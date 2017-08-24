Dive in: Top 10 vibrant swimming pools in Abuja for everyday fun

Nigeria's Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, is generally busy during weekdays as people do their daily activities. However, many still find time to relax with their friends and loved ones. One of the places people hang out a lot in the capital city is poolsides in different areas of the city. These are the top 10 vibrant swimming pools in Abuja for everyday fun.

Abuja is a city in Nigeria with a diverse population and rich culture. It has numerous lovely and exciting hanging spots to have fun with loved ones. One of the best activities to do here is swimming, primarily located in hotels. These facilities offer meals and drinks options that you can enjoy as you dip in the cool waters. Here is a list of the vibrant swimming pools in Abuja and prices.

Top 10 vibrant swimming pools in Abuja

Swimming is one of the best activities you can engage in while in Abuja. The weather is excellent, and there are many options to choose from. Below is a comprehensive guide to the top swimming pools in Abuja and their prices.

1. Blue Cabana

Address : 1322 Shehu Yar'adua Way, Mabushi, Abuja

: 1322 Shehu Yar'adua Way, Mabushi, Abuja Price: ₦4000 - ₦5000

Blu Cabana Restaurant and Cafe is a chill and calm spot in the quiet Mabushi district in Abuja. The restaurant has a swimming pool, gym, lounge and an indoor and outdoor playroom for kids.

Their poolside is the perfect relaxation spot, and a dip into the pool is an experience worth having. Kids pay ₦4000 while adults pay ₦5000. Besides the water, Blue Cabana serves a variety of drinks and meals prepared by top chefs.

2. Ibeto Hotels

Address : 34 David Ejoor Crescent, Apo, Godu District, Abuja

: 34 David Ejoor Crescent, Apo, Godu District, Abuja Price: ₦700 - ₦2000

The Ibeto Hotels has one of the best swimming pools in Abuja. The poolside is divided into the adult pool and the kids pool. The price is also fair as adults pay ₦2000 while teens and kids pay ₦1400 and ₦700, respectively. Next to the pool, there is a pool bar which serves a variety of drinks as well as food.

Kids can enjoy their peppered chicken wings and chips after the dip. There is ample well-secured parking space. Other amenities near the pool is a gym for those who love working out and a spa. You can enjoy dinner in the hotel restaurant, which serves a wide range of cuisine, both buffets and la carte.

3. Meethaq Hotels

Address : Plot 683 Cadastral Zone BO4, Jabi, Abuja

: Plot 683 Cadastral Zone BO4, Jabi, Abuja Price: ₦2000

Meethaq Hotels is one of the private swimming pools in Abuja. There are two locations; one is at Plot 683 Cadastral Zone B04, across Setraco HQ in Jabi. The other branch is at No. 3, Rhine Street, Maitama, Abuja.

These hotels have sizeable swimming pools you can enjoy with friends or family. Meethaq Hotels serves various foreign and local delicacies meals, and drinks you can enjoy after swimming.

Meethaq Hotel is an ideal hang-out spot for those looking to explore the city. The Jabi Boat Club and Jabi Lake are nearby, which you can explore before relaxing in the pool. The pool is open every day of the week.

4. Qualibest Grand Hotels

Address : 51 M.L. Wushishi St, Utako District. Abuja

: 51 M.L. Wushishi St, Utako District. Abuja Price: ₦2500

Qualibest Grand Hotels is one of the top-ranked hotels in Abuja. It is excellent for anything leisure. The hotel has a big outdoor swimming pool that is open every day of the week.

Apart from the pool, you enjoy sumptuous meals and drinks at the hotel restaurant. You can also order food at the poolside. Qualibest Grand Hotels has a wellness centre and beautiful lush gardens all around the pool.

5. Nisa Wellness Retreat

Address : 14 Tapeta Street Wuse 2, Abuja, Nigeria

: 14 Tapeta Street Wuse 2, Abuja, Nigeria Price: ₦2000

Nisa Wellness is one of the places to visit if you are looking for a wellness centre. It is a chilled, clean and beautiful environment located at the hilltop. Besides the spa, Nisa Wellness has an outdoor swimming pool overlooking Abuja.

