Lagos State University is one of the top-choice learning institutions in Nigeria. The university has adopted an easy and convenient way of enabling students to access various services via the LASU portal. With the portal, students can effortlessly register, log in, access their results, and make fee payments seamlessly.

The LASU portal provides a centralised platform for students, faculty, and staff to access essential information and services conveniently. The online platform also offers transparency by giving students access to academic records, grades, and course materials using computers or mobile phones.

Overview of the LASU portal

Lagos State University is a state university established in 1963. The learning institution has three major campuses in Ojo (main campus), Epe, and Ikeja.

Students and staff members can use the Lagos State University portal for various purposes, as highlighted below.

Processing admissions by the administration

Registration of full and part-time students

Finding and updating student profiles

Checking school fees details and the appropriate payment

Registering for semester courses online

Viewing learners' progress marks and scores

LASU admission portal registration

As a newly admitted student, you are required to participate in the online admissions clearance known as LACACA. Usually, students contact ICTC for activation steps. Once done, students are assigned matriculation numbers and Lagos State University's official student email, which will help them with the online registration.

To register for the LASU portal in the Sandwich Programme, follow the steps below.

Using your preferred web browser, visit the LASU Portal for Sandwich programmes. Type your Matriculation Number and Surname in the spaces provided, then click the enter button. Your official email and a temporary password will be displayed Open another browser and open your Gmail. Type your official email in full as your Username, then click next. Type your temporary password and click next. You will be asked to enter a new password and click sign in. In your inbox, you'll find a mail from the Lagos State University Integrated Data Centre (LASU-IDC) that contains your Matriculation Number and Default password for the Sandwich Result Processing Portal. Click on the Link in the mail to view the Sandwich Home Page. Click on our campus and then Student's login. Use your Matriculation Number and password in the email sent to your official email from LASU-IDC to log in.

What are the requirements for LASU admission?

To be eligible for admission at LASU, you should meet some of the following requirements. They include:

LASU must be your first-choice institution.

A score of 195 or higher in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Note that the cut-off mark varies every year.

Have five (5) O'Level credits in relevant subjects, including Mathematics and English Language, in only two (2) sittings.

The age requirement for admission into Lagos State University is 16 years old.

Have completed secondary school education and possess the necessary certifications.

What to do after a successful LASU admission

Follow these essential steps highlighted below after successful registration and admission for a smooth transition into the learning institution.

Upon acceptance, pay the LASU acceptance fee.

Pay your school fees. However, you should refrain from making tuition or registration-related payments until official instructions are provided.

Ascertain the LASU resumption date specifically for freshers.

Arrange for accommodation. If opting for off-campus accommodation, await the activation of the Lagos State University hostel application portal.

Prepare all necessary documents required for screening upon resumption.

Obtain your faculty and departmental lecture schedules to ensure a smooth transition into academic life.

Attend lectures per the provided schedule.

LASU admission portal login

Logging into the LASU student portal is a walk in the park. Follow the below steps to access your student portal.

Visit the Lagos State University portal using your preferred browser. Use your Matriculation Number and your Password to log in, and you are done!

The university also offers a sandwich degree programme combining academic study and practical work experience. To access the sandwich programme LASU login page, follow the steps below.:

With your preferred browser, launch the Lagos State University Sandwich Programme portal. Enter your Matriculation Number, password, and the Sandwich program, then tap the “Login” button.

LASU payment portal

The learning institution allows students to pay fees using the Lagos State University electronic payment portal. Check out the simple steps below on how to make your fee payments.

Using your preferred web browser, visit the LASU e-Payment Portal. Select your preferred currency for payment. The system allows payment in Naira and dollars. Select your payment category from the ones listed. For instance, you will see the Part-Time degree programme, Undergraduate (Full-Time), miscellaneous payments, sundry payments, and postgraduate programmes, among others.

4. You will need to provide the following details.

Your UTME Registration Number

Select ID Type as Student/Alumnus

Choose Main Campus

Select Study Type as Full-Time Undergraduate

Specify the purpose of the payment.

Enter your personal and current Email Address

Enter your personal and current GSM Number

5. Submit your information to proceed.

6. Review the details entered and confirm the amount payable to continue.

7. Make your payment using any preferred method on the Remita platform. Ensure you keep your RRR code and the transaction receipt emailed after successful payment.

LASU course registration

To proceed with Lagos State University course registration, ensure you have paid your school fees. Follow the simple steps below to learn how to go about the course registration process.

Visit the LASU website and navigate to the "STUDENTS" tab. Select "Course Registration."

2. Select your level of study from the dropdown menu.

3. Set up a password if you have not already done so. Then, use your matriculation number and password to log in.

4. Upload your Anti-Cultism Oath Form as required.

5. Take a moment to review and agree to LASU's Code of Conduct.

6. Complete your course registration, ensuring all required fields are filled out accurately. Once completed, make sure to print all necessary forms.

7. Submit the printed documents to your department for endorsement.

LASU portal for checking results

Follow the steps below to access your results in the LASU student portal.

Visit the LASU website and navigate the "STUDENTS" tab. Next, select the “Check Result" dropdown menu. Click on “My Profile” to log in with your matriculation number and password. Click “Preview My Courses” on your Portal Dashboard to check your results. You can choose to print your results or simply view them. To check your results for the Sandwich Programmes, you can follow the simple steps shared below. Enter your Matriculation Number, password, and the Sandwich program, then tap the “Login” button. On your Sandwich Students' Portal Dashboard, click on My Academic Profile. Your academic profile will be automatically downloaded.

Has LASU started giving admissions for 2024/2025?

Admission for the 2023/2024 academic year is ongoing, meaning learners interested in applying for a spot at the university must keep an eye on the institution's official communication channels for updates.

How can I check my LASU portal for admission?

Follow the simple steps below to check your LASU admission status.

Using your preferred web browser, open the LASU admission portal. Input your JAMB registration number and surname in the required fields. Make sure you use uppercase for the alphabet in your registration number.

3. Click the ‘Submit’ button to access your LASU dashboard.

4. You can now check your admission status.

Alternatively, you can check your admission status on the JAMB portal by following the steps below.

Visit the JAMB portal. Login with your JAMB profile credentials, that is, your email address and password. Scroll to the ‘Check Admission Status’ tab. Select your exam year and enter your registration number. Clicking ‘Check Admission Status’ or ‘Access my CAPS’.

How does LASU release their admission list?

LASU releases their admission list on the school admission portal. You must provide your JAMB registration number and surname to access the results.

How do you change your LASU portal password?

To reset your LASU portal password, click the "Forgot Password" link on the log-in screen. You must provide your Username (Matriculation Number or PF Number). Information on resetting your password will be sent to your email address.

How much is the LASU acceptance fee for 2024/2025?

The Lagos State University (LASU) has a non-refundable acceptance fee of N20,000, plus a medical screening fee of N10,000. The fee payment is made via the LASU e-Payment Portal.

Use the following contact details to contact LASU customer care for any kind of help related to registration, payment, admission etc.

Email: mailsupport@lasu.edu.ng

mailsupport@lasu.edu.ng Facebook:

X (Twitter):

LinkedIn: Lagos State University

The LASU portal was created to help prospective and ongoing students of Lagos State University access the institution's services. It provides a centralised platform for students and staff to access essential information and services with just a few taps of their fingertips.

