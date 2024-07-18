IMSU cut-off mark for all courses in the 2024/2025 admission exercise
The Imo State University (IMSU) is a state-owned university located in Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria. It was established in 1981 through Law No. 4, passed by the Imo State House of Assembly. The university offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programs in different disciplines. However, one must attain the IMSU cut-off mark to be eligible for admission into the institution.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- IMSU cut-off mark for all courses
- What are the courses offered at IMSU?
- Faculty of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine
- Faculty of Business Administration
- Faculty of Education
- Faculty of Engineering
- Faculty of Environmental Science
- Faculty of Humanities
- Faculty of Law
- Faculty of Biological Sciences
- Faculty of Physical Sciences
- Faculty of Social Sciences
- Faculty of Health Sciences
- Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences
- Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences
- Faculty of Clinical Medicine
- IMSU admission requirements
- What is the IMSU cut-off mark for Nursing?
- What is the IMSU cut-off mark for Electrical Engineering?
- What is the IMSU cut-off mark for Medicine?
Imo State University is a fully functional university known for its strong research focus and commitment to academic excellence and innovation. To maintain its standards, the institution has a strict admission procedure. Thus, prospective students check the IMSU cut-off mark for all courses before sending their applications to determine whether they qualify for admission.
IMSU cut-off mark for all courses
The general cut-off mark for IMSU admission for the 2023/2024 session was 160. In the 2024/2025 academic period, the minimum cut-off mark is expected to be 150. Therefore, candidates who score 150 or higher are eligible to apply for the IMSU Post UTME screening form for this academic session.
What is the departmental cut-off mark for IMSU?
Imo State University (IMSU) has established a departmental cut-off mark of 180 and above for the 2024/2025 academic session. This aggregate score is obtained from a combination of your JAMB score, post-UTME score, and O'level results. Candidates must meet or exceed this threshold to be considered for admission.
What are the courses offered at IMSU?
The university offers a wide variety of undergraduate and postgraduate programs in eight faculties. Currently, the institution has 14 faculties and 63 academic programs. Below is an overview of IMSU undergraduate courses and their respective faculties.
Faculty of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine
- Soil Science and Biotechnology
- Agricultural Economics, Extension and Rural Development
- Crop Science and Biotechnology
- Animal Science and Fisheries
- Food Science and Technology
Faculty of Business Administration
- Accountancy
- Banking and Finance
- Hospitality and Tourism Management
- Insurance and Actuarial Science
- Management
- Marketing
Faculty of Education
- Physical Science Education
- Life Science Education
- Language Education
- Social Science Education
- Arts Education
- Library and Information Science
- Foundations and Counseling
Faculty of Engineering
- Agricultural Engineering
- Civil Engineering
- Electrical and Electronics Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
- Chemical Engineering
- Petroleum Engineering
Faculty of Environmental Science
- Architecture
- Building
- Surveying and Geoinformatics
- Quantity Surveying
- Urban and Regional Planning
- Estate Management
- Geography and Environmental Management
- Fine and Applied Arts
Faculty of Humanities
- Theatre Arts
- English and Literary Studies
- History and International Studies
- Linguistics/ Linguistics Igbo
- Philosophy
- Religion
- French
Faculty of Law
- Law
Faculty of Biological Sciences
- Zoology (Animal and Environmental Biology)
- Biochemistry
- Microbiology/ Industrial Microbiology
- Plant Science and Biotechnology
Faculty of Physical Sciences
- Computer Science
- Mathematics, & Industrial Mathematics
- Statistics
- Chemistry and Industrial Chemistry
- Physics and Industrial Physics
Faculty of Social Sciences
- Political Science
- Mass communication
- Economics
- Psychology
- Sociology
Faculty of Health Sciences
- Medical Laboratory Science
- Optometry
- Nutrition and Dietetics
- Nursing sciences
- Public Health
Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences
- Human Anatomy & Neurobiology
- Medical Biochemistry
Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences
- Medical Microbiology and Parasitology
- Chemical Pathology
- Morbid anatomy
- Hematology and immunology
- Pharmacology
Faculty of Clinical Medicine
- Community Medicine
- Obstetrics and Gynecology
- Surgery
- Paediatrics
- Internal Medicine
IMSU admission requirements
Imo State University has specific admission requirements for prospective students. These requirements can vary depending on the program and level of study (undergraduate or postgraduate). Below are the general admission requirements for undergraduate programs at IMSU:
- Prospective students must have a minimum of five credit passes in the Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (SSCE/GCE) Ordinary Level Credits in a maximum of 2 sittings.
- Applicants must sit for the UTME and meet the IMSU cut-off mark as stipulated by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB). The cut-off mark varies each year and for different courses.
- You must choose the correct JAMB subject combination for your course.
- Candidates who meet the JAMB cut-off mark must participate in the IMSU Post-UTME screening exercise and obtain a satisfactory score.
- Candidates must be at least 16 years old by the time of admission.
- IMSU must be chosen as the first choice institution in the UTME registration.
- For those applying through Direct Entry, candidates must possess at least two A-Level passes or equivalent in relevant subjects or a National Diploma (ND) or Higher National Diploma (HND) with a minimum of Upper Credit in relevant courses and meet the O'Level requirements.
IMSU admission requirements for Direct Entry (DE)
To gain admission into Imo State University (IMSU) through Direct Entry (DE) for the 2024/2025 academic session, candidates must meet the following requirements:
- Candidates must have a minimum of 5 credits in the Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (SSCE/GCE) Ordinary Level Credits in a maximum of 2 sittings.
- Candidates must have ‘A’ level/IJMB passes in two subjects related to their study area.
- Direct entry candidates must purchase the IMSU Direct Entry form through the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) And IMSU Portal.
- Candidates must have a JUPEB/A Level pass in related subjects.
- Have a degree (First Class/Second Class Upper) in related fields for your course of choice.
- A minimum of Merit Pass in the National Certificate of Education (NCE), National Diploma (ND) and other Advanced Level Certificates.
What is the IMSU cut-off mark for Nursing?
If you want to join IMSU to pursue nursing, you must attain 220 points or more as per the past records. Candidates must also hold WASC/SSCE/ GCE/NECO or its equivalent with at least credit in 5 subjects (at not more than two sittings), including English language, Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics.
What is the IMSU cut-off mark for Electrical Engineering?
IMSU offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses in electrical engineering. Candidates hoping to join IMSU in the 2024/2025 academic year must attain a minimum of around 220 points.
They should also have obtained at not more than two sittings, credit passes in the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) or its equivalent as approved by the senate of Imo State University in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and any other subject from Agricultural Science, Further Mathematics, Economics, Biology, Technical Drawing and Geography.
What is the IMSU cut-off mark for Medicine?
The merit cut-off mark for medicine at IMSU in 2024/2025 is expected to be 220. To maximise your admission chances, ensure you score more than 220 points.
The IMSU cut-off mark will help you determine your eligibility to join the institution. IMSU offers various programmes that those who meet the cut-off mark can apply. You can always contact the administration for further assistance.
