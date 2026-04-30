Kanayo O. Kanayo Cries Out Over Delta Killing, Advocates for Actors With Fake Firearms: “Not Safe”
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
- Kanayo O. Kanayo has joined his colleagues in reacting to the viral video of a young singer whose life was brutally taken by a police officer
- In his recording, he raised concerns about the safety of actors who use fake and real firearms on location, and what would become of them
- The actor called for stiffer punishment for the officers who were seen in the viral recording
Veteran actor Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, better known as Kanayo O. Kanayo, has reacted to the viral killing of a young singer, Oghenemine Million Ogidi, in a video that surfaced a few days ago.
The video showing the gruesome killing of the singer by a trigger-happy policeman has surfaced online, with many condemning the act.
Some Nollywood actors and victims of the officer also reacted and called for stiff punishment for him.
In a video shared on his Instagram page, the veteran actor noted that he was in Delta State working on a movie location, which broke his heart.
According to him, if the young man could plead so much and was not spared, he questioned what would become of others, including those under the Inspector General of Police.
KOK advocates for actors, sends memo
In his recording, the actor noted that some colleagues use both real and fake firearms on location. He questioned what would become of them if they had encounters with officers like Usman Nuhu.
KOK stated that actors are not safe and called on those who own such firearms to ensure they obtain proper licences and permits from the police.
He added that they should always carry their licences when going to locations.
The veteran also called on the Inspector General of Police, demanding stiff punishment for the officer, stating that the act amounted to murder.
Here is the Instagram video below:
How fans reacted to KOK's video
Reactions have trailed the video shared by the actor about the Delta state incident. Here are some comments below:
@meo_bash commented:
"As we are speaking right now call are coming in how to free the policeman no way they must execute him."
@skullzlarzy reacted:
"Jungle justice or nothing…he executed him publicly…he must be executed publicly too…period!."
@ e_wisebro reacted:
"We are not even safe in our own country again, if bandits do kpai you, police/soldier fit kpai you unjustly."
@emy_matheo shared:
"His colleagues who were there and allowed him to do it are also liable. Arrest all of them."
@pilot_marquis shared:
"Since when this new IGP enter it’s like they plan to give the man bad name. Since ppl started praising him, maybe someone is making them to give him hard time. Police no dey respect their oga n IGP again and the man needs to start dealing with them I just dey vex."
@iamprinzsheddy wrote:
"The problem isn’t just the officer who pulled the trigger, the whole crew needs to face judgment."
Kanayo replies Portable over post
Legit.ng had reported that Portable had shared a video where he was referring to the veteran actor Kanayo. O Kanayo as a ritualist.
After the veteran actor came across the video, he had a funny reply to Portable and even gave him an instruction on what to do.
He instructed him to meet him at 2 am for rituals, as he referred to the singer as his brother.
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng