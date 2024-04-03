The federal ministry of education has announced two scholarship programmes - the Nigerian Scholarship Award (NSA) and the Education Bursary Award

Interested and qualified Nigerians are advised to visit www.education.gov.ng to commence their registration

The scholarship programmes cover both undergraduate and post-graduate studies for qualified Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - The federal ministry of education has invited interested and qualified Nigerians to participate in the 2023/24 Nigerian Scholarship Award (NSA) and Education Bursary Award.

According to the statement, registration commenced on Tuesday, April 2 and will close on May 13, 2024.

This was disclosed by the ministry’s X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @NigEducation on Tuesday, April.

Interested applicants are advised to visit www.education.gov.ng to commence the registration process.

Nigerian Scholarship Award

Eligibility criteria

Applicants for postgraduate studies must have a minimum of first degree with second-class honours in the upper division.

Undergraduates, HND and NCE applicants must be full-time students in their second year and above. The minimum qualification is a 4.0 CGPA on a 5.0-point scale and 5.0 on a 7.0-point scale.

Education Bursary Award

Applicants must be registered students studying education at the Nigeria college of Education or a university

Applicants must be full-time students

All applicants must be in their second year and above

Important documents to attach to application

Letter of admission into the institution

Cumulative Grade Point Average (CPGA) result

Nationality Identity Number

State of Origin Certificate

