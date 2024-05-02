Former Super Eagles forward and manager, Samson Siasia, has included several of his former international teammates in his selection of the top 5 all-time greatest players of the West African giants

In an interview seen by Legit.ng on Thursday, May 2, Siasia picked Fenerbahçe legend, Uche Okechukwu, ahead of Serie A icon, Taribo West

While the Super Eagles boast a long list of excellent midfielders in history, including Austine Jay-Jay Okocha and Sunday Oliseh, Siasia, however, prefers no midfielder

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

FCT, Abuja - Samson Siasia, a former head coach of the Super Eagles, has selected himself and four other former teammates in his list of top-5 greatest Nigerian players of all-time.

Speaking in a recent interview with sports journalist, Edafe Matthew, Siasia opted for a selection dominated by attacking-minded players.

Samson Siasia snubs former EPL stars, Jay-Jay Okocha and Kanu Nwankwo, in his top 5 greatest Nigerian players list. Photo credits: Nelson Almeida, Sydney Seshibedi/Bundesliga

Source: Getty Images

He said:

"I'd say 'Big Sheg (Segun Odegbami)'; Rashidi Yekini. I'm there. Then, Uche Okechukwu. Emmanuel Amunike."

Zidane most complete opponent - Siasia

Asked about the most complete-ever footballer he has ever faced, Siasia picked France legend and former Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane.

Legit.ng reports that Siasia played for Nantes in the 90s, while Zidane turned out for FC Bordeaux.

Siasia's toughest opponent

Quizzed on who his toughest opponent is, the former national team manager chose Frenchman, Basile Boli.

In his active days, Boli spent the majority of his career with Auxerre and Marseille before ending his career with spells at Scottish club Rangers, at Monaco, and Japanese side Urawa Reds.

Most complete player Siasia ever coached

Siasia announced ex-FC Schalke 04 man, Chinedu Obasi Ogbuke, as the most complete player he ever coached.

He said:

"Obasi was a magician. Even me I dey feel the boy (pidgin), the things wey him dey do for practice wey him replicate for match. I salute am."

Watch Siasia's interview below:

Read latest Super Eagles news

Siasia snubs Kanu, Mikel Obi in Super Eagles' best XI

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Siasia said most of the players he managed during his time with the senior national team, “are not better than” the class of ‘94.

The 56-year-old named 10 ex-colleagues in his list of all-time greatest Super Eagles eleven.

Source: Legit.ng