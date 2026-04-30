Kanayo O. Kanayo has joined his colleagues in reacting to the viral video of a young singer whose life was brutally taken by a police officer

In his recording, he raised concerns about the safety of actors who use fake and real firearms on location, and what would become of them

The actor called for stiffer punishment for the officers who were seen in the viral recording

Veteran actor Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, better known as Kanayo O. Kanayo, has reacted to the viral killing of a young singer, Oghenemine Million Ogidi, in a video that surfaced a few days ago.

The video showing the gruesome killing of the singer by a trigger-happy policeman has surfaced online, with many condemning the act.

Reactions as Kanayo O. Kanayo cries out over Delta killing, advocates for actors with fake firearms. Photo credit@kanayookanayo

Source: Instagram

Some Nollywood actors and victims of the officer also reacted and called for stiff punishment for him.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, the veteran actor noted that he was in Delta State working on a movie location, which broke his heart.

According to him, if the young man could plead so much and was not spared, he questioned what would become of others, including those under the Inspector General of Police.

Fans agree with Kanayo O. Kanayo over utterance about Delta killing, advocating for actors with fake firearms. Photo credit@kanypokanyo

Source: Instagram

KOK advocates for actors, sends memo

In his recording, the actor noted that some colleagues use both real and fake firearms on location. He questioned what would become of them if they had encounters with officers like Usman Nuhu.

KOK stated that actors are not safe and called on those who own such firearms to ensure they obtain proper licences and permits from the police.

He added that they should always carry their licences when going to locations.

The veteran also called on the Inspector General of Police, demanding stiff punishment for the officer, stating that the act amounted to murder.

Here is the Instagram video below:

How fans reacted to KOK's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the actor about the Delta state incident. Here are some comments below:

@meo_bash commented:

"As we are speaking right now call are coming in how to free the policeman no way they must execute him."

@skullzlarzy reacted:

"Jungle justice or nothing…he executed him publicly…he must be executed publicly too…period!."

@ e_wisebro reacted:

"We are not even safe in our own country again, if bandits do kpai you, police/soldier fit kpai you unjustly."

@emy_matheo shared:

"His colleagues who were there and allowed him to do it are also liable. Arrest all of them."

@pilot_marquis shared:

"Since when this new IGP enter it’s like they plan to give the man bad name. Since ppl started praising him, maybe someone is making them to give him hard time. Police no dey respect their oga n IGP again and the man needs to start dealing with them I just dey vex."

@iamprinzsheddy wrote:

"The problem isn’t just the officer who pulled the trigger, the whole crew needs to face judgment."

Kanayo replies Portable over post

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had shared a video where he was referring to the veteran actor Kanayo. O Kanayo as a ritualist.

After the veteran actor came across the video, he had a funny reply to Portable and even gave him an instruction on what to do.

He instructed him to meet him at 2 am for rituals, as he referred to the singer as his brother.

Source: Legit.ng