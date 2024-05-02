Finidi George: Primate Ayodele Sends 'Stern Warning' to NFF President on Coach's Appointment
Oke Afa, Lagos state - Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, the founder and spiritual head of the INRI evangelical spiritual church, Lagos state, has said the newly-appointed head coach of the Super Eagles, Finidi George, lacks the capacity to lead the Nigerian team.
Ayodele, in a video shared on his known X (formerly Twitter) handle, declared that Emmanuel Amunike "is still a bit better than Finidi".
The cleric, therefore, asked the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, to have a rethink.
He said:
"With Finidi George, Nigeria cannot fly as expected. We are still going to have a lot of trouble.
"Our football will go in shambles. Finidi George doesn't have the capacity. In fact, Amunike is still a bit better than Finidi.
"Finidi George is going to put our football house in a coma. This is a message to the NFF president."
Watch Primate Ayodele's video below:
Dikko reacts as Finidi gets Eagles job
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Shehu Dikko, a member of the FIFA football stakeholder committee, has said the appointment of Finidi as the Super Eagles head coach by the NFF is "the most appropriate decision".
According to the top football administrator, formerly a NFF vice-president, Finidi's appointment will stabilise the Super Eagles team, considering he has been part of the senior national team set-up for over a year.
