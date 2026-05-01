A Nigerian man has acquired a Toyota Grand Highlander 2026 XLE Hybrid one month after he became a citizen of Canada

The Canadian-Nigerian broke the news on X (formerly Twitter) with pictures and a video of the acquisition, noting that it is his dream car

Mixed reactions have trailed the man's car purchase celebration, as many people celebrated with him, while a few criticised him

Adesanya Adebayo, a Canadian-Nigerian, has celebrated buying his dream car in the North American country, one month after becoming a Canadian citizen.

Adebayo acquired a Toyota Grand Highlander 2026 XLE Hybrid.

Adesanya Adebayo bought a Toyota Grand Highlander 2026 XLE Hybrid. Photo Credit: @Adebayoadesanya

Source: Twitter

Adebayo shared pictures and a video of himself, his partner and the new car, which he noted is beautiful, screams luxury and is worth the wait.

His tweet on April 30 read:

"I bought my dream car one month after becoming a Canadian citizen.

"Toyota Grand Highlander 2026 XLE HYBRID.

"It's beautiful!

"It's Luxury!!

"It's worth the wait!!!"

Adebayo and his partner became Canadian citizens after being permanent residents for over three years.

Adesanya Adebayo celebrated buying a Toyota Grand Highlander 2026 XLE Hybrid. Photo Credit: @Adebayoadesanya

Source: Twitter

See his tweet below:

Canadian's car acquisition met with mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Canadian citizen's new car acquisition below:

@funmiforever said:

"Congratulations. Enjoy your new Toyota Hybrid. Saves you some CAD on gas as well."

@Callmematterr said:

"If this is your first brand new car, bro, it is totally worth the wait! You went for the real deal! Congratulations to you & your wife. I hope new migrants will emulate you & not rush to finance a NEW car upon arriving in Canada, but instead give it time to get established first."

@muyiwa_50138 said:

"You bought or you go carry car from dealership? Two different stuff. Car way you go dey paid bi- weekly for 7 years. Not necessary posting this online. Everybody does in Canada."

@NissiMFD said:

"Congratulations, bro but your dream car is a 2026 car? I guess you just started dreaming very recently."

@valentinowpg said:

"Congratulations! Just remember to drive it a lot during the winter season , to avoid issues with the 12v auxiliary battery and the hybrid battery systems. Cheers."

@HassimiouBh86k said:

"I can tell all new hybrids Toyota models are so good and well designed."

@dinho_1545 said:

"Congratulations to you and your family , bad belle people will come here to say finance , but please nothing concern anyone, go on and keep enjoying sir . If he easy make them run am."

@Temmy_omoileri said:

"Good is hybrid. Esa send me ni etransfer kilo bayin we ni Chinese restaurant."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a former tax driver in Nigeria had bought a car 10 days after relocating to Canada.

Man acquires car in Canada with salary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who relocated to Canada had bought a car with his salary.

The car owner, Abwire, posted a video of the Honda Civic using his TikTok account, and his friends and followers joined to celebrate with him.

Abwire revealed to his followers that the money he used to buy the car was his first salary in Canada. He said it was his first pay as a Canadian resident, and he used it to bless himself with the white-coloured Honda Civic.

Source: Legit.ng