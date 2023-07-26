The Big Brother Naija All Stars recently premiered with several reality TV stars making a screen comeback

Among the twenty housemates are some of Nigeria’s fashionable BBNaija stars especially among the ladies

Legitng recently carried out a poll to find out which star was the most fashionable according to readers

The Big Brother Naija All Stars recently premiered, leaving reality TV lovers buzzing with excitement.

Photos of some All Stars housemates Credit: @ceec_official, @official_mercyeke, @veezeebaybeh

Source: UGC

The 20 housemates back again in Biggie’s house have established themselves in many ways. While some have gone on to become expert businesspeople, others have risen to become influential in the area of fashion and style.

Legit.ng recently carried out a poll to find out from readers which of the female stars was most likely to slay fashionably.

In a poll that ran for hours, Venita, Cee-C and Mercy were listed in the polls for fans to vote.

In what appears to be a landslide victory, Mercy was voted the most with 57.8%, while Cee-C came in second at 25.5% and Venita, the least voted with 16.7%.

Check out the post below:

Fans voted the housemate likely to rock fashionable looks Credit: @legitngnews

Source: Twitter

BBNaija All Stars: Mercy rocks designer ensemble worth over N400k on first day in the house

Mercy Eke hit the ground running in designer pieces, and her fans are totally here for it! The Big Brother Naija 2019 winner made sure to drip in luxury on her first day in the All Stars house, choosing to go for designer pieces.

In a video which shows her sharing her highlights with the other housemates, she is seen sporting a pink and white sleeveless playsuit.

In the video, she is seen sporting a pair of 'Wave mask sunglasses; by Loewe, which retails for €425 (N372,649) on the brand's official website.

BBNaija All Stars: Media personality Ebuka dazzles in 3-tone pink ensemble, purple agbada

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is no stranger to eye-catching fashionable pieces. The media personality, whose fashion influence continues to grow, did not disappoint fans at the premiere of the new reality show.

Announced as host of the Big Brother Naija All Stars edition, the fashionista presenter stepped on stage rocking a pink ensemble courtesy of Nigerian fashion brand, Atafo.

The look comprised a three-toned blazer over a pair of matching pants. Ebuka accessorised with some sleek sunnies and a pair of shoes with rosettes on them.

