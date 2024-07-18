The Imo State University (IMSU) is a state-owned university located in Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria. It was established in 1981 through Law No. 4, passed by the Imo State House of Assembly. The university offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programs in different disciplines. However, one must attain the IMSU cut-off mark to be eligible for admission into the institution.

Imo State University is a fully functional university known for its strong research focus and commitment to academic excellence and innovation. To maintain its standards, the institution has a strict admission procedure. Thus, prospective students check the IMSU cut-off mark for all courses before sending their applications to determine whether they qualify for admission.

IMSU cut-off mark for all courses

The general cut-off mark for IMSU admission for the 2023/2024 session was 160. In the 2024/2025 academic period, the minimum cut-off mark is expected to be 150. Therefore, candidates who score 150 or higher are eligible to apply for the IMSU Post UTME screening form for this academic session.

What is the departmental cut-off mark for IMSU?

Imo State University (IMSU) has established a departmental cut-off mark of 180 and above for the 2024/2025 academic session. This aggregate score is obtained from a combination of your JAMB score, post-UTME score, and O'level results. Candidates must meet or exceed this threshold to be considered for admission.

What are the courses offered at IMSU?

The university offers a wide variety of undergraduate and postgraduate programs in eight faculties. Currently, the institution has 14 faculties and 63 academic programs. Below is an overview of IMSU undergraduate courses and their respective faculties.

Faculty of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine

Soil Science and Biotechnology

Agricultural Economics, Extension and Rural Development

Crop Science and Biotechnology

Animal Science and Fisheries

Food Science and Technology

Faculty of Business Administration

Accountancy

Banking and Finance

Hospitality and Tourism Management

Insurance and Actuarial Science

Management

Marketing

Faculty of Education

Physical Science Education

Life Science Education

Language Education

Social Science Education

Arts Education

Library and Information Science

Foundations and Counseling

Faculty of Engineering

Agricultural Engineering

Civil Engineering

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Petroleum Engineering

Faculty of Environmental Science

Architecture

Building

Surveying and Geoinformatics

Quantity Surveying

Urban and Regional Planning

Estate Management

Geography and Environmental Management

Fine and Applied Arts

Faculty of Humanities

Theatre Arts

English and Literary Studies

History and International Studies

Linguistics/ Linguistics Igbo

Philosophy

Religion

French

Faculty of Law

Law

Faculty of Biological Sciences

Zoology (Animal and Environmental Biology)

Biochemistry

Microbiology/ Industrial Microbiology

Plant Science and Biotechnology

Faculty of Physical Sciences

Computer Science

Mathematics, & Industrial Mathematics

Statistics

Chemistry and Industrial Chemistry

Physics and Industrial Physics

Faculty of Social Sciences

Political Science

Mass communication

Economics

Psychology

Sociology

Faculty of Health Sciences

Medical Laboratory Science

Optometry

Nutrition and Dietetics

Nursing sciences

Public Health

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

Human Anatomy & Neurobiology

Medical Biochemistry

Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences

Medical Microbiology and Parasitology

Chemical Pathology

Morbid anatomy

Hematology and immunology

Pharmacology

Faculty of Clinical Medicine

Community Medicine

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Surgery

Paediatrics

Internal Medicine

IMSU admission requirements

Imo State University has specific admission requirements for prospective students. These requirements can vary depending on the program and level of study (undergraduate or postgraduate). Below are the general admission requirements for undergraduate programs at IMSU:

Prospective students must have a minimum of five credit passes in the Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (SSCE/GCE) Ordinary Level Credits in a maximum of 2 sittings.

Applicants must sit for the UTME and meet the IMSU cut-off mark as stipulated by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB). The cut-off mark varies each year and for different courses.

You must choose the correct JAMB subject combination for your course.

Candidates who meet the JAMB cut-off mark must participate in the IMSU Post-UTME screening exercise and obtain a satisfactory score.

Candidates must be at least 16 years old by the time of admission.

IMSU must be chosen as the first choice institution in the UTME registration.

For those applying through Direct Entry, candidates must possess at least two A-Level passes or equivalent in relevant subjects or a National Diploma (ND) or Higher National Diploma (HND) with a minimum of Upper Credit in relevant courses and meet the O'Level requirements.

IMSU admission requirements for Direct Entry (DE)

To gain admission into Imo State University (IMSU) through Direct Entry (DE) for the 2024/2025 academic session, candidates must meet the following requirements:

Candidates must have a minimum of 5 credits in the Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (SSCE/GCE) Ordinary Level Credits in a maximum of 2 sittings.

Candidates must have ‘A’ level/IJMB passes in two subjects related to their study area.

Direct entry candidates must purchase the IMSU Direct Entry form through the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) And IMSU Portal.

Candidates must have a JUPEB/A Level pass in related subjects.

Have a degree (First Class/Second Class Upper) in related fields for your course of choice.

A minimum of Merit Pass in the National Certificate of Education (NCE), National Diploma (ND) and other Advanced Level Certificates.

What is the IMSU cut-off mark for Nursing?

If you want to join IMSU to pursue nursing, you must attain 220 points or more as per the past records. Candidates must also hold WASC/SSCE/ GCE/NECO or its equivalent with at least credit in 5 subjects (at not more than two sittings), including English language, Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics.

What is the IMSU cut-off mark for Electrical Engineering?

IMSU offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses in electrical engineering. Candidates hoping to join IMSU in the 2024/2025 academic year must attain a minimum of around 220 points.

They should also have obtained at not more than two sittings, credit passes in the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) or its equivalent as approved by the senate of Imo State University in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and any other subject from Agricultural Science, Further Mathematics, Economics, Biology, Technical Drawing and Geography.

What is the IMSU cut-off mark for Medicine?

The merit cut-off mark for medicine at IMSU in 2024/2025 is expected to be 220. To maximise your admission chances, ensure you score more than 220 points.

The IMSU cut-off mark will help you determine your eligibility to join the institution. IMSU offers various programmes that those who meet the cut-off mark can apply. You can always contact the administration for further assistance.

