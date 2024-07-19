20 fun facts about Japan: discover the land of the cherry blossom

Japan is an island and country in East Asia that is rich with diverse cultures and histories. It has numerous aspects to explore, so it is no wonder it is one of the most visited countries in the world. Its oldest known tradition is viewing the cherry blossoms, but several other fascinating things about the country exist. Discover some more fun facts about Japan to boost your knowledge of the country.

Most people recognise Japan as a technological and innovation powerhouse but pay little attention to other things that make the country a beautiful place to visit. Fun facts about Japan unveil some of the country’s well-kept and fascinating details. From its natural resources to its diverse culture, it is one of the most attractive places on Earth.

20 fun facts about Japan

What are some interesting facts about Japan? You will likely say sushi, Tokyo's bright lights, and bonsai, but those are just a few things about this marvellous country. Here are various interesting things about Japan, ranging from geography to arts and culture to invention facts.

1. It boasts the largest city in the world

What are some interesting facts about Tokyo? Tokyo is Japan’s capital city and the largest in the world, with an estimated population of 37.4 million. It comes ahead of Delhi, Shanghai, Sao Paulo, and Mexico City. Tokyo covers an area of about 13,452 square kilometres, and there are nearly 2,642 people per square kilometre.

2. Japan is an island country

Japan is an island nation with an archipelago of approximately 6,852 islands. The four biggest islands are Honshu, Hokkaido, Kyushu, and Shikoku, making up a significant portion of Japan’s population. The islands are in the Pacific Ocean, and the country’s geographical position has massively influenced its economy, culture, and history.

3. It experiences devastating natural disasters

The country’s geographical position predisposes it to natural disasters such as typhoons, earthquakes, cyclones, volcanic eruptions, and tsunamis. It is positioned across three active tectonic plates, the Pacific Ring of Fire, with approximately 1000 active volcanoes. The country has had several natural disasters, but the 1 September 1923 earthquake was the deadliest.

4. Boasts numerous hot springs

The East Asian country has thousands of natural hot springs known as Onsen. They are relaxation and rejuvenation spots visited by both locals and foreigners. They also have ceremonial significance, as Shintoists or Buddhists use them for purification. The onsens are different as they have varying mineral composition, location, and the traditional ryokan.

5. Mount Fuji is its highest point

Due to its topography, Japan is one of the countries with numerous mountains. Its highest mountain is Fuji, which is 3,776 meters high. The mountain was formed due to volcanic activities dating back to 100,000 years. Besides being a Japanese landmark, it is a favourite destination for hikers, campers, and anyone who wants a relaxing moment.

6. Four and nine are unlucky numbers

Every culture has its superstitions, and Japan is not exceptional. The Japanese believe that numbers four and nine are unlucky because of their pronunciation. Four is pronounced as Shi, which is the same pronunciation as death. Nine sounds like Ku, which is the same pronunciation as torture and agony. Consequently, finding missing numbers four and nine in countable things such as building floors is unsurprising.

7. Has the highest number of vending machines

Vending machines are quite popular in most parts of the world today. However, Japan takes the lead worldwide with the most vending machines per capita income. It is estimated that every vending machine serves between 25 and 30 people. Regarding the number of vending machines, the USA takes the lead, with Japan coming second.

8. It has a rabbit island

If you love pets, particularly rabbits, Okunoshima Island, off the coast of Hiroshima, is the place to be. Countless rabbits are on the island, and there are conflicting stories about how they came about. In addition to the rabbits, you can enjoy beautiful beaches and campgrounds.

9. Sumo wrestling is a national sport

Sumo wrestling originated in Japan and has gained popularity in most parts of the world. However, it is only in Japan that sumo is a professional sport and is considered a national sport. It is an ancient practice that dates back to prehistoric periods. The professional sumo, or grand sumo, is regulated by the Japan Sumo Association.

