedish women look absolutely gorgeous and have an amazing sense of style and fashion. They are also world-famous for their friendly and welcoming nature.
7. Canada
Canadian women typically have beautiful hair, slender waists, and flowing shoulders. Add to this the general good mannerisms typical of all Canadians and you have amazing women. Women from Canada have also been known for their intensive skin care routines.
6. Italy
Italian women are world-famous for their defined facial features, intense gaze, olive skin, dark eyes, and dark hair. High cheekbones, small noses, long hair, and soft lips are typical of girls from this European country.
5. Netherlands
Dutch women are widely considered among the most beautiful in Europe and the world over. They have soft facial features, slim and sporty bodies, and some of the most beautiful smiles. They often have blond or light-ginger hair, and blue or green eyes.
4. Afghanistan
Afghani women are of the most gorgeous in the world! Most people might not have seen a lot of Afghani women’s faces well since the country’s dressing code makes their bodies almost entirely concealed. Still, these women are among the most gorgeous in today’s world.
3. Ethiopia
Ethiopia is home to some of the prettiest women in the world. For ages, Ethiopian women have been known for their beauty. Queen Sheba, one of the most beautiful women mentioned in the Bible is said to have come from this African country. Ethiopian women’s beauty is said to come from the blending of numerous races including Yemenis, blacks, and native Ethiopians.
2. Brazil
Brazil often appears on top of lists of countries with the most beautiful women, and unsurprisingly so. A lot of famous supermodels come from Brazil. Like the Ethiopian case, the beauty of Brazilian women is a positive result of the ethnic blending that has been going on for centuries.
1. Colombia
Colombia is the country with the most beautiful girls in the world in 2022. There is a reason Colombia often has numerous contestants in beauty pageants the world over. Shakira’s homeland is renowned for its beautiful girls. The beauties from this country are renowned for their curvy figures, soft facial features, and stunning smiles.
Who is the most beautiful woman in the world?
According to StyleCraze, the world’s most beautiful woman in 2022 is South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi. She was crowned Miss South Africa 2019 and Miss Universe 2019, becoming the first black woman with afro-textured hair to win the latter.
The countries with the most beautiful women today are spread across the globe. These countries have varying predominant populations, including whites, blacks, Hispanics, Scandinavians, and many more. Numerous factors contribute to the physical appearances of girls from these countries.
