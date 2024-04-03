Global site navigation

Apply Now: Federal Government Announces Scholarship Awards For Nigerian Students, Graduates
Education

by  Adekunle Dada
  • The federal ministry of education has announced two scholarship programmes - the Nigerian Scholarship Award (NSA) and the Education Bursary Award
  • Interested and qualified Nigerians are advised to visit www.education.gov.ng to commence their registration
  • The scholarship programmes cover both undergraduate and post-graduate studies for qualified Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - The federal ministry of education has invited interested and qualified Nigerians to participate in the 2023/24 Nigerian Scholarship Award (NSA) and Education Bursary Award.

According to the statement, registration commenced on Tuesday, April 2 and will close on May 13, 2024.

Federal Government offers scholarship awards to Nigerian undergraduates, graduates
The scholarship registration will close on May 13, 2024 Photo credit: @DeeOneAyekooto
Source: Twitter

This was disclosed by the ministry’s X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @NigEducation on Tuesday, April.

Interested applicants are advised to visit www.education.gov.ng to commence the registration process.

Nigerian Scholarship Award

Eligibility criteria

  • Applicants for postgraduate studies must have a minimum of first degree with second-class honours in the upper division.
  • Undergraduates, HND and NCE applicants must be full-time students in their second year and above. The minimum qualification is a 4.0 CGPA on a 5.0-point scale and 5.0 on a 7.0-point scale.

Education Bursary Award

  • Applicants must be registered students studying education at the Nigeria college of Education or a university
  • Applicants must be full-time students
  • All applicants must be in their second year and above

Important documents to attach to application

  • Letter of admission into the institution
  • Cumulative Grade Point Average (CPGA) result
  • Nationality Identity Number
  • State of Origin Certificate

