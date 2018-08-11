Top 20 countries with the most beautiful women in 2022 (photos)

Beauty is often said to be in he eyes of the beholder. The saying implies that the standards of beauty vary from one person to another, and what might look great to one person might not necessarily be so to another. Still, this has not prevented beauty magazines, shows, websites, and media from publishing lists of the countries with the most beautiful women. While beauty standards vary across the globe, the truth is that physical beauty appeals to a considerable portion of people today.

Women from some of the countries renowned for their beautiful girls and women. Photo: getty.com (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

What country has the most beautiful women today? One of the most common ways of answering this question is largely based on the beauty pageants held in different places worldwide.

Countries with the most beautiful women

Where are the most beautiful women in the world today? Here is a look at the 2o countries with the most attractive women.

20. India

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attends the screening of "Armageddon Time" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2022 in Cannes, France. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

Source: Getty Images

For several years now, Indian women have appeared in top ranks in beauty contests across the world. Women from this country are renowned for their long silky hair, feminine curves, slender waists, and deep eyes.

19. Denmark

Helena Heuser of Denmark competes in the swimsuit competition during the 2018 Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok on December 13, 2018. Photo: Lillian SUWANRUMPHA

Source: Getty Images

Danish women are widely considered quite beautiful. They have characteristic subtle facial features, light, smooth skin, slightly wavy hair, and often wide eyes. A typical Danish woman will have grey or blue eyes and be relatively tall.

18. Venezuela

Sabrina Seara arrives at Telemundo's "Mi Familia Perfecta" Private Premiere Screening at The Wharf Miami on April 4, 2018 in Miami, Florida. Photo: John Parra

Source: Getty Images

Venezuela holds an impressive record when it comes to the history of the global beauty pageant. The country’s beautiful women have represented it in runways across the world. Top models, the likes of Gabriela Isler and Alexandra Braun are testament to the stunning beauty synonymous with Venezuelan women.

17. France

Roxane Mesquida attends the Jury photocall at the 3rd Canneseries on October 11, 2020 in Cannes, France. Photo: Arnold Jerocki

Source: Getty Images

French women are renowned for their beauty, style, and sophistication. With Paris being one of the fashion centres of the world, one would expect no less. Women from this European country are known for their ‘irresistible’ charm, coupled with definitive facial features, and the unmistakable French sense of fashion.

16. Philippines

Liza Soberano attends Asia Society Southern California's 2022 Annual Gala held at Skirball Cultural Center on May 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

Filipina ladies are world-famous for their warm and caring personalities. Their characteristic beauty, jovial disposition and charm adds to their physical attractiveness and gracefulness. Women of full Filipino descent typically have fair skin, dark hair, and flat noses. Those of mixed ethnic origin generally have lighter skin and hair, as well as narrow noses.

15. Ukraine

Singer Ani Lorak aheads of the 2017 Muz-TV Music Awards ceremony at Olimpiyskiy Stadium on June 9, 2017 in Moscow, Russia. Photo: Oleg Nikishin/Epsilon

Source: Getty Images

Ukrainian women are renowned for their definitive facial features, like those of women from other Eastern European countries. They are also known for their warm hospitality, charisma, and sophistication. Ukraine is the home country of renowned actresses Mila Kunis, and Olga Kurylenko.

14. Argentina

Luisana Lopilato attends the 'Los Que Aman, Odian' premier at the Dot Shopping Cinema on September 4, 2017 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Photo: Lalo Yasky

Source: Getty Images

Argentina is a remarkably beautiful country with some of the hottest women in the world today. Argentinian women are typically tall, slim, and stunningly beautiful. The country’s women also happen to be passionate sports lovers and can often be seen in stadiums during their country’s football and rugby matches.

13. South Africa

Singer Nandi Mngoma attends the 2016 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Allen Berezovsky

Source: Getty Images

South Africa is home to some of the most beautiful women in Africa. In 2019, Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe. The country’s ethnic and racial diversity have contributed significantly to the remarkable beauty associated with its women.

12. Pakistan

Armeena Khan attends the UK Premiere of "Viceroy's House" at The Curzon Mayfair on February 21, 2017 in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

Pakistan has some of the most beautiful girls in the world. Like other multi-cultural countries, Pakistan’s diversity is an essential contributor to its people’s appearances. Pakistani women are naturally gorgeous with sculpted facial features, big, beautiful eyes, and long silky hair.

11. Russia

Xenia Tchoumi attends the final screening of "OSS 117: From Africa With Love" and closing ceremony during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 17, 2021 in Cannes, France. Photo: Arnold Jerocki

Source: Getty Images

Traditionally, Russian beauty standards favor girls who are tall, with long blonde hair and a svelte figure. Russian women are renowned for their powerful, sexy, and confident disposition. Some of the renowned models from Russia include Natalia Vodianova, Irina Shayk, and Natasha Poly.

