Billionaire daughter and fashion influencer, Temi Otedola, recently shared some new Instagram photos

In the photos, the style queen rocks a gorgeous dress by luxury brand, Loewe which cost a million naira

In other news, Mercy Eke kicked off her BBNaija All Stars game with some luxury designer pieces

Temi Otedola has long established herself as the queen of quiet luxury in the Nigerian fashion space.

The billionaire daughter and style connoisseur recently wowed her fans with some new photos of herself.

The Loewe dress costs a million naira Credit: @temiotedola

In the stack of photos shared via her Instagram page, the influencer with 1.8 million followers posed in a beautiful dress by Leowe.

On a brief search through the website of the luxury brand, details about the dress tagged the 'Maruja Mallo tube dress in cotton' shows that it retails for a whopping €1,175 (N1 million).

Swipe to see photos below:

