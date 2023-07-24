A one-bedroom apartment that costs N481k per calendar month in the UK has gone viral after a video of it emerged on TikTok

The video of the room was posted for those interested, but it has gone viral and attracted many comments from TikTokers

In the video posted by @botancoofficial, the room was described as a one-bed studio flat and it is located in Birmingham, UK

A one-bedroom studio flat in the UK which goes for N481k per calendar month, has gone viral after it was posted on TikTok.

The UK one-bedroom house was posted on TikTok by @botancoofficial, who said it is located in Birmingham.

The one-bed studio flat costs N481k per calendar month. Photo credit: TikTok/@botancoofficial.

The video shows that the UK one-bedroom studio flat has a peculiar style that makes it look like a one-room in Nigeria.

The UK one-bedroom house looked like a large parlour and there is a bed placed in one corner.

Inside the same large room of the UK house, a kitchen is carved out close to the entrance door, where there is also a washing machine.

Also, the UK one-bedroom studio flat has a toilet and a bathroom located just by the left of the bed.

To hold the room for one year, a tenant would be required to pay about N5.7m million at the rate of N481k per calendar month.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to price of one-bedroom apartment in the UK

@Zaragoza_gh said:

"Cook & Sleep apartment."

@tk said:

"Life hard in UK...one room."

@Dwomoh Godfred436 commented:

"I need one at Chingford, please."

@jaykay said:

"Prison in some countries."

@thechilees commented:

"Do you have this in Sheffield."

@Nonny asked:

"Do you have one bedroom flat in Birmingham?"

@user6719833615833 said:

"Birmingham is lucky. A studio apartment in Oxford is around 900 to 1000 pounds depending on its location in Oxford."