There is secure parking, lush gardens and accommodation as well. You will also get a variety of meals served by the poolside. This is a great place to chill after the hustles and bustles of life.

6. Agura Hotel

Address : 2FQP+MW8, Moshood Abiola Rd, Garki 900103, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory

: 2FQP+MW8, Moshood Abiola Rd, Garki 900103, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory Price: ₦2000

Agura Hotel is a five-star hotel in Abuja. The hotel has a huge pool open every day of the week. Besides the pool, the hotel offers accommodation and wellness centres.

Guests can enjoy various meals, including international cuisines, African dishes, and barbecues served at the poolside. Agura Hotel also has a pool bar stocked with all kinds of drinks accompanied by a DJ's non-stop music.

7. Prosbel Hotel

Address : 6 Beira Cres, Wuse 2 904101, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory

: 6 Beira Cres, Wuse 2 904101, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory Price: ₦2000

This is one of the most scenic hotels in Abuja. Prosbel Hotel has a big, aesthetically designed outdoor swimming pool to enjoy with your loved ones. The pool is in a private area in the hotel, where you can enjoy a serene ambience and soft music.

Besides swimming, you can enjoy various food. As for drinks, there are affordable and expensive liquor drinks at the hotel's bar. Unfortunately, kids don't have a separate pool, so that is a point to consider before booking.

8. Rockview Hotel Royale

Address : Wuse 2, off Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent

: Wuse 2, off Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent Price: ₦1000 - ₦2000

Rockview Hotel Royale is one of the cheap swimming pools in Abuja. It is an excellent choice for swimming enthusiasts in Abuja. Besides the main adult pool, Rockview Hotel Royale has a kid's pool where children can swim.

Their price is fair, with kids paying ₦1000 and adults paying ₦2000. Other services include great food and drinks, pastry snacks from their shop, and a live band.

9. Sandralia Hotel

Address : 1, Solomon Lar Way, Jabi 900108, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory

: 1, Solomon Lar Way, Jabi 900108, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory Price: ₦2000

Sandralia Hotel Pool is one of the swimming pools in Gwarinpa Abuja. This five-star hotel has an exclusive swimming pool open every day of the week. Sandralia Hotel Pool organises Wet and Loud pool parties, where revellers enjoy music from various DJs.

You can also swim on a normal day and enjoy drinks, and barbeque served at the sidebar. The pool is also surrounded by ample seating areas where you can relax before or after getting into the pool.

10. Mediterranean Recreation Centre

Address : Plot 1141, Kwame Nkrumah Crescent, Asokoro, Abuja

: Plot 1141, Kwame Nkrumah Crescent, Asokoro, Abuja Price: ₦2000

Mediterranean Recreation Center is one of the cool places to swim in Abuja. The facility has a 20-meter outdoor swimming pool and a smaller one for children. It is excellent for those who want to work out and swim for leisure.

Although this facility is a membership recreation centre, non-members can access the swimming pool from Thursdays to Sundays. Other sporting activities at the Mediterranean Recreation Center include basketball, football, tennis and a gym.

List of the top swimming pools in Abuja and prices

Name Price in Naira Blue Cabana 4000-5000 Mediterranean Recreation Centre 2000 Meethaq Hotels 2000 Qualibest Grand Hotels 2500 Agura Hotel 2000 Agura Hotel 2000 Prosbel Hotel 2000 Sandralia Hotel 2000 Rockview Hotel Royale 1000-2000 Ibeto Hotels 700-2000

Swimming is one of the best pastime activities with friends or family. There are a variety of incredible places to go swimming in Abuja. These places are pocket friendly and provide a lovely ambience guaranteeing you value for money. Above is a comprehensive list of swimming pools in Abuja that you should check out.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