10. Turkey

Beren Saat attends the Burberry Prorsum show at London Fashion Week AW14 at Kensington Gardens on February 17, 2014 in London, England. Photo: Anthony Harvey

Source: Getty Images

Turkey is home to many beautiful women, easily recognizable by their slender bodies and rich brunette hair. They also have distinctive facial features and charming smiles that complement their other gorgeous physical features.

9. South Korea

Lisa aka Lalisa Manoban of South Korean girl group BLACKPINK attends the photocall for BVLGARI 'Serpenti Seduttori' launch event on October 29, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Source: Getty Images

Korean girls typically have beautiful eyes, soft facial features, semi-round faces, and fair skin. Besides the stunning natural beauty, South Korean women are renown for their use of remarkable skincare products including everything from scrubs, lotions, creams, and oils.

8. Sweden

Helena Mattsson attends TheWrap's 2018 Women, Whiskey and Wisdom Celebrating Women Oscar Nominees at Teddy's at The Hollywood Rooselvelt Hotel in Hollywood, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

If you often imagine Swedish girls being blonde and tall beauties with blue or grey eyes and beautiful well-sculpted facial features, then you are pretty close to reality. A lot of Swedish women look absolutely gorgeous and have an amazing sense of style and fashion. They are also world-famous for their friendly and welcoming nature.

7. Canada

Canadian actress Serinda Swan attends 'La Forense (Coroner)' Season 2 at Santo Mauro Hotel on February 19, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Pablo Cuadra

Source: Getty Images

Canadian women typically have beautiful hair, slender waists, and flowing shoulders. Add to this the general good mannerisms typical of all Canadians and you have amazing women. Women from Canada have also been known for their intensive skin care routines.

6. Italy

Giorgia Palmas attends the Gentleman Prize event on May 20, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Photo: Pier Marco Tacca

Source: Getty Images

Italian women are world-famous for their defined facial features, intense gaze, olive skin, dark eyes, and dark hair. High cheekbones, small noses, long hair, and soft lips are typical of girls from this European country.

5. Netherlands

Nathalie den Dekker receives her crown after her election as Miss World Netherlands 2012 in Rotterdam on June 15, 2012. Photo: Kippa Ade Johnson

Source: Getty Images

Dutch women are widely considered among the most beautiful in Europe and the world over. They have soft facial features, slim and sporty bodies, and some of the most beautiful smiles. They often have blond or light-ginger hair, and blue or green eyes.

4. Afghanistan

Mozhdah Jamalzadah attends the Harper's Bazaar at Work Summit in partnership with UBS on November 13, 2019 in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

Afghani women are of the most gorgeous in the world! Most people might not have seen a lot of Afghani women’s faces well since the country’s dressing code makes their bodies almost entirely concealed. Still, these women are among the most gorgeous in today’s world.

3. Ethiopia

Gelila Bekele attends the screening of "Rocketman" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2019 in Cannes, France. Photo: Daniele Venturelli

Source: Getty Images

Ethiopia is home to some of the prettiest women in the world. For ages, Ethiopian women have been known for their beauty. Queen Sheba, one of the most beautiful women mentioned in the Bible is said to have come from this African country. Ethiopian women’s beauty is said to come from the blending of numerous races including Yemenis, blacks, and native Ethiopians.

2. Brazil

Model Martha Streck is seen around Bryant Park during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on September 15, 2009 in New York City. Photo: Paul Morigi

Source: Getty Images

Brazil often appears on top of lists of countries with the most beautiful women, and unsurprisingly so. A lot of famous supermodels come from Brazil. Like the Ethiopian case, the beauty of Brazilian women is a positive result of the ethnic blending that has been going on for centuries.

1. Colombia

Shakira attends the screening of "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France. Photo: Samir Hussein

Source: Getty Images

Colombia is the country with the most beautiful girls in the world in 2022. There is a reason Colombia often has numerous contestants in beauty pageants the world over. Shakira’s homeland is renowned for its beautiful girls. The beauties from this country are renowned for their curvy figures, soft facial features, and stunning smiles.

Who is the most beautiful woman in the world?

Zozibini Tunzi discusses Miss Universe with the Build Series at Build Studio on December 12, 2019 in New York City. Photo : Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

According to StyleCraze, the world’s most beautiful woman in 2022 is South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi. She was crowned Miss South Africa 2019 and Miss Universe 2019, becoming the first black woman with afro-textured hair to win the latter.

The countries with the most beautiful women today are spread across the globe. These countries have varying predominant populations, including whites, blacks, Hispanics, Scandinavians, and many more. Numerous factors contribute to the physical appearances of girls from these countries.

