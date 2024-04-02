JAMB subject combination for Public Administration in 2024/2025

Public Administration has emerged as one of the most competitive courses in Nigeria's vibrant academic landscape. The course deals with the intricate realms of public governance and management. As a student, you would be equipped with the functional pillars of how governments and public organisations generate policies, manage resources, and run their programs. Knowing the JAMB subject combination for Public Administration is mandatory if you intend to pursue the course.

Public Administration covers numerous aspects of public service. These include administration, leadership, governance, management, public finance, and policy analysis. For you to pursue this course, specific minimum academic requirements must be met. The subject combinations for Public Administration should be the first thing you should consider if you plan to pursue the course.

What are the four subject combinations for Public Administration?

In the academic year 2024/2025, JAMB has unveiled specific subject combinations for Public Administration. These subjects blend traditional and contemporary disciplines to offer unique insights for prospective undergraduate students.

JAMB requirements for Public Administration in Nigeria

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is the body that conducts the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for placement into tertiary institutions. JAMB essentially serves as the gateway to institutions of higher learning for millions of aspiring Nigerian students.

The UTME exam is a computer-based test that evaluates students' understanding of four disciplines. Out of the four, the English language test is compulsory, while the other three are chosen depending on a candidate's course of study.

UTME and direct entry Public Administration subject combination

The JAMB subject combination for applicants in Public Administration 2024 /2025 includes:

English (compulsory)

Mathematics

Economics

Government

Your O-level examinations (i.e. GCE, NECO, and WAEC) must have at least five credits. For NBC holders, other relevant subjects could be any one of the following: Commerce, Office Practice, Principles of Accounts, and Secretarial Duties.

Note that it is safe to keep a score of 200 and above. However, JAMB's cut-off mark for admission to tertiary institutions is 180. A score below 180 can help you gain entry into colleges and polytechnics.

Direct Entry (Alevel) requirements for public administration include the following:

Direct entry applicants will require two 'A' level passes from the following subjects: Accounting, Government, Statistics, Public Administration, and Economics.

Additionally, candidates must meet their O-level credits in GCE, WAEC, NECO, or its equivalent.

What is Public Administration?

Public Administration is the study and practice of managing governmental institutions, implementing policies, and delivering public services to efficiently and effectively meet societal needs.

What are the four subjects in JAMB for Public Administration?

The subject combination comprises English language, economics, mathematics, and a social science option, such as government.

What is the WAEC subject combination for public administration?

WAEC subject combination for public administration requires at least two 'A' level passes from accounting, economics, geography, statistics, and public administration.

Can I study public administration without mathematics in JAMB?

Mathematics is a core subject for public administration at JAMB. It requires logical and analytical prowess and indispensable public policy and administration skills.

What is the JAMB subject combination for Public Administration in LASU?

Lagos State University (LASU) offers undergraduate and postgraduate public administration programs. Its direct entry JAMB subject combination for the course includes English language, mathematics, economics, and government.

What is the JAMB subject combination for public administration in YABATECH?

Yaba College of Technology, often called YABATECH, is an institution of higher learning in Nigeria that offers public administration programs for undergraduate and postgraduate levels. The subject combination for the course includes English, mathematics, economics, and government.

Can I study public administration without economics in JAMB?

No. Economics is a core subject for anyone studying Public Administration in Nigeria.

What is the subject combination for public administration in UNIZIK?

Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) is a top-tier university to study Public Administration. Its subject combination includes English, mathematics, economics, and government.

What are the four subject combinations for public administration?

The JAMB subject combination for Public Administration includes English, mathematics, economics, and government

What is the JAMB subject combination for Public Administration in UNILAG?

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) is one of the best universities in Nigeria that offers public administration programs. Its subject combination includes English, mathematics, economics, and government

As a learner, it is important to know all the required subject combination for Public Administration before sitting for your UTME exams. This information will lay the groundwork for those choosing subjects and align their eligibility for the course.

