Apply Now: Federal Government Announces Scholarship Awards For Nigerian Students, Graduates
- The federal ministry of education has announced two scholarship programmes - the Nigerian Scholarship Award (NSA) and the Education Bursary Award
- Interested and qualified Nigerians are advised to visit www.education.gov.ng to commence their registration
- The scholarship programmes cover both undergraduate and post-graduate studies for qualified Nigerians
FCT, Abuja - The federal ministry of education has invited interested and qualified Nigerians to participate in the 2023/24 Nigerian Scholarship Award (NSA) and Education Bursary Award.
According to the statement, registration commenced on Tuesday, April 2 and will close on May 13, 2024.
This was disclosed by the ministry’s X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @NigEducation on Tuesday, April.
Interested applicants are advised to visit www.education.gov.ng to commence the registration process.
Nigerian Scholarship Award
Eligibility criteria
- Applicants for postgraduate studies must have a minimum of first degree with second-class honours in the upper division.
- Undergraduates, HND and NCE applicants must be full-time students in their second year and above. The minimum qualification is a 4.0 CGPA on a 5.0-point scale and 5.0 on a 7.0-point scale.
Education Bursary Award
- Applicants must be registered students studying education at the Nigeria college of Education or a university
- Applicants must be full-time students
- All applicants must be in their second year and above
Important documents to attach to application
- Letter of admission into the institution
- Cumulative Grade Point Average (CPGA) result
- Nationality Identity Number
- State of Origin Certificate
