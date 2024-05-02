The camp of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina state has lost an influential stalwart to the APC

According to emerging reports, the former governor of Katsina state, Barr Ibrahim Shehu Shema dumped the PDP for the APC

The former governor made this move after months of meetings and consultations with the APC chairman Abdullahi Ganduje and other party stalwarts

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

An emerging report has it that the former governor of Katsina state, Barrister Ibrahim Shehu Shema, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Barrister Ibrahim Shehu Shema is an ally of Governor Dikko Radda. He defected to the APC from the PDP and met with Tinubu at the Villa. Photo credit: @MSIngawa

Source: Twitter

The former governor dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the ruling party.

M S Ingawa, the personal assistant to the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, confirmed the development in a post shared on his X page on Thursday, May 2.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu received Shema at the Aso Villa on Thursday. The former PDP chieftain was accompanied to the Villa by the current governor of Katsina state, Dikko Radda.

Real reason the former gov dump PDP, join APC?

According to the minister's aide, Barrister Ibrahim Shema deiced to dump the party after meeting with the APC chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in August 2023.

He noted that Barr Shema supported Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 presidential election but supported APC during the governorship election which gave Dr Dikko Radda an extraordinary margin.

"The current Secretary to Katsina State Government, Abdullahi Faskari was Shema's Deputy Governor," the aide added.

Former Deputy Speaker Dumps PDP, Joins APC

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Barrister Ogundeji Iroju, a former deputy speaker of the Ondo state house of assembly, dumped the PDP. Iroju left the PDP for the ruling APC.

On Tuesday, April 16, Iroju joined the APC when Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa visited Odigbo local government area (LGA) as part of his tour to woo members of the party to vote for him at the party primary scheduled for Saturday, April 20.

"I am writing to formally resign my membership from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) effective from today (March 18, 2024). My decision to resign is borne out of my personal conviction to re-assess my future political career," he said.