10. Japanese cuisine is UNESCO-listed

Japanese cuisine is known worldwide for its diversity and sumptuousness. Top on the list of Japanese cuisines are sushi and ramen. However, about a decade ago, in 2013, the United Nations Cultural Organisation added traditional Japanese food to its Intangible Cultural Heritage list. This step will help preserve washoku, the name for indigenous Japanese dishes.

11. It has stunning World War II museums

Japan played a significant role in World War II, and today, it has several memorials and museums in different parts of the country. Some notable landmark memorials are Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, Nagasaki Peace Park, Okinawa Peace Memorial Park, Chiran Peace Museum for Kamikaze Pilots, and Okunoshima Island Poison Gas Museum.

12. It has one of the largest fish markets

Japan has abundant fish because it is an archipelago. The country has several fish markets, including the largest in the world, Tsukiji, in Ginza, Tokyo. The market is a major tourist attraction and offers almost all types of fish.

13. Origin of Origami

Origami is a popular paper art today, but it originated from Japan. It was used to decorate temples and shrines. In ancient times, origami papers were expensive, and only the rich could afford them.

14. Birthplace of anime and manga

Even though cartoons are popular animations, Japanese anime has gained immense popularity thanks to several anime films and TV series. Anime characters such as Speed Racer, Astro Boy, and Sailor Moon are almost comparable to the likes of Mickey Mouse, Scooby-Doo, and Daffy Duck. Manga is also highly recognised in pop culture.

15. It has one of the fastest bullet trains

If you want to explore Japan as quickly as possible, the best way is to use the Shinkansen bullet train. They are fast and can travel up to 320 km/h (199 mph). Additionally, the country has an extensive network of railways so you can catch a train to almost every part of the country.

16. Japanese art of floral arrangement

Numerous floral arrangements are used for beautification. One of the most outstanding is the Japanese ikebana. It is a centuries-old art of arranging flowers. Even though it is an ancient practice, it is a common style today, enhanced by incorporating various floral art designs.

17. Japanese culture highly values koi fish

Koi fish have great significance in Japanese culture. They are believed to be a symbol of love and friendship. Koi fish images are common everywhere in Japan, and some people have koi fish tattoos. Some people even refer to the fish as the living jewel because they shine when the sun is out.

18. A global leader in technological innovation

The country is a leader in technological advancements and innovations. It has made significant progress in automation, artificial intelligence, and robotics. Unsurprisingly, some of the most commonly used electronics worldwide come from Japan. Major electrical and electronic companies such as Sony, Panasonic, Kyocera, Toshiba, and Hitachi are based in the country.

19. Karaoke started in Japan

Karaoke is a common term in most entertainment joints today. Have you ever wondered where it came from? The first karaoke machine was made by Japanese musician Daisuke Inoue in 1971. Its name came about after a group of singers boycotted a show, and it was used to play music.

20. It has the tallest Buddha statue.

There are several Buddha statues in different parts of the world, but the tallest is Ushiku Daibutsu, located in Ushiku, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan. The statue stands 120 metres tall and was included in the Guinness World Records as the world’s tallest statue. Its construction ended in 1992, and it is made of bronze.

What is Japan famous for?

The country is famous for many things that define its cultural, social, and natural aspects. Some of the things include cherry blossoms, castles, and samurai swords.

What is unique to Japan?

Many things make Japan an outstanding country, including its architecture, art, traditions, and crafts. It is also recognised for its pop culture, which includes anime, manga, and video games.

Which is the most visited place in Japan?

The country boasts several tourist attractions, and people from all walks of life visit to marvel at its beauty. Fushimi Inari-taisha Shrine receives the highest number of visitors. Other places that are most visited places are Kinkakuji Temple, Kiyomizu-dera Temple, and Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum.

What is the most famous Japanese dish?

Sushi is the most famous Japanese dish. It comes in different varieties, including nigirizushi, makizushi, and churro.

Japan’s unique combination of old traditions and contemporary innovations makes it a spectacular country. Fun facts about Japan explore the country’s cultural diversity, traditions, innovations, and natural resources. You will appreciate the country’s beauty and detail, from its vibrant festivals to city life and numerous landmark natural resources.

