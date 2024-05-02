The trial of Gabriel Suswam, the former governor of Benue state, has been adjourned to Wednesday, May 8

The EFCC re-arraigned the former governor before Justice Peter Lifu of the federal high court in Abuja on Thursday

Suswam was re-arraigned alongside his commissioner of finance in the state, Omadachi Okolobia; they pleaded not guilty

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

FCT, Abuja - The Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, May 2, adjourned an N3.1 Billion money laundering case instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against a former governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, to May 8, 2024.

This was disclosed in a circular issued by the anti-graft agency stating that Justice Peter Lifu pronounced the adjournment.

Court to hear Gabriel Suswam case on Wednesday Photo Credit: EFCC

Source: Twitter

Why EFCC re-arraigned ex-Governor Suswam

The EFCC has taken the former governor to court for selling shares in the Benue state investment and property company. He was accused of diverting part of the proceeds, worth N3,111,008,018.51, to another company identified as Fanfash Resources. The money was sent to a Zenith Bank account.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to Sahara Reporters, the account allegedly belonged to one Abubakar Umar, a Bureau de Change operator in the federal capital.

It was reported that the money was withdrawn, converted into foreign currencies and handed over to the former governor at his residence.

Ex-governor, commissioner re-arraigned

The EFCC reopened the former governor's case after eight years in office. Suswam was re-arraigned before the court alongside his commissioner for finance, Omadachi Okolobia, over an 11-count money laundering charge.

The defendant pleaded not guilty when the charges were read before them.

Suswam and Okolobia's lawyers urged the court to let their clients enjoy the previous bail conditions granted to them by the former judge who had earlier heard the matter.

See the tweet here:

Shettima speaks on EFCC corruption fight

Legit.ng earlier reported that Vice President Kashim Shettima has said President Bola Tinubu is determined to fight corruption without fear or favouritism.

Shettima also explained that President Tinubu's administration was doing a lot to reduce the country's unemployment rate.

The vice president's comment was coming at a time when the EFCC was taking aggressive actiond against the former governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello.

Source: Legit.ng