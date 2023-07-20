Photos of the NYSC orientation camp in Nonwa, Tai LGA of Rivers state, have been trending on social media

The camp looks so beautiful that many people find reasons to flaunt it online and praise the government

Many have declared that it is the best NSYC orientation camp in Nigeria because of how beautiful it looks

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Photos of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC orientation camp in Rivers state have gone viral.

Photos of the ultra-modern facility got people talking, and it has been described as the best in the country.

The orientation camp looks neat and beautiful. Photo credit: Facebook/Rivers Mirror.

Source: Facebook

Located in Nonwa, Tai LGA, the camp has a 5,000-seater auditorium, dining hall, provision of two 250KVA generators, and 500KVA transformers.

Photos of the auditorium have flooded social media and received appreciative comments from social media users.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Rivers NYSC orientation camp and beautiful auditorium built by Nyeso Wike

The celebrated auditorium in the camp was constructed by the administration of immediate past governor Nyeso Wike.

Some Nigerians who saw the photos asked if really it is an orientation camp, and they took turns hailing the governor for the structure.

One of the Facebook pages that posted photos of the beautiful orientation camp is Rivers Mirror.

Reactions to photos of Rivers NYSC orientation camp

Akpobasaha Obaro Lucky said:

"Very impressive!"

Blessy Brimez said:

"This is exactly what serving Nigeria should look like, see comfort."

Gold Aka said:

"Love this! Kudos to the immediate former governor for this masterpiece."

Uchechi Ochuba commented

"Could this be true, if yes wow!!! Big congratulations to Nowa I served there and it was an amazing experience."

Pere Angasei said:

"That's awesome! Congratulations! A man of his word. May God bless you sir."

Patience Ogbamo Edgar said:

"Very impressive! This is beautiful."

Justice Woko said:

"Mr Project! You have done well."

Engr Ikpoko Zedock Zedock

"Congratulations to all the new NYSC serving in Rivers state."

Photo shows NYSC lady and her quadruplets

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an NYSC member posed in in a photo with her quadruplets.

The mother was passing out when she took the photo to show off her children.

The mother and her children were dressed in the NYSC khaki.

Source: Legit.ng