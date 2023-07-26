Nigerian singers are well sought after when it comes to performances, especially the top 3 arguably keeping the industry afloat

Even though they make money from streams, endorsements and other avenues, perfoeming on stages home and abroad is the quickest way to generate revenue

According to reports, Burna Boy currently charges the highest performance fee, and Wizkid has a lot of conditions to be met

For years, Nigerian singers have been 'cashing' out with performances and the higher the demand, the higher the fees they charge.

Even though it is public knowledge that musicians make money from streams, adverts and endorsements, performances home and abroad is still the biggest revenue generator.

In a report by Vanguard, in a chat with the Chief Executive Officer of Cole Management Services, Adeshola Adefuwa-Cole, he revealed Burna Boy commands the highest fee.

According to him, te self-acclaimed African Giant charges $1m million (N785m) or more per show.

Odogwu is closely followed by Wizkid, who charges between $800k to $1m (N628m to N785m), and his chartered flight has to be taken care of.

For Wizkid, according to Adefuwa-Cole:

"The booking must be confirmed before the contract is signed and it must be one business class and 6 economy return tickets from Lagos. For accommodation, it is one penthouse suite, one premium suite and ten single standard rooms. For Per-diem or daily allowance, it is $300 (Artiste), $200 (Manager) and $100 (crew) daily per person. And also, ground transportation and security must be provided."

Surprisingly, Davido comes third on the list, charging $500k (N392m), same with Olamide.

The Queen of Afrobeats, Tiwa Savage charges lower than Rema, collecting $100k (N87m) and the Charm crooner charges twice the amount.

Tems and Ayra Starr charge $50k (39m) each.

Source: Legit.ng