15 gorgeous exotic flowers globally that make lovely arrangements

Most exotic flowers convey a passionate statement. They are the ideal intermediary when you cannot express it in person. A single stem or bouquet of exquisitely beautiful exotic flowers elevates any occasion, whether for friendship, romance, or a sincere "thank you."

Amaryllis (L), calla lily (C), and bird of paradise (R) are among the gorgeous exotic flowers. Photo: @Johner Images, @Darrell Gulin, @Nugroho Ridho (modified by author)

An arrangement of selected flowers from your florist or a plant that needs maintenance will add beauty and vitality to your environment. Whether surprising your closest loved ones or celebrating a special event, fresh-cut exotic flowers or floral arrangements make someone's day beautiful.

Exotic flowers

The natural world says "Hello" through beautiful and vibrant flowers. One of the simplest gifts to give someone to express intense emotions is a bouquet. These exotic flowers will make an impression in any setting.

1. Lotus

Lotus flowers often grow in mud and wetlands. Photo: Ichauvel

The lotus flower is the most beautiful exotic flower with a touch of paradise. It is the national flower in Vietnam and India. The lotus flower symbolises rebirth, self-regeneration, enlightenment, and purity.

The lotus is highly valued in the Eastern world and is considered the most sacred flower in Buddhism and Hinduism. Lotus flowers often grow in mud and wetlands but swiftly adapt to their local environments. They can grow as long as their roots remain in mud or water.

2. Bird of Paradise

Bird of Paradise is also called Strelitzia reginae or crane flowers. Photo: Thomas Winz

They are also known as Strelitzia reginae or crane flowers. They are aesthetically pleasing and physically distinctive. The Bird of Paradise flower represents royalty, independence, success, and hopefulness.

They were named 'birds of paradise' because they resemble vibrant forest birds. These flowers resemble brightly coloured birds with spikes surrounding them. Their beauty makes them an excellent choice for a gift to show excitement and anticipation.

3. Orchids

Orchids come in diverse colours, such as yellow, pink, orange, and green. Photo: Westend61

Orchids are used in cosmetics and flower arrangements. They are also extensively used in perfumes, food, and medicine. Although purple or white orchids are the most common, they come in diverse colours, such as yellow, pink, orange, and green.

Each colour has a different meaning. Generally, orchids are associated with sensuality, love, fertility, beauty, grace, contemplation, refinement, and a mature charm.

4. Plumeria

Plumeria represents grace, beauty, love, rebirth, and spring. Photo: Meredith Narrowe

Plumeria, or frangipani, is native to tropical America, from Brazil to Mexico and the Caribbean. It has different colours: pink, red, white, and yellow. The blooms' aroma is exceptionally fragrant, with gardenia, lemon, and jasmine notes.

This flower is used to worship the gods in Sri Lanka, although it is mostly used in incense sticks in India. Plumeria represents grace, beauty, love, rebirth, and spring.

5. Anthuriums

The leaf of an anthurium flower appears properly fashioned like a heart. Photo: jaremtsuk

This flower's initial characteristic is that its leaf appears properly fashioned like a heart. The actual flowers are located in the rod-shaped protrusion that emerges from the upper point of the heart-shaped bract. Its striking spadix and waxy appearance lend an exotic touch to any floral arrangement.

Anthuriums have the most extended vase life and are easy to care for. They symbolise good luck, hospitality, happiness, protection, and wealth.

6. Amaryllis

Amaryllis are often grown in the tropical parts of South America, South Africa, and the Caribbean. Photo: George D. Lepp

These exotic flowers are often grown in the tropical parts of South America, South Africa, and the Caribbean. In addition to blooming for at least six weeks, Amaryllis (Hippeastrum) flowers are simple to grow.

Amaryllis in shades of red and white are most common, but they can appear in different colours, including reddish, pink and blue. These unique exotic flowers symbolise strength, self-confidence, pride, and antiquity.

7. Lily of the Valley

Lily of the Valley is a beautiful, delicate, bell-shaped flower with incredible scents. Photo: Rustamank

Beautiful and delicate bell-shaped flowers with incredible scent are the hallmark of lily of the valley plants. Though pink variants are also available if you want more colour in your arrangement, the blossoms are typically white.

This flower represents happiness, youth, purity, and sincerity. The Christian religion has a rich history with the lily of the valley, where it symbolises humility and purity.

