Oke Afa, Lagos state - Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, the founder and spiritual head of the INRI evangelical spiritual church, Lagos state, has said the newly-appointed head coach of the Super Eagles, Finidi George, lacks the capacity to lead the Nigerian team.

Ayodele, in a video shared on his known X (formerly Twitter) handle, declared that Emmanuel Amunike "is still a bit better than Finidi".

The cleric, therefore, asked the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, to have a rethink.

He said:

"With Finidi George, Nigeria cannot fly as expected. We are still going to have a lot of trouble.

"Our football will go in shambles. Finidi George doesn't have the capacity. In fact, Amunike is still a bit better than Finidi.

"Finidi George is going to put our football house in a coma. This is a message to the NFF president."

