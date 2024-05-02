The UAE has again cancelled and delayed flights in and out of Dubai, which is the second busiest airport in the world, as a result of heavy rain

It was also reported that the Emirates has directed that people and students should work and study from home

The Dubai authority was said to have sent messages to people's phones, urging them to stay indoors while warning about the impending rain

The United Arab Emirates has been forced to cancel and delay flights in and out of Dubai, the second busiest airport in the world.

According to CNN, the Emirates also directed people and students to work and study from home because the Country experienced heavy rain on Thursday, May 2.

Heavy rains returned to the Emirate Photo Credit: @Wh_So_Serious

Source: Twitter

Details of rain in Dubai

This happened barely two weeks after a record-setting rainfall that led to damaging floods in different parts of the country and neighbouring Oman. Four people died in the UAE during the rainfall, and the bustling city of Dubai ground to a halt.

In Oman, at least 19 people were killed by the floods, including 10 children. Their school bus was reportedly swept away in the deluge.

Palm trees were seen bending in strong winds on Thursday in Ras Al-Khaimah, a UAE city. The heavy rain lashed roads, and the sky was illuminated with lightning.

How new rain started in Dubai

The rain was not as heavy as it was two weeks ago, as the Arab country experienced 20 millimetres in 12 hours. This is more than twice what it usually experiences in the months of April and May.

The UAE saw 34 millimetres in 24 hours, which is more than four times what usually happened in April and May.

This time around, the people appeared to be prepared. Workmen were seen opening drains on the streets the day before the rainfall, and the government had sent out emergency notifications to people's phones, warning them to stay at home.

Source: Legit.ng