8. Tulips

Tulips typically have three petals and three sepals and are cup-shaped. Photo: Ian Laker

Tulips are members of the Liliaceae family. They symbolise unwavering perseverance, prosperity, abundance, royalty, and ideal love. These flowers look great in arrangements in boxes, bouquets, and vases.

Typically, they have three petals and three sepals and are cup-shaped. Their height ranges from 6 inches to 2 feet, with six broad leaves growing on each stalk.

9. Protea

Proteas come in different physical sizes and shapes. Photo: Ary6

Protea is South Africa's national flower and one of the most exquisite exotic flowers. Greek mythology gave rise to the term "Proteus," the son of Poseidon. Proteus is reputed to have been able to change his shape, which makes perfect sense, considering they come in different physical sizes and shapes. The protea represents transformation, courage, and diversity.

10. Heliconia Pendula

Heliconia originates from South and Central America. Photo: Pressdigital

Another exotic flower name that sounds exotic is heliconia. Heliconia originates from South and Central America but is planted in the tropics worldwide. The blooms are known as false birds of paradise, parrot flowers, or lobster claw plants.

Heliconias symbolise youth and beauty, as they always remain fresh. The flowers are waxy-looking panicles that droop. Due to their unique shape, only hummingbirds can get the pollen on heliconia blossom

11. Hyacinth

Hyacinths are loved for their captivating beauty and sensual scent. Photo: Alex Potemkin

One of the most exotic flowers is the hyacinth, which grows from bulbs and often produces spikes with four to six petals. It symbolises sincerity. Native to the Mediterranean and some areas of northern Palestine, these blooms are loved for their captivating beauty and sensual scent.

The colours of hyacinth blossoms include red, orange, yellow, blue, purple, and white, accentuating the beauty of mixed floral arrangements.

12. Calla lily

Calla lilies are native to South Africa. Photos: Yiming Chen

Calla lilies are native to South Africa. The flower resembles a yellow spadix emerging from the trumpet's centre. Given their magnificence, these blooms may be any colour in the rainbow. A fantastic choice for wedding events, calla lilies symbolise purity, overwhelming beauty, faith, and rebirth. They are easy to maintain and basic yet gorgeous.

13. Celosia

Celosia is available in vivid colours, including pink, purple, red, and orange. Photo: Akaradech Pramoonsin

This lovely flower has a herbal aroma and is available in vivid colours, including pink, purple, red, and orange. Grown wildly in the tropical regions of Africa, Asia, South America, Indonesia, and Asia, the exotic celosia, with their unique curled shape resembling "brains," is a striking addition to any floral arrangement.

14. Calathea

Calatheas symbolise fresh starts or new beginnings. Photo: Elizabeth Fernandez

Calathea is another African flower with unique names, such as the rattlesnake plant. It has different varieties, but the common one has pointed orange blossoms. Calatheas symbolise fresh starts or new beginnings and are the perfect housewarming present.

15. Blue passion flower

Blue passion flowers grow well in well-drained soil with either full sun or partial shade. Photo: Imv

The blue passion flower, Passiflora caerulea, originated in tropical America and is found in the world's warmer regions. Blue passion flowers are incredibly beloved by butterflies. They grow well in well-drained soil with either full sun or partial shade. The circle of hair-like rays above the petals represents the crown of thorns that Jesus wore on the day of His death.

What is the most exotic flower?

Some of the world's most exotic flowers include tulips, orchids, hyacinths, and many others that might be challenging to locate. They are found in different parts of the world.

What does "exotic flower" mean?

Exotic flowers are blooms with distinctive shapes, colours, and scents introduced into a place or ecosystem not native to them. They are native to a certain region but quickly adapt and thrive when moved.

What are the top exotic flowers' names?

Some popular exotic flower names include heliconia, plumeria, passiflora caerulae, and many others.

What is the rarest flower?

The Middlemist Red Camellia, also known as Camellia japonica 'Middlemist's Red,' is the rarest flower on the planet. It is also the rarest flowering plant, with only two known living specimens in the United Kingdom and New Zealand.

Exotic flowers create a unique and lovely atmosphere. They are not just beautiful, colourful flowers but have rich appearances and distinct scents that captivate onlookers, evoking a refined air and intensity of spring, summer, and fall romance. You can create a unique ambience in your home with these exotic flowers.

