Kogi State University portal (2024): PAAU portal login, admission, results

University portals streamline registration, course enrollment, fee payments, and other services. This saves time and reduces paperwork for both students and administrators. KSU, a state-owned University in Nigeria, has created the Kogi State University portal to facilitate online learning. The portal facilitates efficient communication between students, faculty, and staff members.

Kogi State University portal facilitates efficient communication between students and staff members. Photo: Maskot, @paaupubl on Facebook (modified by author)

Kogi State University was established in 1999 by Prince Abubakar Audu, the state's former governor. The learning institution was renamed Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU) in 2020. The KSU student portal is user-friendly, enabling students to carry out various academic tasks with minimal effort.

Kogi State University/Prince Abubakar Audu University portal

Students and staff members can use the KSU portals for various purposes, as highlighted below.

Access the E-learning options

Processing admissions by the administration

Finding and updating student profiles

Checking school fees details and the appropriate payment

Registering for semester courses online

Booking hostels

Viewing learners' progress marks and scores

KSU admission portal

The KSU admission portal homepage. Photo: portal.paau.edu.ng

The Kogi State University admission portal lets students apply for their preferred courses. Below are the Kogi State University's portal admission instructions.

Using your preferred web browser, visit the PAAU Portal. Next, click the "Apply Online" button on the screen's bottom left side. Select your application form. This includes pre-degree diploma IJMB application, postgraduate application, UTME screening application, Basic medical sciences application and Sandwich application. If you select the Sandwich application, you must provide your full name, mobile number, email, and programme type. Follow the on-screen prompts and your application will be successfully approved.

KSU admission requirements

Students must meet the conditions below to qualify for Prince Abubakar Audu University admission.

Candidates must choose Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU), Anyigba, as an institution of First Choice.

Be at least 16 years old.

To qualify for the screening exercise, candidates should score 140 and above in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Candidates must possess the basic Five (5) O' level credit passes per the university's entry requirements.

The subjects taken at the O’ level must be conventional subjects. For instance, Sciences (Mathematics, Physics, Biology, Chemistry, Further Mathematics), Arts (History/Govt., CRS/IRK, English Language, Literature in English) or Social Sciences (Economics/Commence, Geography), Economics and Mathematics are mandatory for candidates for Management Sciences.

Candidates must upload their O' level results, as admission will only be offered with uploading O' level on JAMB CAPS. This should be promptly done to facilitate admission.

Candidates awaiting their O’ level results may apply but should so indicate.

KSU screening registration portal

KSU screening registration portal. Photo: portal.paau.edu.ng

The KSU student portal also allows candidates to register for the Computer Based Test Examination. Here are simple steps on how to go about it.

Log in to the university's portal and tap the “UTME Screening Application” button. Candidates must log in with their JAMB’s UTME number as user ID (example UTME No J245521) and "password" as the password. Candidates are advised to change this password when first logging in. Proceed to Online Payment by Clicking on the “Pay UTME Fee” link to pay N2000 (Two thousand naira only) directly on the portal with your bank debit card. After successful payment, complete the application form using the Bio Data form and other relevant information. Candidates must upload a scanned copy of their recent passport photograph (file size: not more than 200KB) with a white background. After completing the application form, preview your application to ensure the information entered is correct and click “Submit Application”. After successful submission, candidates must print a "Registration Slip" to identify themselves in the Computer Based Test Examination (CBT) venue.

Candidates are advised to strictly adhere to the screening date on their registration slip.

KSU result portal

KSU result portal homepage. Photo: portal.paau.edu.ng

Kogi State University results portal can be easily accessed via its official website. Follow the below steps to view your certificates, transcripts, and transcript of results, among others.

Visit the Prince Abubakar Audu University portal on your preferred web browser. Click on the “Other Payments” button. You must provide details here, including your matriculation number, full name, mobile number, programme type, and email. Fill in the "Select Payment" field and hit the "Proceed" button to complete the process.

Note that the payment fees vary depending on your programme type. The payable fees are highlighted below.

Bachelor's Degree certificate (15 000)

Postgraduate diploma certificate (20 000)

Masters Degree Certificate (30 000)

PhD certificate (50 000)

Diploma certificate (10 000)

Transcript Undergraduate (Nigeria, 3000)

Transcript Undergraduate (Over-Seas, 3000)

Transcript postgraduate (Nigeria, 20 000)

Transcript postgraduate (Over-Seas, 20 000)

Kogi State University postgraduate portal

Kogi State University postgraduate portal. Photo: portal.paau.edu.ng

Are you a postgraduate student wanting to further your studies at Prince Abubakar Audu University? Here is a breakdown of how to apply for admission using the Kogi State University Portal.

Click on the “Apply Online” button on the main portal page Next, select the “Postgraduate Application" button. Log in with your credentials, including your full name, mobile number, email, and programmer type. Click “Proceed” and follow the on-screen prompts to wrap it up.

You can also view the postgraduate admission list at Kogi State University with a few clicks. Follow the simple steps below to view the postgraduate admission list at Prince Abubakar Audu University.

KOGI admission list portal. Photo: portal.paau.edu.ng

Visit the PAAU portal in your preferred web browser. Click on the “Admission List” button. Select the “Postgraduate Admission List” button. Select your session/academic year and the “View List” button, and you are done!

Is the KSU admission list out for 2024/2025?

The admission list for the 2024/2025 undergraduate and postgraduate students has yet to be released.

How can I check my admission to KSU?

To check your 2024/2025 admission list for undergraduate candidates, students must log in to the student portal using their UTME username and password.

What is the new name of Kogi State University?

Kogi State University is now known as Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU). The university was renamed in 2020.

Use the following contact details to contact Prince Abubakar Audu University customer care.

Phone: 08036551880/07082507183

08036551880/07082507183 Mail: Registrar@ksu.edu.ng

Registrar@ksu.edu.ng Physical address : Prince Abubakar Audu University, P.M.B 1008, Anyigba, Km 8 Ankpa Road, Kogi State Nigeria

: Prince Abubakar Audu University, P.M.B 1008, Anyigba, Km 8 Ankpa Road, Kogi State Nigeria Facebook :

: X (Twitter) :

: Kogi State University website: Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU)

The Kogi State University Portal provides a centralised platform for students, faculty, and staff to access essential information and services. The user-friendly portal is accessible to all registered students.

