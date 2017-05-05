Pastor Adeboye's children: Interesting facts about all kids

Enoch Adejare Adeboye is a renowned Nigerian pastor who rose to prominence after being appointed the General Overseer (GO) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG). Before this, he worked as a Yoruba-English translator to the church's founder, Rev. Josiah Olufemi. The pastor and his wife, Folu Adeboye, are blessed with four children (one passed away in 2021). Unsurprisingly, Pastor Adeboye's children all serve in the church.

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Pastor, Enoch Adeboye, prays into the New Year during the crossover watch night church service at the Redemption Camp. Photo: Pius Utomi

Pastor Adeboye's family members have played an instrumental role in the RCCG's development and continue to have their presence felt through their different contributions to the church.

Pastor Adeboye's children

how many children does pastor Adeboye have? The renowned pastor and his wife have four children together. Here is a detailed look at Pastor Enoch Adeboye's children.

Adeolu Adeboye (1968)

A young Adeolu Adeboye. Photo: @pastoreaadeboyeofficial

Adeolu Adeboye is Pastor Adeboye's first son. How old is Pastor Adeboye's first child? Adeolu turned 53 years in 2021, having been born sometime in 1968. He is described by numerous people as an energetic man and has been widely recognized for his remarkable work in the church as well as his revolutionary ideas.

At RCCG, Adeolu is currently the leader of Team Nehemiah; a department tasked with ensuring security and traffic control is maintained at the church grounds. Pastor Adeolu states that he would want everyone who comes to RCCG to enjoy an amazing worship experience.

Here are some facts about the 53-year-old.

He is married to Mrs Tope Adeboye, and the two have three children together (all sons).

He is an accomplished businessman and owns the hugely popular Duchess of Wisemen and Apparel.

He was close friends with his wife for quite a while before the two decided to tie the knot.

Bolu Adubi (12th April 1970)

Mrs Bolu Adubi is the second born in her family. She is currently 52 years old and resides in Maryland, USA. Bolu is the only daughter in the family and grew up alongside three brothers. After growing up in a strictly Christian family, Bolu went on to start the Royal Priesthood Ministry.

Her ministry serves as a place of hope for numerous young people across the USA as well as providing a platform where pastors' and ministers' children can express themselves freely. The Royal Priesthood Ministry is premised on the understanding that there is a need for transformation in the church, particularly with the upcoming generation.

Bolu is married to Akinsanya Adubi, and the two have four children together. Her husband is the senior pastor at The Redeemed Christian Church of God, located in Maryland.

Dare Adeboye (9th June 1978 - 4th May 2021)

The late Dare Adeboye was the third-born of Pastor Enoch's family. At the time of his demise, he was 42 years old, just a month shy of his 43rd birthday. Popularly known as Pastor D, he was one of the most influential youth pastors in the RCCG.

On 4th May 2021, news of his demise shocked many. He was said to have passed away in his sleep in his home in Eket, Akwa Ibom State. Dare was married to Temiloluwa Adeboye, and the two had children together. Here are some facts about the late Dare.

He was the assistant youth pastor in charge of his region.

His father used to describe him as a miracle child.

His last social media post read 'preparing to receive the scepter of favor.'

Pastor Leke Adeboye (20 May 1982)

Leke Adeboye in prayer. Photo: @lekeadeboye

Oluwagbemileke 'Leke' Adeboye is currently 39 years old and the family's last born son. He schooled at the Command Secondary School Ibadan before moving to England to further his studies. Pastor Leke is married to Titilope Adeboye, who is the current CEO of Suya Eatery and Shawarma.

Here is a look at some interesting facts about pastor Adeboye's son.

He began his career life as the Chief Executive Officer at Oasis Suya Spot and served in the position for five years until 2013.

He currently lives in Lagos, Nigeria.

He has a bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering.

He has a master's degree in Engineering Projects Management

He is a father to one daughter.

He is an active executive board member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide Youth and Young Adults Ministry.

He is an established entrepreneur and has investments in companies such as AO3V, which manufactures RCCG's wristbands.

He is the personal assistant to his father.

He was the youngest man ever to become an assistant pastor at RCCG in the UK.

He worked as a director at Emmanuel Aviation.

His life's motto is 'heaven is the goal.'

Pastor Adeboye's children have all played significant roles in developing RCCG and other churches both in Nigeria and abroad. The family was dealt a huge blow following Dare's demise in 2021 but still, continue to spread the gospel through their various church ministries.

