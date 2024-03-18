Subject combination for business administration for 2024/2025 admission

Business Administration courses have become quite rampant and competitive in Nigeria as a result of the existing competition in the market. Do you wish to study a business administration course at a Nigerian university? It would help to get the right subject combination for the Business Administration course. Find out what combination of subjects is required to be admitted for the course.

The Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB ) conducts the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) required for admission into any higher institution in Nigeria. The board provides a syllabus brochure, the JAMB Brochure, which contains the subject combination for each programme and the subject areas the candidates are expected to cover.

What is Business Administration?

Business Administration is the general study of business ideas such as accounting, finance, management, and marketing. It also covers data-driven sciences, like accounting, as well as workplace skills, like management.

What is the subject combination for Business Administration?

There are four combined subjects if you must study Business Administration at a given university in Nigeria. Below is the Business Administration subjects list.

English

Mathematics

Economics

Any other social science subject

The fourth subject differs depending on the university or institution you are applying to. The common choices are Accounting, Geography, Commerce, Government, and Literature in English.

UTME requirements

You must meet the following requirements to secure the UTME entry to study Business Administration at your dream university.

You must score at least 180 in your UTME to be eligible for admission into most universities that offer Business Administration. You must choose Business Administration as your first or second choice of course during JAMB registration. You must participate in the post-UTME screening exercise conducted by your chosen university and meet their specific requirements.

Direct entry requirements

There is also an alternative mode of admission called Direct Entry, where candidates who have already obtained a national certificate of education, a diploma or a higher national diploma from a recognised institution can pursue a Business Administration program at any Nigerian university.

The study duration is shortened as they can skip the first year of the four-year degree program. Below are the direct entry requirements they must meet.

Have at least five credits in O'Level (WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB) in relevant subjects, including Mathematics, English, and two other social science subjects. Have a minimum upper credit in National Diploma (ND) in Business Administration, Business Management or any other.

What is the O'Level subject combination for Business Administration?

To apply for Business Administration as a UTME candidate, you need five SSCE credits, including English, Mathematics, and Economics, plus any 2 of the following: Accounting, Business Methods, Commerce, Government, Geography, and Statistics.

What kind of jobs can you get with a Business Administration degree?

Upon graduating with a degree in Business Administration, one can join various sectors of the economy in Nigeria and work in the following positions depending on their specialisation.

Business Manager

Accountant

Human Resource Manager

Banker

Financial Analyst

Consultant

Marketer

Operations Manager

Insurance advisor

Researcher

Which are the best universities in Nigeria where you can study Business Administration?

Various universities offer this programme. However, there are factors to consider before choosing the university to study your course. These factors include:

Your location

Budget

Academic performance

Student Opportunities

Here are some of the best universities in Nigeria where you can study Business Administration.

University of Lagos (UNILAG)

ObafemI Awolowo University (OAU)

University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN)

Covenant University

University of Ibadan (UI)

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU)

Babcock University

Pan-Atlantic University (PAU)

University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT)

Bayero University Kano (BUK)

What are the four subjects in JAMB for Business Administration?

The JAMB subject combination for Business Administration includes English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any other Social Science subject.

Is Maths compulsory for Business Administration in JAMB?

Yes, mathematics is a compulsory subject for Business Administration according to JAMB.

What are the main subjects for Business Administration in Nigeria?

The main subjects for Business Administration are Mathematics, English Language, and Economics.

What are WAEC subjects for Business Administration?

The required compulsory subjects in WAEC include Mathematics, English Language, Economics, and two other relevant subjects from Accounting, Commerce, Government, Geography, and Statistics.

What are NECO subjects combination for Business Administration?

Five SSCE credit passes, including English Language, Mathematics, and Economics plus any two (2) of Accounting, Commerce, Government, Geography, and Statistics.

What grades do you need for business?

Entry requirements for each university will vary, but generally, you'll be expected to have five or more GCSEs at A-C grades and three or more A-Level passes.

How many years does it take to study Business Administration?

Most institutions require four years to complete a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. Depending on the individual, this could include full-time or part-time.

Knowing the subject combination for Business Administration before sitting your UTME examination is necessary. You can find more information on JAMB subject combinations for Business Administration courses in Nigeria.

